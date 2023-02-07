Women-focused experiences and trips: Top destinations and adventures for solo female travelers

International Women’s Day is on March 8th, but we all know women should be celebrated daily. While it is great to have a holiday that reminds people how females inspire others, it is also important to always recognize women’s achievements.

As the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is #BreakTheBias, the travel and hospitality industry is seeing an influx of female-focused experiences and trips. Hotels and destinations are paying attention to the solo female traveler to make every woman feel encouraged and inspired while traveling.

GettyImages If your dream is traveling alone, but you feel hesitant, we enlisted destinations with intriguing female-focused programs and trips.

If your dream is traveling around the world alone, but you feel hesitant, with the help of experts, we enlisted some of the destinations supporting solo female travel with intriguing female-focused programs and trips.

RELATED:

Solo Female Travel

Las Catalinas, Costa Rica Located in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica, the car-free, seaside town of Las Catalinas is a destination that is ideal for solo female travelers. With several non-stop, direct flights from cities including Miami, Houston, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, and more, travelers can experience a town that embraces nature – a place that is perfect for quiet reflection with an array of pursuits and activities ideal for a restorative getaway. Beach Town Travel, the preferred travel agency in Las Catalinas, offers new Re-Balance Retreats that aim to provide a space where people have access to practices that support their physical, mental, and spiritual health and, mainly, the opportunity to experience the better way of living found at Las Catalinas. Las Catalinas puts women in a safe environment linking travelers to nature and the surroundings in an organic way. Solo travelers can meet people on the trails or converse with others sitting in front of the bike shop enjoying a coffee or reading a book by the fountain in Plaza Mercado. For more information, visit www.lascatalinascr.com.

Ignacia Guest House, Mexico City Ignacia Guest House in Colonia Roma is the perfect place to stay for a solo travel adventure in Mexico City. Colonia Roma is one of the safest districts in the city, and Ignacia Guest House is within walking distance from some of Mexico City’s best restaurants, galleries, attractions, and shops. The coziness of their intimate spaces and warm staff make guests feel at home in this “home-away-from-home.” Within the bed and breakfast’s list of activity suggestions, which the team can help guests book in advance, guests will discover food safaris, cooking classes, a balloon flight over Teotihuacán pyramids, sunrise in the chinampas of Xochimilcan, walking tours through the districts and historical landmarks of the city that are the perfect excuse to be immersed in the culture, meet new people, and make local friends. For more information, visit www.ignacia.mx or email hola@ignacia.mx.

Solo Journey in Spain One of the central values that distinguish Naya Traveler is the intimate knowledge they have of their destinations and the personal contacts that enrich the experience for their travelers. Naya Traveler can personalize a solo travel experience and pair the traveler with local experts and specialists in different fields. Adventure on a solo journey through Southern Spain accompanied by a history buff whose local connections will make this trip a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Discover the dazzling confluence of Christian and Muslim heritage in Andalucia, crystalized by some of the world’s most impressive architectural feats. A bike tour of Seville with an expert guide will be your first introduction to the city’s historical marvels with its soaring towers, charming cobblestone streets, and vibrant plazas. Skip the Flamenco Show for a more local experience at a taberna where Sevillanos go, such as La Carboneria. Meet a scholar in Cordoba at Casa Sefarad, a historical Jewish center, to learn about the complex history of Jewish heritage in Spain. Every trip is tailored around individual interests and preferences. For more information, visit www.nayatraveler.com or email info@nayatraveler.com

Eat Like a Local Mexico City Eat Like a Local Mexico City launches Badass Mexican Women Food Adventure, a new tour where travelers can eat around CDMX while learning the stories of six amazing Mexican women. From the infamous and greatly misunderstood Malitzin to the creative women collective who helped the migrants during their strenuous journey in search of a better life, this tour uses food to tell their stories. While eating and walking around the lesser-known Colonia Escandón, learn about the Mexican women who shaped the city’s history, art, food, and culture. Freedom fighters, cooks, businesswomen, writers, art supporters, activist cooks, the first legal transgender in the country’s history, and an indigenous lobbyist are some women highlighted throughout the tour. Learn the real stories from a woman’s perspective with this tribute to all these strong women. Eat Like a Local will donate a portion of the profits to fund education projects for women in the markets. As a female-owned and operated company, Eat Like a Local Mexico City’s mission is to empower other women through mentorship and support and create job opportunities that allow women in the local community to take care of their children and explore economic options. Accommodating up to six people, the Badass Mexican Women Food Adventure is offered on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 11:00 AM (USD 120 per person) and can address vegetarian dietary needs. For more information, visit www.eatlikealocal.com.mx or email rocio@eatlikealocal.com.mx.

Women-only Journey through Morocco A balance between East and West with ancient traditions and modern-day conveniences, Morocco boasts a spiritually uplifting culture grounded in gracious hospitality and compelling traditions. Naya Traveler’s gender-focused trip will unveil the beauty and culture of Morocco through the eyes and experiences of women, from local artisans to renowned academics. Journey across the country, starting in the medieval city of Fez, through the mountains across to the oasis of Skoura and the Berber villages of the High Atlas, before ending in the town’s legendary red city of Marrakesh. Explore the great cultural landmarks of Morocco, such as the medieval medina of Fez and its artisan neighborhoods, the natural beauty of the High Atlas and Desert Oases, home to traditional Berber people, and the fusion of ancient and modern in Marrakesh. To delve a little deeper, you’ll be led by a female host who will take you behind closed doors into grassroots women cooperatives, and crafts ateliers and host intimate private dinners with leading women academics and artists. Prepare lunch and eat with members of Amal Foundation, a non-profit organization enhancing the livelihoods of Moroccan women. Accompanied by a local female artist, visit the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rabat, focusing on the female contribution to Morocco’s fine arts world. Meet with a traditional designer to create a kaftan, and venture into the traditional souk to source fabrics and embellishments. Outfits will be delivered to your home address. Every trip is tailored around individual interests and preferences. For more information, visit www.nayatraveler.com or email info@nayatraveler.com.