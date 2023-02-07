Read full article on original website
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
Room of Requirement Conjuration - Statues
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Statues you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some of their blueprints are even found in chests throughout the world. Below, you can find a breakdown of what Statues...
The Last of Us Episode 5 Asks What Lengths People Will Go to Survive
This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 5. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free season 1 review. One of the pillars of post-apocalyptic storytelling is the brutal truth that no matter the monster around the corner, the violence of humanity is always the most dangerous threat. From the shocking final moments of Night of the Living Dead to the flesh-eaters of The Road all the way to The Walking Dead's many roving gangs of killers, humankind will always find a way to horrify us more than the creatures at our door. In the latest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, the series takes that thread -- adapting the game's violent community known as Hunters -- while adding a morally complex context that asks viewers to consider what lengths they would go to to survive.
The Map Chamber
The Map Chamber is the nineteenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you briefly reunite with Professor Fig and uncover more truths within the Map Chamber. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of The Map Chamber quest within...
Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement
This is an incredibly magical room, as you'll be able to conjure up furniture and decorations for it to design every inch to your heart's content. It's the perfect place for you to brew potions, practice spells, and identify mysterious gear that you come across. When you first come here, you'll also learn the Altering Spell (for altering the form of items) and Evanesco (for getting rid of items in exchange for Moonstone) alongside the Conjuring Spell, which will greatly aid you in your decorating. You can also talk with Deek in the room about changing its ambiance.
The Outwaters - Review
The Outwaters will be released in theaters on February 9, 2023. The Outwaters is one of the more unique and boundary-pushing found-footage horror films to come out in a hot minute. Let me continue with a disclaimer stating that this movie will very likely be violently divisive, given that it shares experiential similarities with the recent bumps-in-the-night horror phenomenon Skinamarink. Writer, director, and star Robbie Banfitch taps into an experimental descent into an almost cosmic horror ode to Terrence Malick with the slightest injections of H.P. Lovecraft's signatures – as long as you endure the lengthy first half that lulls us into a false sense of California lovin' serenity – and to call the results of the experiment “mixed” is among the great understatements of the year.
Achievements and Trophies
Hogwarts Legacy has 46 Trophies to unlock and discover. Some are obtained by simply playing, while others will challenge you to find every collectible or complete a particular set of challenges. This guide is not only a comprehensive trophy and achievement checklist but also points you to helpful guides that'll assist you in acquiring each trophy/achievement.
Herbology Class
Herbology Class is the tenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you begin your first class in learning the inherent strengths of the magical plants around Hogwarts, and how you can put them to good use! This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
Locked Door Long Gallery
This door can be found in the Potions Classroom area in The Library Annex. After you spawn, walk through the door and make a left down the spiral stairway. Follow the path down, and it'll lead you to a locked door.
Disney100 - Official ‘Special Look’ Trailer
Disney’s 100th anniversary begins with a special look that honors the fans and storytellers who made this dream come true. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family.
In the Shadow of the Mountain
In the Shadow of the Mountain is the thirty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you join Sebastian in the search for the third and final piece of the Undercroft triptych, hoping to discern more about Isidora and her magical abilities. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy.
Lodgok's Loyalty
Lodgok's Loyalty is the thirty-seventh main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you investigate the Coastal Mine to find Lodgok and put a stop to Ranrok's drilling plans. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Lodgok's Loyalty quest...
How to Get Fluxweed Seeds
Fluxweed Seeds in Hogwarts Legacy are used to grow Fluxweed Stems, which is a key ingredient needed to craft Focus Potions - a potion used to reduce the cooldown timer for spells. To craft these potions, you'll need Fluxweed Stem, Lacewing Flies, and Dugbog Tongue. Now, you're probably wondering, just how you can get Fluxweed Seeds or even Fluxweed Stem if you've got the Galleons to spare.
