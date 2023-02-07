Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files once again Mobile police bring in another suspect. Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.
veronews.com
2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who was featured on FOX10′s “Fugitive Files” series is now wanted in Houston, Texas for child abandonment, according to police. - Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months. According to FOX26 Houston, Raven Yates left her 12-year-old...
Deputy pins Florida drug trafficking suspect’s hand under patrol vehicle during arrest: Report
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a drug trafficking suspect was apprehended by a deputy accidentally rolling his patrol vehicle on the suspect’s hand. On Feb. 8, deputies said they saw a gold jeep Wrangler run a stop sign at the intersection of Hollywood Ave., and Massachusetts Ave. As […]
Jury finds Century man guilty of killing cousin
CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020. An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison. Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting […]
Feds Make Major Drug Bust Near Louisiana-Texas Border
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 40-year-old Archie Louis Carter of Alexandria, Louisiana, and 34-year-old Isaiah Charles Jones of Houston, Texas, have each been sentenced to double digit years behind bars after a drug bust near the state line took a huge haul of various deadly drugs off the streets. The...
Conviction upheld for man who murdered Mobile city worker in gang shootout
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall praised his staff for defending the murder conviction of a man who killed an innocent bystander during a gang shootout in Mobile, according to a news release. But Marshall also said more work needs to be done to ‘crack down’ on gang violence. Patrick William Johnson, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Arrests made in Gloster Court shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made two arrests in the shooting Wednesday that happened on Gloster Court. Investigators say they were able to identify Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, as the suspects involved in the shooting. On Wednesday, they were arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
25 kilograms of meth seized in east Harris County's Cloverleaf area, Texas DPS says
Authorities said two suspects face felony charges after the drugs were discovered on Thursday.
Santa Rosa Co. man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman: Deputies
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Zeke Tyler Watson, 29, is a white male. SRCSO said he is approximately 5’8” and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If anyone has any information on Watson, […]
Thomas Robert Lane: Woman comes home from work to find roommate dead
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman comes home from work to find her roommate dead in the bathtub. Months earlier, the roommate had filed for divorce from her husband. Was he involved? This is the story of Thomas Robert Lane. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Thomas […]
utv44.com
Recent streak of gun violence frustrates local police chiefs
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — There were six shootings with nine victims in Mobile County this week and there's one thing many of these shootings have in common: the people involved know each other. One shooting was in Prichard, another shooting was in Citronelle, the remaining four were in the...
3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
WPMI
Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County
Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
Mobile bar slaying suspect convicted of manslaughter, cleared of murder charge
A Mobile County jury on Thursday convicted a suspect of manslaughter but acquitted him of murder in the fatal shooting of a fellow patron at a popular bar in 2021. Freddy Escobar Diaz, 41, fatally shot Andrew Sims, 30, following an argument at the Saddle Up Saloon at 9 North Jackson St. on Aug. 14, 2021.
fox26houston.com
Police: Mother abandons 2 children in Houston-area for almost seven weeks, now wanted for abandonment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for one mother, who is accused of leaving her two children alone for almost seven weeks. Officials with the Roman Forest Police Department in Montgomery County are looking for Raven Yates, who is now wanted for abandon/endanger child without intent to return. Officials...
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in Malibar Heights subdivision
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence in the Malibar Heights subdivision in Mobile shortly before 5 p.m. today. It remains unclear what led officers there. The activity may have been in connection with police chase, but that has not been confirmed. FOX10 News has reached out...
Manslaughter charge upheld for Mobile man in connection to 2019 shooting: Attorney General
MOIBLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld a murder conviction of 24-year-old Mikel Pettway in connection to a March 2019 shooting, according to a release from the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Pettway was convicted in the Mobile County Circuit Court in February 2022 for the manslaughter of LaQuan Packer. According […]
More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop
More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
Pensacola woman allegedly bites deputies, tries to steal stun gun: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly getting into a fight during which she allegedly threw a kettlebell weight, a wine bottle and kitchen knives at victims and then allegedly bit deputies several times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Katoria Latrice Garrett, 20, was charged with three […]
