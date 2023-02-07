According to pitchfork.com master pop composer Burt Bacharach died yesterday at home in Los Angeles due do natural causes. He was 94 years old. Bacharach leaves behind the classic songs “Walk on By,” “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and “(They Long to Be) Close to You. ”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO