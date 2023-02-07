Read full article on original website
Juanita Jane Fruge Mizell
Juanita Jane Fruge Mizell passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Covington, LA at the age of 78. She was a native of Basile, LA and was a longtime resident of Folsom, La. Juanita was the loving wife of the late Edward “Buster” Mizell of 46 years, and...
Michael J. Vicknair
Mike, age 70, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Baton Rouge and a longtime resident of Walker, LA. Mike proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1972-1975; while in service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Marksman (Rifle) Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea). Mike loved the outdoor life, which included spending time hunting with his beagles, fishing, spending time with his sisters and brother, his daughters, and grandchildren. He also loved to take care of others by helping and cooking for them and being a great friend. Mike was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Lucius Dean Scott
Lucius Dean Scott, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the age of 90. Lucius was raised in Hammond, La and after graduating from Hammond High School in 1950, he served in the US Navy. He loved the Arts and Interior Design of everything. He was a member...
Estus "Junior" Luper, Jr.
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Friday morning February 10, 2023 at his home. He worked for Dairyman, Inc. for many years and also worked on pipelines. Junior later worked at the Nucor Steel plant in St. Francisville for a few years. He operated a hog farm on his property for a time and would certainly qualify as a “Jack of all trades” with all the different tasks he was good at. Junior served his community and country in the Louisiana Army National Guard for 6 years. He was a member of Poplarhead Missionary Baptist Church. Junior had a special place in his heart for his pet dog and he enjoyed fishing.
Lidey Elms Stewart Kimble
Lidey Elmese Kimble went to her heavenly home, on February 6, 2023, just one month and one day before her 94th birthday. She was a resident of Independence, Louisiana. She was a member of Old Zion Hill Baptist Church where she made lifelong friends who became family to her. She loved to cook and everyone was welcome at her table where there was fried chicken, field peas, potato salad, and the sweetest sweet tea. Her sons and grandsons and other people’s sons and grandsons won’t forget meeting at her house in the very early cold mornings just so they could go in and eat her homemade biscuits before going squirrel hunting. She loved working in her yard…so much that on the right day, you may find her working in someone else’s yard. She especially took pride in her camellias, gardenias, and azaleas. She was quick to listen and quick to speak which left her family and friends with a few embarrassing moments and lots of laughs. She was a strong woman who loved her family deeply. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman who rose up while it was still night, never eating the bread of idleness, she set about her work vigorously; always caring for her family and stretching out her arms to the poor and her hands to the needy.
Thomas Maxwell Fry, Sr.
Tom, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was a proud graduate of the General Motors Institute in Flint, MI where he studied automotive engineering. Tom furthered his education in mechanical engineering at the University of Iowa. He was a talented and skilled engineer for 42 years. Tom was an avid reader. He enjoyed history, politics, theology, and especially reading his Bible. Tom was most passionate about music, especially singing. He was a member of a barbershop quartet in North Carolina and sang in the choir of First United Methodist Church of Ponchatoula. Tom was an enthusiastic football fan and enjoyed following many different teams. He was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in the Ponchatoula community as a member and proud past president of the local Rotary International.
Robert James Thomas
Robert James Thomas was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana to the late Will and Christine Thomas. He was the second child of six. Robert was raised in Bogalusa where he attended School. Robert James was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Bobbie Jean and August 16,1967 and from this union...
Shirley Robichaux Meunier
Shirley Robichaux Meunier of Covington departed this life on February 2, 2023. She was 96. Shirley was born on October 27, 1926, the elder child of Maurice J. Robichaux, Sr. and Mildred Hildebrand Robichaux. Originally from Algiers, Louisiana, she moved to New Orleans at an early age and graduated from Sophie B. Wright High School. A talented musician and pianist, Shirley worked towards her Bachelor of Music from Loyola University New Orleans before leaving school in 1946 to marry the love her life, Thomas J. Meunier, Sr. Together, Shirley and Tom lovingly raised six children before Tom’s premature death in 1967 at the age of 40. Shirley then returned to Loyola, completed her degree in Piano Pedagogy and went to work for the Louisiana State Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. During her decades there, she tirelessly served countless individuals with mental and/or physical disabilities and earned a reputation as a fierce defender of and advocate for the rights and dignity of the disabled. After retiring, Shirley moved to Mandeville to care for her elderly mother while also doing volunteer work, playing piano with her musical band the Memory Lanes at nursing homes and retirement communities throughout the New Orleans area, keeping up with family and friends, devouring crossword puzzles and tackling a never-ending list of home improvement projects.
Meagan Leda Schwaner
Meagan Leda Schwaner, beloved daughter, mother, and friend to all, passed from this life Saturday, February 4, 2023. She leaves behind a precious 3-year-old son, grieving parents, sisters and a very large extended family. Meagan was born on June 21, 1996 in Covington, Louisiana to surviving parents Julie Hammer Strawn and Randy Schwaner. Meagan is also survived by her son Louis Patrick Jann, Jr. and his father Patrick Jann, Sr., her loving siblings, Paige Donavan, Rachael Hammer, Kimberlynn Ellspermann, Ally Strawn, Amanda Watson, Jordan Jung, Jonathan Schwaner and Natalie Schwaner. She is also survived by her stepmother Tali Schwaner and stepfather Blaine Strawn.
Clinton Edward Spears, Sr.
And a resident of Kentwood died early Monday morning February 6, 2023 at North Oaks Medical Center. He was a 1991 graduate of Mount Hermon High School that had a long career as an iron worker, employed with South Steel for many years and most recently with T & N Steel. Clinton enjoyed woodworking and working on cars and trucks, as he was a “Jack of all Trades” and very talented working with his hands. He was a big John Wayne fan and liked watching “Gunsmoke” and other old western movies and TV shows and also liked watching Dragon Ball Z and anime shows. Clinton loved to make people laugh and he was a kind-hearted person always willing to help people in need.
Philip Robert "Bob" Cooper
Philip Robert “Bob” Cooper passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the age of 90. Bob was the beloved husband for 57 years to the late Myrna Goldate Cooper. Bob was born February 3, 1933, in Covington, Louisiana to the late Ernest Cooper and Ethel Wagner Davies Cooper. He was the brother of Emelia D. McLain, Henry Davies, Emile P. Davies, Clare C. Drinkard, Norma C. Blossman, Ernest J. Cooper and Roy L. Cooper. He is survived by his children Robert W. Cooper (Dorothy) of North Carolina, Jeffrey R. Cooper (Marta) of North Carolina, Lesley C. Beyl (John) of Covington, Jeanne C. Frost (Robert) of Covington and Kenneth A. Cooper (Priscilla) of Covington. He was the loving grandfather to 18 grandchildren Sage C. Accardo, Rye Cooper, Graham Cooper, Michael Cooper, Lindsey C. Scrantz, Emily Cooper, Joshua Cooper, Sarah Cooper, Camille C. Parsons, Amanda B. Powell, Lauren B. Couret, Jacob Frost, Elise Frost, Caleb Frost. Kace Cooper, Kyle Cooper, Kody Cooper, and Beth C. Grantham. He was also blessed with 34 great grandchildren.
Lorenzo Gordon
Lorenzo Gordon a native of Independence and a resident of Kenner answered the masters call January 30 at the Carpenters House in Baton Rouge. The Gordon family ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time.
Annie Ruth Hughes
Annie, age 66, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, February 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Annie was an avid doll collector and loved cooking. Feeding her family and friends and enjoying their company made her most happy. Annie made the most of every day and believed in living life to the fullest. She was always willing to do for others and loved with her entire heart. Annie was an exceptional woman that left her family with an abundance of wonderful memories. She will be deeply missed.
Ronald Buford Garrett
Ronald Buford Garrett was born to the late David Hamilton and Sara Lee Garrett of Franklinton, LA, at an early age, he united with the Winan U.M. Church. Ronald graduated from Washington Parish High school, after completing high school, he attended Grambling State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in Phycology, after graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army and later received an Honorable discharge from the military.
Wash Wilson, Jr.
Wash Wilson, Jr., 74, a resident of Ponchatoula, LA., passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born August 10, 1948, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His mother was Ida Rose Spears and his father was Wash Wilson, Sr. He graduated High School from Greenville Park High School and signed up for the...
Spectrum donates $6K and 20 laptops to STARC of Louisiana
SLIDELL---Spectrum has donated $6,000 and 20 laptops to STARC of Louisiana, Inc. The donation is being used to provide programs and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and Livingston parishes. “It is wonderful to have a company like Spectrum recognize the...
Coroner identified remains found near Washington Parish line
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston yesterday identified the person whose remains were found near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line last month. On Jan. 18, skeletal remains were discovered in a field and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation. On Jan. 20, Preston’s office was asked to join the investigation, and acquired DNA from the remains on Jan. 24. On Feb. 6, the DNA analysis was completed and loaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a national database of genetic records. The following day, CODIS reported a preliminary match, which was confirmed yesterday morning.
Coroner partners with NAMI, Human Services Authority to launch new grief support group
Recognizing the growing need for emotional support among those who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses, St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston is launching a new support program. Called GRASP – Grief Recovery After Substance Passing – the program is a joint venture with the National Association for...
Robert man dies following two-vehicle crash in Hammond
February 9, 2023, City of Hammond, LA – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:16 a.m., the Hammond Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Morrison Avenue and Robin Avenue. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Jacobia L. Hernandez of Robert.
Robby Miller
Parish President Robby Miller on Omega and a status report on the Village of Tangipahoa. Lots of pictures.
