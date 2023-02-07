Read full article on original website
Related
Destin Log
Best romantic restaurants in Florida: Here's 10 to try for Valentine's Day
Some enjoy the waterside view, or maybe it's the atmosphere inside the restaurant that makes it so romantic. Whatever the reasons, there's many ways to determine what makes a restaurant romantic. With Valentine's Day fast approaching, we asked our top food reviewers across Florida to share their best romantic restaurants in their part of the state.
Destin Log
Leon, Florida Democrats look to Joe Biden on how to tangle with Republicans
President Joe Biden apparently does not believe Florida is a red state. Tampa was an early stop on a post-State of the Union week-long travel blitz for Biden to highlight an economic plan he laid out in the Tuesday night speech. According to politicians, rank-and-file Democrats, and academics, that signals he believes Florida is in play for the 2024 election.
Comments / 0