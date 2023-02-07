Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Possible to Find and Use the Deathly Hallows in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?
J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. Article continues below advertisement. Within the closing hours of Hogwarts Legacy, you can earn plenty of items to customize your...
Unlocking Avada Kedavra in 'Hogwarts Legacy' Is a Bit Tricky
J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. The upcoming open-world RPG game Hogwarts Legacy has a slew of familiar spells from the Harry Potter franchise but also...
On the Hunt for Troll Bogeys in 'Hogwarts Legacy'? Here's Where to Find Them
J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. Players venturing through Hogwarts Legacy will encounter several enemy types and often tango with spell slingers doling lethal magic. Regardless...
Climbing Up to Max Level in 'Hogwarts Legacy' Will Take Hours of Game Time
J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. As with any RPG game, Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of character levels you will need to climb through to reach...
Shakira Was Reportedly Spotted Moving Her House After Her Breakup — Here's the Actual Truth
You might have heard of Howl's Moving Castle, the animated film in which a quirky magician lives in a giant home that can literally move on its own. Well, plenty of folks seem to believe that Shakira has been doing the same thing with her own house amidst her ongoing separation drama.
Alison Brie Bares All in New Movie 'Somebody I Used to Know' — "I Love to Streak"
Actor Alison Brie, best known for her roles in Community and Mad Men, stars in a new rom-com for Prime Video. Dubbed Somebody I Used to Know, Alison not only stars in the film but also co-wrote the script alongside her directing husband, Dave Franco. The movie centers around her...
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Brings Season 3's Couples and Singles Back Together
Just when you thought you'd heard enough on the Season 3 Love Is Blind reunion, Netflix rolled out a three-episode After the Altar special on Feb. 10. You know, in case you needed a new reason to believe in love ahead of Valentine's Day. But when was Love Is Blind: After the Altar filmed for Season 3?
Fans Are Already Asking for Season 5 of 'You' — We Spoke to the Cast and Crew for Answers (EXCLUSIVE)
Even if a popular and successful Netflix show manages to survive having the plug suddenly pulled on it, the wait between seasons for shows on the streaming service can already feel like an eternity. Binge-watch culture can have you blow through an entire new season in a day, leaving you starved for another new installment to help satiate your obsessive streaming habits. For instance, many are already experiencing You withdrawal as the new season started streaming.
Already Binged 'You' Season 4, Part 1? Here's When You Can Expect Part 2
As put by You's maniacal protagonist Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), love tests us. He's right. But really, we're more concerned with Netflix testing our patience, releasing You Season 4 in two parts. After brutally faking his own death in Season 3, Joe flees to London, England, where he takes on...
Matt and Colleen Show a Different Side of Their Relationship in 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. There's no denying that Matt and Colleen's relationship was under a microscope for the last few episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3. Viewers were critical of the way Matt reacted to Colleen's emotions during arguments and many were even concerned about their relationship during the reunion episode.
'Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages' Season 21 Winner Dishes on Finale and Life Post-Show (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. After weeks of high-pressure tests and successful (as well as not-so-successful) kitchen services, the Season 21 winner was finally announced on Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. With only three chefs remaining — Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, and Dafne Mejia — only one could be crowned the winner and named the head chef at Gordon Ramsay's new restaurant at Caesers in Atlantic City, N.J.
The 'You' Season 4, Part 1 Finale Offers One Jaw-Dropping Reveal (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of You. The den of aristocratic douchebags decides to go on a weekend getaway while the eat-the-rich killer is still on the loose — what could possibly go wrong? A LOT, especially since Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is around and attracting chaos wherever he goes in Season 4, Part 1 of You.
Prime Video's 'Somebody I Used to Know' Filming Locations Will Enamor You With the Northwest
Real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie team up for an Amazon Prime movie, Somebody I Used to Know, streaming starting February 10, 2023. According to a press release, the film centers around Ally, played by Alison of Roar fame, who revisits her hometown after her work life implodes. Ally reunites with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis from Top Gun: Maverick), and falls for him all over again. There’s only one issue: He’s engaged to someone else named Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons).
Amazon Seller Tries Bribing Mom to Take Down Her 1-Star Review of Bottle Warmer
A mom is claiming that a seller on Amazon's website she purchased a bottle warmer from, tried bribing her into taking down a negative review. TikToker @thisisforkayla said that the seller's product burnt her baby's bottle and made it so hot that it ruined the formula inside of it. Article...
Alexa and Brennon Are Ready for Babies in 'Love Is Blind's 'After the Altar' Special
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar for Season 3. Every season of Netflix's unorthodox dating show Love Is Blind features that one couple you can't help but cling to as an example that the experiment does indeed work. And for Season 3, that was Alexa and Brennon. In the After the Altar special, which dropped on Netflix in three parts on Feb. 10, they share plans to start a family.
What Is WatchTok? TikTok Has Its Own Community for Watch Lovers
Sure, Gen Z will never know what a VHS or landline is, but they are here for one piece of dated technology: Watches. And it's not just them. Folks of all ages are enamored with watches. In a world where the current time is just one phone screen tap away, many people are still looking to their wrists. But what's even more surprising is watch lovers are all coming together in one common place: TikTok.
'You' Showrunner Says Joe Set His Baby up With a "Really Good Life" (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 3-4 of You. After the catastrophic events of last season, Joe Goldberg is ready for a fresh start in Season 4 of You. The fan-favorite murderer officially reinvents himself across the pond, now living in London as a college professor named Jonathan Moore. But wait, isn't Joe (er, Jonathan) forgetting something? Or, in this case, someone?
Sam Communicates With Sign Language in 'The Last of Us' — Is the Character Deaf in the Game?
Spoiler alert: This article discusses plot details for Episode 5 of The Last of Us on HBO. As an adaptation of an acclaimed video game, HBO's The Last of Us has taken plenty of creative liberties with the source material when it comes to representation. Episode 3 of the series expounded on a male character's sexuality, a subject that was previously unexplored in the game with the original depiction of said character. The episode represents a landmark television moment for LGBTQ inclusivity.
The Characters in 'You' Hallucinate on Absinthe — Drink Myths Debunked
Joe Goldberg is back, and this time he swears he's really done murdering people. The first part of the fourth season of You is now available on Netflix, and users are rushing to binge it as quickly as possible. In this new season, Joe has moved to London, and quickly finds himself falling in with a crowd of ultra-wealthy party animals.
Netflix's 'You' Is Back With Part 1 of Season 4, so Let's Play Some Killer Catch-up
Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Seasons 1-4 of You. Hello, you. It's been ages since we last saw Joe (Penn Badgley) in the Season 3 finale of Netflix's You, where he was covering his tracks with a half-faked murder-suicide. We say half because while Joe actually murdered Love (Victoria Pedretti), he didn't really kill himself.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0