Baldwin County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files once again Mobile police bring in another suspect. Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
veronews.com

2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
VERO BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Jury finds Century man guilty of killing cousin

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020. An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison. Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting […]
CENTURY, FL
KPEL 96.5

Feds Make Major Drug Bust Near Louisiana-Texas Border

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 40-year-old Archie Louis Carter of Alexandria, Louisiana, and 34-year-old Isaiah Charles Jones of Houston, Texas, have each been sentenced to double digit years behind bars after a drug bust near the state line took a huge haul of various deadly drugs off the streets. The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Arrests made in Gloster Court shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made two arrests in the shooting Wednesday that happened on Gloster Court. Investigators say they were able to identify Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, as the suspects involved in the shooting. On Wednesday, they were arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Recent streak of gun violence frustrates local police chiefs

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — There were six shootings with nine victims in Mobile County this week and there's one thing many of these shootings have in common: the people involved know each other. One shooting was in Prichard, another shooting was in Citronelle, the remaining four were in the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County

Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in Malibar Heights subdivision

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence in the Malibar Heights subdivision in Mobile shortly before 5 p.m. today. It remains unclear what led officers there. The activity may have been in connection with police chase, but that has not been confirmed. FOX10 News has reached out...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Manslaughter charge upheld for Mobile man in connection to 2019 shooting: Attorney General

MOIBLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld a murder conviction of 24-year-old Mikel Pettway in connection to a March 2019 shooting, according to a release from the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Pettway was convicted in the Mobile County Circuit Court in February 2022 for the manslaughter of LaQuan Packer. According […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Magnolia State Live

More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop

More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
HOUSTON, TX

