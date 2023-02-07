Read full article on original website
carolinapanorama.com
MUSC board OKs lease, operation pact with RMC
CHARLESTON – The Medical University of South Carolina and Medical University Hospital Authority board of trustees held their regularly scheduled committee sessions and board meeting on Feb. 9 and 10, respectively. After appropriate due diligence and with the overwhelming support of county officials and state legislators, trustees voted unanimously...
abcnews4.com
MUSC enters into long-term lease and operations agreement with tRMC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Board of Trustees finalized a long-term lease and operations agreement with the Regional Medical Center (tRMC) in Orangeburg on Feb. 9. According to a press release, the board's action follows the establishment of proviso 23.6 of the South...
qcitymetro.com
When Destiny Called
The path to matrimony is seldom straight or easy. It is often paved with pitfalls, losses and unexpected turns. But where true love exists, love finds a way. This Greenville couple encountered a unique set of difficulties along their love’s journey. But when Destiny called, needing what only Garrett could provide, he answered.
thenewirmonews.com
Orangeburg law firm celebrates five years
Connor effectively juggles distinguished Army service, law career in central South Carolina. The Bill Connor Law Firm will host a reception and open-house celebrating five years in practice, on Monday, Feb. 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the firm’s offices 1408 Russell Street in Orangeburg. The public is invited.
One dog survives, another dies following Friday afternoon fire in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Fire officials say one dog is alive and another died following a significant fire called in just before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, fire department crews responded to Fall Street within 3 minutes of being called. As soon as they arrived, the firefighters said they could already see a light hazy smoke coming from the roof.
USC grad caught in the middle of deadly Turkey earthquake
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former University of South Carolina student who lives in Turkey says his family lost their homes after the deadly earthquake. There were frantic moments for Ufuk Ozar and his three kids on Monday as his home in Turkey was shaken by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
Historical markers could memorialize Black Catholic Church and school in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One activist in Orangeburg is working to make sure two buildings with ties to the black Catholic community in Orangeburg are not forgotten. These buildings are the Christ the King Church and the Christ the King School. “I was not just a member of the church...
carolinapanorama.com
Orangeburg man shot, injured in Neeses
A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The man’s sister drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies responded to the hospital just after midnight Friday. The man provided deputies with the name...
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
abccolumbia.com
Support from Meals on Wheels is increasing in the Midlands; Currently a waitlist
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The number of seniors in the Midlands needing support from Meals on Wheels is increasing. There is currently a long waitlist for Meals on Wheels, according to Senior Resources. Senior Resources says its Meals on Wheels program is currently serving over 600 clients a day with...
WIS-TV
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) – In the aftermath of multiple violent crimes off Sumter Highway in Bishopville, county leaders and law enforcement are continuing talks of installing public security cameras. A renewed public interest in this project comes after 76-year-old Lonnie Ray was shot and killed in a Kentucky Fried...
WIS-TV
Missing Richland County child found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County deputies have located missing Euriah Joseph. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. Deputies say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog. Joseph is said...
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Blythewood celebrates Black History Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Black History Month, the town of Blythewood is offering several programs for children on every Saturday in February. Malcolm Gordge is the president of the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum. And Teresa McFadden is the organization’s vice president. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their upcoming events.
FOX Carolina
Harvest Hope gets big donation
Saturday's Science Bowl at USC Aiken to showcase academic strength of upstate students. Brain power has led three upstate schools to compete in the U.S. Department of Energy's Science Bowl. Three upstate schools head to Science Bowl competition. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Three upstate high schools are participating in...
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza
Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
New program in Orangeburg giving students a head start on college
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An advanced dual enrollment program is helping Orangeburg County high school students stay one step ahead in getting their higher education. “The students who have access to college classes early, the rigor level, they’re more prepared when they get out there. They have an idea of how college is," said Orangeburg advanced college coordinator Stephanie Alford.
Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified
AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
