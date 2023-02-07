Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinapanorama.com
SC State academics to be led by Evans
Dr. Frederick Evans has been named South Carolina State University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, President Alexander Conyers announced. Evans has served in the position on an acting basis since November 2021. “Over the last 15 months, Dr. Evans has demonstrated a keen understanding of SC State’s...
carolinapanorama.com
Highest-paying science jobs in Greenville
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
carolinapanorama.com
Orangeburg Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Chapters to host Founders’ Day Celebration
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Beta Zeta Omega, Beta Sigma and Gamma Nu Chapters will host their 115th Founders’ Day Celebration on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. The event themed “Soaring to Greater Heights of Stellar Service and Leadership,” will be held at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia Street Orangeburg, SC, and is open to the public.
carolinapanorama.com
Irmo Mayor Barry Walker elected President of the Lexington County Municipal Association
At the January 26, 2023 organizational meeting, IRMO Mayor Barry Walker was unanimously elected President of the Lexington County Municipal Association (LCMA). The LCMA represents 16 municipalities in Lexington County and serves as a collective voice to the County Council and SC State Legislature. Mayor Walker has previously served as...
carolinapanorama.com
Celebrating his survival: Volvo coworker saved Orangeburg man having stroke
CHARLESTON – It was a red carpet celebration and reunion at Trident Medical Center for 51-year-old stroke survivor Nate Robinson of Orangeburg, and his co-worker at Volvo, Shavon Felder, who is credited with saving his life. On Dec. 21 last year, while they were at work, Shavon noticed Nate’s...
carolinapanorama.com
Benedict College Alum Justin O. Cooper inks TV development deal
Benedict College alum Justin O. Cooper, CEO and creative producer of Los Angeles-based JOCMedia & Entertainment, inks a TV development deal with retired NFL professional football player John Pointer, Sr., formerly of the Green Bay Packers. Inspired by Pointer’s book “Bend But Don’t Break” (2008) and his follow-up, “Unprecedented Challenges”...
Comments / 0