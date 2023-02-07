Read full article on original website
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
Alec Baldwin Demands 'Rust' Fatal Shooting Special Prosecutor Be Tossed Off Manslaughter Case
Alec Baldwin has requested for the special prosecutor appointed to his involuntary manslaughter case to be disqualified as the embattled actor awaits the first court hearing over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.RadarOnline.com has learned that lawyers for the former Saturday Night Live star demanded that Andrea Reeb "must" be taken off his case.It was argued that her involvement is "unconstitutional" because she is also a Republican lawmaker serving in the New Mexico House of Representatives.Filming for the western movie began in New Mexico on October 6, 2021, and Hutchins died just weeks later...
Alec Baldwin Charged with Gun Law That Didn’t Exist When ‘Rust’ Shooting Took Place
New Mexico prosecutors last week charged actor Alec Baldwin with a gun allegation that wasn’t on the books when the Rust shooting happened. Baldwin faces an involuntary manslaughter charge and a “firearm enhancement” over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The “firearm enhancement” has an added five-year penalty for discharge of a firearm during a felony.
Alec Baldwin asks to have special prosecutor removed from 'Rust' case
Actor Alec Baldwin, who's accused of fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, filed a motion Tuesday to remove special prosecutor Andrea Reeb from the case, citing New Mexico's separation-of-powers statute. Baldwin's legal team argues that Reeb, a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives, should be barred from the prosecutor's...
Officers involved in fatal shooting of Ohio man will not be charged, prosecutor says
Officers involved in the shooting that left an Ohio man dead earlier this week will not be charged, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said in a news conference on Friday. An investigation was launched after 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr. died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who...
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
California men accused in former Bill Clinton detective's murder have charges dropped
San Francisco authorities have dropped murder charges against two men accused in 2021 of killing Jack Palladino, a famous private eye for the rich and famous.
'Doppelganger' killer accused of butchering lookalike to fake her own death and flee family
German police have arrested a 23-year-old beautician for the alleged murder of her "doppelganger" -- a beauty-blogging TikToker found stabbed to death.
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried
A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday. Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 […]
Alex Murdaugh tells story of farmhand claiming to kill Black Panthers in police interview on night of murders
Alex Murdaugh recounted a wild story about a farmhand claiming to “kill radical Black Panthers” when he was interviewed by law enforcement on the night of the double murder of his wife and son.During the second day of testimony at the legal scion’s murder trial on Friday, jurors were shown footage of Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview after he claimed to have found the victims shot dead on the family estate in Islandton, South Carolina. In the footage, Mr Murdaugh is asked by an officer if there is anyone he suspects could be responsible for gunning down his wife...
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children
A Massachusetts woman used exercise bands to strangle her three children in the family home in a well-planned assault while her husband was out for about 20 minutes picking up medicine at a pharmacy and takeout, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Tuesday.Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Lindsay Clancy, 32, to charges including two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.Clancy, with a surgical mask over her face, was arraigned in Plymouth District Court remotely from the hospital, where she is recovering from spinal injuries...
'Straw buyer' in constable killing sentenced
Josue Lopez Quintana, the man who provided a key component to a gun used in a Tucson shooting last year has been sentenced to three years probation, following his guilty plea.
Judge demands answers after Jan. 6 defendant recants guilt
“I wouldn't change anything I did,” said the defendant.
Blood Spatter Evidence to Play Key Role in Kohberger Trial: Ex-FBI Agent
Evidence related to the bloodstain pattern analysis is "going to tell a story," former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
International manhunt followed Idaho woman’s 2015 shooting death. Now there’s a guilty plea
Amparo Godinez Sanchez was killed in front of her two children in 2015, and her then-partner escaped to Mexico.
Alex Murdaugh trial shown crime scene photos of bloody dog kennels after murders
Photos of the bloody crime scene where Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul and wife Maggie were brutally shot to death have been revealed at the legal scion’s murder trial.The photos were introduced into evidence on Friday as SLED forensic analyst Melinda Worley testified during the third day at Colleton County Court in Walterboro, South Carolina.The images show blood on the ground and a bullet hole in a window of the dog kennel area where defendant Mr Murdaugh’s 22-year-old son Paul was shot at the family’s estate in Islandton. Ms Worley said arrived at Murdaugh property at 12.07am on 8 June...
Texas Air Force Major Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Killing Wife, Trying To Cover Up Crime
A jury found Andre McDonald guilty of manslaughter for killing his wife, Andreen. McDonald testified the killing was in self-defense when the couple got into a fight. A Texas Air Force Major will spend up to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing his wife in front of their special needs child, as well as burning her body and trying to cover it up, according to San Antonio ABC station KSAT.
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell appear in court as defense and prosecutors signal intent to argue about religion during triple murder trial
Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, a doomsday-cult-connected mother of two dead children, and her current husband, Chad Daybell, 54, appeared in Fremont County court on Thursday to deal with various pretrial motions related to their shared triple murder charges. During the hearing, each side touched upon religion in the cult-connected case.
Kidnapper leaves bloody trail in Oregon, hides under house
Police converged in force on the tiny, unincorporated community of Wolf Creek in southwest Oregon the night of Jan. 26 as they hunted for a suspect who was wanted for kidnapping and torturing a woman nearly to death — and who had previously been convicted of a similar crime in Nevada.Five days later, Benjamin Obadiah Foster was dead, finally located by police hiding in the crawlspace under a house in nearby Grants Pass, the same home where his victim had been found unconscious and bound a week earlier. In the interim, Foster entered another home and killed two strangers,...
