Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Pennsylvania Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Sometimes traveling off-of-the-beaten path yields some downright delicious rewards – like a hearty meal at a country restaurant. When you’ve got a few hours free, climb behind the wheel and follow the winding country roads that will take you straight to this family restaurant in Pennsylvania. Make sure you bring a hearty appetite – and the whole family – with you.
Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years
Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried
A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
Pennsylvania residents to lose free Medicaid benefit
Over 3.6 million Pennsylvanians get affordable and free coverage through Medicaid. During the pandemic, the federal government prohibited removing people from the program. But the rule will expire.
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closing
According to local sources, a large retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week Lehigh Valley Live confirmed that The Children's Place retail store located inside the Palmer Park Mall is expected to close next month.
Safe Places to Park Your RV Overnight
Finding a place to park your RV overnight can be frustrating, especially if you are a road warrior. Private campground rates can be astronomical, and finding a safe place to sleep can make or break a long trip.
Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
Watch: Pennsylvania 9-year-old earns high school diploma
A 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy with dreams of becoming an astrophysicist is one step closer to his goal after graduating high school.
Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger
Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
