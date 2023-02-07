25,000 massive birds set to swarm Colorado valley

Sandhill cranes during their annual migration to Monte Vista. Photo Credit: Gary Gray (iStock).

One of Colorado's most popular wildlife-related festivals is just weeks away and you won't want to miss it.

During their spring migration, an estimated 18,000 to 21,000 Greater Sandhill Cranes along with 5,000 to 6,000 Lesser Sandhill Cranes will make their annual stop at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge. As has been tradition for several decades, a popular festival is set to celebrate their return to the San Luis Valley for the 40th time.

With the birds set to be present from early February through late March, the 2023 Monte Vista Crane Festival will take place from March 10 to 12. It will feature a wide range of crane-related activities, including tours, photography workshops, education lectures, a 5K run, and more.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased on an experience-by-experience basis, ranging from free to $55. Most experiences are priced around $10 to $15. Tickets can be purchased here.

See a full breakdown of the activities and schedule on the festival website.