Actor Cecily Strong’s Upstate House Mixes Midcentury Finds With Animal-Inspired Accents
When actress and comedian Cecily Strong came across this house two hours from New York City, it felt like the opposite of the moment. “It was warm and comfortable, and I didn’t want to lose that,” she says. The pandemic had recently taken hold, and Cecily had friends who were already established upstate, so she decided to follow them for the time being and rent a place for herself and her dog, Lucy. And then what was supposed to be a temporary escape grew on her.
Sophie Bille Brahe’s Antique Fountain is the Ultimate Enchantment
What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we know—from small-business owners to designers, artists, and actors—to tell us the story behind one of their most prized possessions. Who?. Ever since...
Color Toilets and Sinks—Fixtures of Midcentury, Kitschy Interiors—Are Chic Now
“This is an age of color,” proclaimed a 1927 Kohler marketing brochure promoting color toilets and sinks, picturing pale pink and jade green iterations. “Color in the world out-of-doors affects our moods, our outlook upon life. And properly employed within the house, it has a like effect.” On first glance, the pastel-hued bathroom fixtures meant to replace regular old white might seem like a design move reserved for the likes of Betty Draper, but nearly a century later designers are revisiting the throwback style and amping up bathrooms with colorful sinks, toilets, and tubs.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
The Obamas, Shonda Rhimes, and Cindy Crawford All Love This Decorator—Here Are 6 of His Spaces
AD100 Hall of Famer Michael S. Smith has proven himself time and again to be an essential figure within the American interior design landscape. If working for the likes of Cindy Crawford and Steven Spielberg wasn’t proof enough of his prominence, decorating the White House’s private quarters for the Obamas certainly cemented his place in history. Below we’ve selected six homes featured by AD that showcase the designer’s eye for unique antiques, dramatic wall coverings, and only the most commanding of carpets.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Rapper and Pimp My Ride Host Xzibit Lists Suburban LA Home for $3.9 Million
Most millennials remember catching an episode or two of the popular MTV show Pimp My Ride after school back in that special time in history now known as the aughts. Now, the host, Detroit-born rapper Xzibit (real name Alvin Nathaniel Joiner), is selling his five bedroom, six bathroom in Porter Ranch, California, for $3.85 million.
You've Got to See Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Pink Palm Springs Pad, Now Listed for $3.8 Million
Calling all maximalists! The former Palm Springs home of glamorous socialite and actor siblings Zsa Zsa Gabor (who is also one of Paris Hilton’s great-grandmothers) and Magda Gabor, has just hit the market. As told to Mansion Global, local interior designer Tracy Turco and her husband bought the historic...
One Front-Row Seat at the André Leon Talley Auction, Please
André Leon Talley changed how the world looks. As the one-time creative director of Vogue, the mentee of Diana Vreeland, and the very definition of a public fashion editor, Talley’s persona and fervent love for fashion solidified his place in the canon of culture. (Pop culture too—at the turn of the 2010s, he served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model.) Often the only Black editor in the room—a 1994 New Yorker profile referred to him as “the only one”—he urged the industry to change its lily-white image, though his efforts to use the fantasy of fashion to nudge that vision into reality weren’t always fruitful. But as a walking encyclopedia of fashion’s traditions, and a living advertisement for the industry’s transformative promise, Talley proved that a Black man from humble origins, and a loud gay man who dressed like one, could make the world listen. When he died in 2022, his absence felt seismic.
Peek Inside Sarah Paulson’s Cozy Malibu Hideaway
Sarah Paulson didn’t discover her talent for creating homes with what interior designer Amy Kehoe calls “sophisticated whimsy” until she was in her 40s. As a former New Yorker and an actress who has spent much of her adult life on set, buying and decorating a house wasn’t on her lengthy to-do list. “It felt like too much responsibility. Only grown-ups did that, not me,” says the Emmy Award–winning actress, who stars in the upcoming horror thriller Dust. “I always wanted that Manhattan life, an apartment with a doorman, if you were lucky. Owning a home never held that allure.”
See How This Midcentury Modern LA Home Honors the Legacy of Its Previous Owners
When Marc Johns and Catherine Gregory began hunting for a new home in 2019, they were initially looking for something with a bit more space. As lovers of midcentury-modern homes with beautiful architecture, they stumbled across a unique listing online, and the photos alone drew them in. Upon kicking off the home-buying process, they soon discovered that the property had a storied past and great significance in the area’s Black history and culture.
Jennifer Lopez Lists French-Style Bel Air Mansion for $42.5 Million
After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s lavish nuptials last summer, it was reported that the couple and their new family would be moving into the Bel Air mansion Jennifer Lopez bought from actor Sela Ward and husband Howard Sherman for $28 million in 2016. They reportedly planned on extensively remodeling, but it appears their plans have changed. According to a new report by the Wall Street Journal, Lopez has put the French-style abode on the market for $42.5 million.
Dr. Dre Sells Mediterranean-Style Calabasas Home for $6 Million
Hip-hop icon Dr. Dre has found a buyer for his Mediterranean-style Calabasas mansion, according to Dirt. The 9,378-square-foot house fetched $6 million, making for a roughly $1 million profit from when the rap mogul bought the place back in 2018. Settled on a private cul-de-sac in a gated community, the...
Today Anchor Savannah Guthrie Lists Sunny Tribeca Condo for $7.1 Million
Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is looking to fulfill her “vision and dream of living in a townhouse,” per The Wall Street Journal, which means saying goodbye to her beloved loft-style Tribeca dwelling. Guthrie and her husband, communications consultant Michael Feldman, are asking $7.1 million for the four-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathroom home, which spans the entire fifth floor of a boutique condominium with an organically textured stone facade.
Statement Stone Is Having a Moment
Heavy slabs of Breccia Capraia marble with striking, cookies-n-cream veining. A kitchen island hewn from Tikal green marble, a statement stone sourced in Guatemala. A shower clad in a Milky Way of striated stone. Lately, when it comes to speccing surfaces, designers and their clients are getting gutsier than ever.
This $45 Million Mansion Features a Zaha Hadid–Designed Bathroom
If you want a Zaha Hadid–designed bathroom in your house, you’ve got a few options. You could buy a condo or rent an apartment in one of her residential building projects, or you could potentially wait until a single-family residence that the starchitect designed goes on sale. Or you could put in an offer for Craig Robins and Jackie Soffer’s Miami beachfront mansion, which just hit the market for $45 million, per The Wall Street Journal. The 9,000-square-foot Spanish-style home graced the pages of AD in 2017 and features a unique primary bathroom designed by the late architect, who was Robins’s longtime friend and collaborator. Located on Florida’s Sunset Island, an enclave of four exclusive artificial islands in South Florida, the home features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gym, a library, a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen, a detached guesthouse, and, of course, the Zaha Hadid–designed bathroom.
The Future Perfect Spotlights Contemporary Korean Design, Christian Haas Makes Solo Debut in New York, and More News
From significant business changes to noteworthy product launches, there’s always something new happening in the world of design. In this biweekly roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. Design Happenings. The Future Perfect celebrates contemporary Korean design at its New York gallery. Eight South Korean artists, designers,...
Twitter Auction: An Authentic Twitter Bird Statue Could Be Yours—For $21,000
Ever wanted to own an authentic Twitter bird statue? Today’s your lucky day. In a 27-hour blitz Twitter auction—the latest installment to the madness that is Elon Musk buying Twitter—the tech giant is selling off furniture and decor from its San Francisco headquarters. Organized through Heritage Global Partners, the sale is undeniably full of some nice stuff: There are Eames molded plywood lounge chairs, a Womb chair, a few Bertoia Diamond chairs, and a Fritz Hansen chair, to name a few. As one Twitter user pointed out, the company does have solid taste when it comes to midcentury-modern furniture—although many of the pieces now cost more than their original value. Of course, there’s also plenty of strange things, like a pack of 70,000 KN95 masks—if that feels like too much, don’t worry, there’s also a lot with 20,800 masks.
Inside Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller’s Showstopping Manhattan Town House
It takes vision and grit to be a successful Broadway producer, but just try explaining to strangers what it is, exactly, that you do all day. Jeffrey Seller recently hit on a useful analogy. “For me, building a house was kind of like producing a show,” the Tony winner behind...
Tour 9 Opulent and Ultracool Beverly Hills Houses
There’s no hiding that Beverly Hills houses are among the swankiest in America. Long before the 2005 release of Weezer’s runaway hit “Beverly Hills” and the 1990 premiere of the teen soap Beverly Hills, 90210, life in the LA-county enclave became synonymous with luxury. Below, we share nine of our favorite Beverly Hills houses, replete with spectacular views, AD100 designer input, and celebrity inhabitants. Go forth and enjoy the eye candy!
