Alec Baldwin has requested for the special prosecutor appointed to his involuntary manslaughter case to be disqualified as the embattled actor awaits the first court hearing over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.RadarOnline.com has learned that lawyers for the former Saturday Night Live star demanded that Andrea Reeb "must" be taken off his case.It was argued that her involvement is "unconstitutional" because she is also a Republican lawmaker serving in the New Mexico House of Representatives.Filming for the western movie began in New Mexico on October 6, 2021, and Hutchins died just weeks later...

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO