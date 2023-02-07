Read full article on original website
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Marcus Rashford is carrying the burden of Manchester United’s striker struggles
It is an imperfect 10 for Erik ten Hag. Tuesday marked the six-month anniversary of his first game as Manchester United manager and he has had only seen 10 goals from his specialist strikers. One was against Omonia Nicosia, two against Sheriff Tiraspol, three against Nottingham Forest. Only four were in the Premier League.In a different era, when Sir Alex Ferguson invariably played two up front, his fearsome foursome of centre-forwards scored 76 times in 1998/99. Playing as a lone striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy got 44 on his own in 2002/03. Even last season, Cristiano Ronaldo mustered 24.None of...
Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Why are Man Utd and Leeds football rivals? History of derby explained
Why is the Manchester United v Leeds rivalry one of the most bitter in English football?
Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report
Chelsea want Jose Mourinho back for a third term in charge, according to reports
‘It’s not a fine!’ – Erik ten Hag apologises for turning up late to Man Utd press conference
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag apologised to reporters after he arrived late for a press conference. The Dutchman has made a particular point about discipline and being late already this season - dropping Marcus Rashford after he missed a team meeting due to oversleeping. Rashford started on the bench...
Why isn't Man Utd vs Leeds on TV this week?
Manchester United take on Leeds on Wednesday night, but the game will not be televised in the UK.
Man United consider transfer move for ex-Premier League striker as alternative to Kane and Osimhen
Manchester United reportedly have Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their list of transfer targets in case they fail to agree deals for Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are expected to make a new signing up front a priority for the summer, and Abraham is one name to have been mentioned as one of several backup options, according to the Telegraph.
Man Utd ‘ready to launch £107m Victor Osimhen transfer bid with Napoli striker seen as Harry Kane alternative’
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly ready to launch a £107million bid for Victor Osimhen. That’s as they look for striker alternatives to Harry Kane this summer. Erik ten Hag is keen on boosting his attacking options once he has money to spend. And the Mail claims Osimhen has emerged...
Man Utd add January trio to Europe League squad list
Manchester United have added their three January signings to the Europa League squad list. Departed stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Axel Tuanzebe and Martin Dubravka were all dropped from the Red Devils' 25-man list. They have made way for January arrivals Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland. Donny van de Beek,...
Christian Eriksen: How long will the Manchester United star be out for?
Christian Eriksen has made a monumental impact at Old Trafford throughout the season. But for now, Erik ten Hag will have to find a way to make his side tick without the Danish international. While Saturday marked a big win for Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA...
Manchester United will invest HEAVILY in the squad, after Qatari takeover: report
Manchester United are readying themselves for a takeover – and Erik ten Hag can expect plenty of support
Man Utd ace Fernandes: Leeds atmos no concern for us
Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes insists they will not be intimidated at Elland Road on Sunday. The Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw with Leeds at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the Premier League. Now they have to prepare to face the same opponent away from home a few...
Premier League: Man Utd and Crystal Palace charged by FA over player behaviour
Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the Football Association over a "mass confrontation" of players at Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off for putting his hands round Will Hughes' neck. Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players...
Man Utd and Crystal Palace charged by FA
Why isn't Manchester United vs Leeds United on TV in the UK?
The game is being played at 8pm on Wednesday 8 February, but none of the three UK broadcasters are showing the fixture live
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher makes Premier League top four predictions as he reveals Man Utd ‘worry’
JAMIE CARRAGHER has made his top four predictions, while admitting his Manchester United "worry". The race for Champions League qualification is set to hot up in the coming weeks, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Man United and Newcastle currently occupying the spots. Just one point separates fourth-placed Toon from Tottenham -...
Former Manchester United transfer target to be made available in the summer
Manchester United may be interested to note that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will reportedly be one of the players made available in something of a fire-sale at the Serie A giants this summer. That’s according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport , who state that Angel Di...
Bruno Fernandes does not fear the reception awaiting Manchester United in Leeds
Bruno Fernandes is unafraid of the hostile Elland Road reception that awaits this weekend as Manchester United look to fight back from Wednesday’s frustrating draw with fierce rivals Leeds.Having been denied regular meetings during the West Yorkshire club’s 16-year Premier League absence, the old foes now find themselves in the unique position of facing each other twice in five days.Erik ten Hag’s United head along the M62 to Elland Road on Sunday fresh from Wednesday’s pulsating 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, where Leeds had been on course for a famous victory.A Wilfried Gnonto effort and Raphael Varane’s own goal had...
FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search
There was some communication between Leeds and former coach Carlos Corberan in the wake of Jesse Marsch's dismissal. However, it did not amount to a job offer and Corberan evidently did not feel it was sufficient to prevent him committing his short-term future to West Brom. There is understandable glee...
