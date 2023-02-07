Lidey Elmese Kimble went to her heavenly home, on February 6, 2023, just one month and one day before her 94th birthday. She was a resident of Independence, Louisiana. She was a member of Old Zion Hill Baptist Church where she made lifelong friends who became family to her. She loved to cook and everyone was welcome at her table where there was fried chicken, field peas, potato salad, and the sweetest sweet tea. Her sons and grandsons and other people’s sons and grandsons won’t forget meeting at her house in the very early cold mornings just so they could go in and eat her homemade biscuits before going squirrel hunting. She loved working in her yard…so much that on the right day, you may find her working in someone else’s yard. She especially took pride in her camellias, gardenias, and azaleas. She was quick to listen and quick to speak which left her family and friends with a few embarrassing moments and lots of laughs. She was a strong woman who loved her family deeply. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman who rose up while it was still night, never eating the bread of idleness, she set about her work vigorously; always caring for her family and stretching out her arms to the poor and her hands to the needy.

INDEPENDENCE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO