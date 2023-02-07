ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
The Independent

Marcus Rashford is carrying the burden of Manchester United’s striker struggles

It is an imperfect 10 for Erik ten Hag. Tuesday marked the six-month anniversary of his first game as Manchester United manager and he has had only seen 10 goals from his specialist strikers. One was against Omonia Nicosia, two against Sheriff Tiraspol, three against Nottingham Forest. Only four were in the Premier League.In a different era, when Sir Alex Ferguson invariably played two up front, his fearsome foursome of centre-forwards scored 76 times in 1998/99. Playing as a lone striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy got 44 on his own in 2002/03. Even last season, Cristiano Ronaldo mustered 24.None of...
SB Nation

Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Yardbarker

Man Utd add January trio to Europe League squad list

Manchester United have added their three January signings to the Europa League squad list. Departed stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Axel Tuanzebe and Martin Dubravka were all dropped from the Red Devils' 25-man list. They have made way for January arrivals Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland. Donny van de Beek,...
sporf.com

Christian Eriksen: How long will the Manchester United star be out for?

Christian Eriksen has made a monumental impact at Old Trafford throughout the season. But for now, Erik ten Hag will have to find a way to make his side tick without the Danish international. While Saturday marked a big win for Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA...
Yardbarker

Man Utd ace Fernandes: Leeds atmos no concern for us

Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes insists they will not be intimidated at Elland Road on Sunday. The Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw with Leeds at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the Premier League. Now they have to prepare to face the same opponent away from home a few...
BBC

Premier League: Man Utd and Crystal Palace charged by FA over player behaviour

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the Football Association over a "mass confrontation" of players at Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off for putting his hands round Will Hughes' neck. Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players...
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

Former Manchester United transfer target to be made available in the summer

Manchester United may be interested to note that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will reportedly be one of the players made available in something of a fire-sale at the Serie A giants this summer. That’s according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport , who state that Angel Di...
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes does not fear the reception awaiting Manchester United in Leeds

Bruno Fernandes is unafraid of the hostile Elland Road reception that awaits this weekend as Manchester United look to fight back from Wednesday’s frustrating draw with fierce rivals Leeds.Having been denied regular meetings during the West Yorkshire club’s 16-year Premier League absence, the old foes now find themselves in the unique position of facing each other twice in five days.Erik ten Hag’s United head along the M62 to Elland Road on Sunday fresh from Wednesday’s pulsating 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, where Leeds had been on course for a famous victory.A Wilfried Gnonto effort and Raphael Varane’s own goal had...
BBC

FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search

There was some communication between Leeds and former coach Carlos Corberan in the wake of Jesse Marsch's dismissal. However, it did not amount to a job offer and Corberan evidently did not feel it was sufficient to prevent him committing his short-term future to West Brom. There is understandable glee...

