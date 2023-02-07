New-look Braves baseball off to hot start

UNC Pembroke’s Ethan Ott swings at a pitch during Saturday’s game against Saint Anselm in Pembroke. The 2022 Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year was named the league’s Player of the Week after batting .500 with six RBIs in the season-opening series.

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke baseball team got its season off to a strong start over the weekend with a three-game sweep of Saint Anselm, outscoring the visitors 43-8 in the series.

“I think it was great that we got out there and got to play a different-colored jersey, got some of the opening-day jitters out of the way,” UNCP coach Paul O’Neil said. “We did some things that are very positive for us, and walked away from the weekend with a list of things we need to clean up before we play again.”

The opening series provided Brave Nation an introduction to a new-look Braves team, particularly in the batting lineup. Offensive mainstays Gage Hammonds, Bobby Dixon, Andrew Mills and Wellington Guzman graduated; as a result, half the lineup is made up of new faces or players in expanded roles for 2023.

“I think (the newcomers) have some talent — that’s why we recruited them — but we’ve graduated a lot of good players in the last two years, and a lot of the guys that are returners were really young last year,” O’Neil said. “Are the brand new guys that we’re counting on going to live up to the billing? Are they going to be able to continue to play well like they have in practice, and the guys that were kind of in a support role last year, are they going to be able to handle that they’re now in an everyday type of role? Those are our big question marks.”

Key offensive returners include first baseman Ethan Ott (.345 batting average, 10 home runs, 52 RBIs, 53 runs last season), the 2022 Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year who was named the league’s Player of the Week after batting .500 with six RBIs in the opening series, second baseman Christian Faulkner (.298, 36 RBIs, 53 runs) and center fielder Christian Jayne (.341, seven home runs, 47 RBIs, 57 runs). The Braves need Jayne, their leadoff hitter, to have an “All-Conference, All-Region type of year … for everything to work,” O’Neil said. Jake Bradley and Jonathan Barham will see larger roles behind the plate, with Bradley catching two of the three games against Saint Anselm.

Lineup newcomers include shortstop Carlos Amezquita, and Division-I transfer outfielders Joey Rezek, from East Carolina, and Kody O’Connor, from Nicholls State. Third base is currently split among freshman Kacen McCawley, who also pitched an inning in the weekend series, and Will Hood, with Michael Kocen also expected to contribute when he recovers from injury; he played designated hitter in the opening series.

With 50 of the team’s 73 home runs last year coming from players that did not return, O’Neil expects the Braves to have to play a little differently this season.

“We’re going to have to pitch a little better, play better defense and make the most of our opportunity to score runs,” O’Neil said. “I would like to, but right now I just don’t see us hitting as many balls out of the ballpark as a year ago.”

The pitching, though, should be the team’s strength. Key losses include starter Trystan Kimmel, reliever Landen Smith and hybrid Darren Bowen, who was drafted by the Seattle Mariners, but every other key mound contributor returns.

“We’ve got some experience in some starters there, but we’re kind of inexperienced in our relievers,” O’Neil said. “I know they’ve got some talent; on days they’ve looked sharp they’ve looked excellent.”

Trent Harris (1-1, 5.27 ERA, 16 strikeouts last season), Branden Kunz (9-1, 4.16 ERA, 59 strikeouts) and Evan McLean (8-1, 3.05 ERA, 48 strikeouts) started the three games against Saint Anselm; McLean allowed two runs and Harris and Kunz each allowed none. Rhett James (2-0, 4.05 ERA, 22 strikeouts), Chase Jernigan (4-1, 3.94 ERA, 35 strikeouts), McCawley and Moses Brown (0-1, 1.69 ERA, 14 strikeouts) will assume key relief roles.

The Braves’ ultimate goal is to play in an NCAA regional after doing so in four of the last five completed seasons; the way to do that, O’Neil said, comes down to the basics.

“Whether it’s running the bases, fielding a ground ball, getting a bunt down, situational hitting, throwing strike one — can we be fundamentally sound?” O’Neil said. “If we can be fundamentally sound with our game, we should put ourselves in the same conversation we’ve been in four of the last five years, we should be a team vying for postseason recognition.”

The Braves host Indiana University of Pennsylvania for a three-game series beginning at 3 p.m. Friday at Sammy Cox Field.