Orangeburg, SC

SC State academics to be led by Evans

Dr. Frederick Evans has been named South Carolina State University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, President Alexander Conyers announced. Evans has served in the position on an acting basis since November 2021. “Over the last 15 months, Dr. Evans has demonstrated a keen understanding of SC State’s...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Highest-paying science jobs in Greenville

Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
GREENVILLE, SC
Orangeburg Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Chapters to host Founders’ Day Celebration

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Beta Zeta Omega, Beta Sigma and Gamma Nu Chapters will host their 115th Founders’ Day Celebration on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. The event themed “Soaring to Greater Heights of Stellar Service and Leadership,” will be held at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia Street Orangeburg, SC, and is open to the public.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Benedict College Alum Justin O. Cooper inks TV development deal

Benedict College alum Justin O. Cooper, CEO and creative producer of Los Angeles-based JOCMedia & Entertainment, inks a TV development deal with retired NFL professional football player John Pointer, Sr., formerly of the Green Bay Packers. Inspired by Pointer’s book “Bend But Don’t Break” (2008) and his follow-up, “Unprecedented Challenges”...
COLUMBIA, SC

