ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Demiguise Statues Locations

In Hogwarts Legacy, there are many types of locks that will block your path as you seek to explore the depths of Hogwarts, as well as access to certain buildings in chests also found in Hogsmeade Village and the Highlands. As you learn the Alohomora unlocking spell from the groundskeeper, Mr. Moon, you’ll find out about Demiguise Statues - small statues of creatures holding glowing moons that can be obtained only when they shimmer at night. By finding these Demiguise Statues, Mr. Moon will teach your more powerful versions of Alohomora to unlock level 2 and level 3 locks. This page includes locations for all the Demiguise Statues you can find in every region.
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

Hogwarts Legacy has 46 Trophies to unlock and discover. Some are obtained by simply playing, while others will challenge you to find every collectible or complete a particular set of challenges. This guide is not only a comprehensive trophy and achievement checklist but also points you to helpful guides that'll assist you in acquiring each trophy/achievement.
IGN

How to Get Troll Bogeys

Trying to complete Professor Onai's Assignment side quest to unlock the Decendo spell in Hogwart Legacy? Well, there's a good chance you're probably wondering how you can find the requested ingredient, Troll Bogeys. Thankfully, Troll Bogeys are quite easy to get your hands on, as you can opt to either...
IGN

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Big Game Spot Teaser Trailer

The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 9. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.
IGN

Room of Requirement Conjuration - Herbology

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Herbology items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls to purchase their Spellcraft, which is a one-time purchase to cover their base build.
IGN

How to Win Crossed Wands Duels

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide explains how the Crossed Wands Duels work and how to win them. You start up Crossed Wands Duels after dueling Sebastian Sallow in the Defense Against the Dark Arts Main Story mission. He'll then introduce you to Lucan Brattleby, who hosts these duels.
IGN

Pieces of Heart

Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
IGN

Crossed Wands: Round 3

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the third and final round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. The invitation for this final round will come to you through the Owl Post from Lucan following the Tomes and Tribulations Main Quest. Crossed Wands: Round 3. In...
IGN

How to Get Fluxweed Seeds

Fluxweed Seeds in Hogwarts Legacy are used to grow Fluxweed Stems, which is a key ingredient needed to craft Focus Potions - a potion used to reduce the cooldown timer for spells. To craft these potions, you'll need Fluxweed Stem, Lacewing Flies, and Dugbog Tongue. Now, you're probably wondering, just how you can get Fluxweed Seeds or even Fluxweed Stem if you've got the Galleons to spare.
IGN

Exhaust Upgrades

This page of the Days Gone guide details Exhaust Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
IGN

Herbology Class

Herbology Class is the tenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you begin your first class in learning the inherent strengths of the magical plants around Hogwarts, and how you can put them to good use! This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
IGN

Paralogue - The Azure Twin

The Azure Twin is another Bond-focused side mission in Fire Emblem Engage where you will be facing off against Emblem Eirika in a reproduction of a key battle from Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones. This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Azure Twin, a part of...
IGN

Arithmancy Door Potions Classroom

To find this arithmancy door, fast travel to the Potions Classroom. After you do that, walk through the doors and begin making your way downstairs. Once you reach the end, you'll run into a locked level 1 door.
IGN

Lodgok's Loyalty

Lodgok's Loyalty is the thirty-seventh main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you investigate the Coastal Mine to find Lodgok and put a stop to Ranrok's drilling plans. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Lodgok's Loyalty quest...
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement

This is an incredibly magical room, as you'll be able to conjure up furniture and decorations for it to design every inch to your heart's content. It's the perfect place for you to brew potions, practice spells, and identify mysterious gear that you come across. When you first come here, you'll also learn the Altering Spell (for altering the form of items) and Evanesco (for getting rid of items in exchange for Moonstone) alongside the Conjuring Spell, which will greatly aid you in your decorating. You can also talk with Deek in the room about changing its ambiance.
IGN

In the Shadow of the Mountain

In the Shadow of the Mountain is the thirty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you join Sebastian in the search for the third and final piece of the Undercroft triptych, hoping to discern more about Isidora and her magical abilities. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy.
IGN

8BitDo Ultimate Controller with Charging Dock Review

If there's one thing more impressive than the maniacal pace of 8BitDo's controller production, it's how the company has continuously improved those controllers. I've tested, reviewed, or owned about a dozen of their gamepads, including their "elite" options, like the SN30 Pro+ and Pro 2 controllers. The Ultimate controller is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy