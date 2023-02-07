In Hogwarts Legacy, there are many types of locks that will block your path as you seek to explore the depths of Hogwarts, as well as access to certain buildings in chests also found in Hogsmeade Village and the Highlands. As you learn the Alohomora unlocking spell from the groundskeeper, Mr. Moon, you’ll find out about Demiguise Statues - small statues of creatures holding glowing moons that can be obtained only when they shimmer at night. By finding these Demiguise Statues, Mr. Moon will teach your more powerful versions of Alohomora to unlock level 2 and level 3 locks. This page includes locations for all the Demiguise Statues you can find in every region.

