Unlocking Avada Kedavra in 'Hogwarts Legacy' Is a Bit Tricky

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. The upcoming open-world RPG game Hogwarts Legacy has a slew of familiar spells from the Harry Potter franchise but also...
On the Hunt for Troll Bogeys in 'Hogwarts Legacy'? Here's Where to Find Them

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. Players venturing through Hogwarts Legacy will encounter several enemy types and often tango with spell slingers doling lethal magic. Regardless...
Fans Are Already Asking for Season 5 of 'You' — We Spoke to the Cast and Crew for Answers (EXCLUSIVE)

Even if a popular and successful Netflix show manages to survive having the plug suddenly pulled on it, the wait between seasons for shows on the streaming service can already feel like an eternity. Binge-watch culture can have you blow through an entire new season in a day, leaving you starved for another new installment to help satiate your obsessive streaming habits. For instance, many are already experiencing You withdrawal as the new season started streaming.
Matt and Colleen Show a Different Side of Their Relationship in 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. There's no denying that Matt and Colleen's relationship was under a microscope for the last few episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3. Viewers were critical of the way Matt reacted to Colleen's emotions during arguments and many were even concerned about their relationship during the reunion episode.
'Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages' Season 21 Winner Dishes on Finale and Life Post-Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. After weeks of high-pressure tests and successful (as well as not-so-successful) kitchen services, the Season 21 winner was finally announced on Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. With only three chefs remaining — Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, and Dafne Mejia — only one could be crowned the winner and named the head chef at Gordon Ramsay's new restaurant at Caesers in Atlantic City, N.J.
The 'You' Season 4, Part 1 Finale Offers One Jaw-Dropping Reveal (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of You. The den of aristocratic douchebags decides to go on a weekend getaway while the eat-the-rich killer is still on the loose — what could possibly go wrong? A LOT, especially since Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is around and attracting chaos wherever he goes in Season 4, Part 1 of You.
Prime Video's 'Somebody I Used to Know' Filming Locations Will Enamor You With the Northwest

Real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie team up for an Amazon Prime movie, Somebody I Used to Know, streaming starting February 10, 2023. According to a press release, the film centers around Ally, played by Alison of Roar fame, who revisits her hometown after her work life implodes. Ally reunites with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis from Top Gun: Maverick), and falls for him all over again. There’s only one issue: He’s engaged to someone else named Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons).
Alexa and Brennon Are Ready for Babies in 'Love Is Blind's 'After the Altar' Special

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar for Season 3. Every season of Netflix's unorthodox dating show Love Is Blind features that one couple you can't help but cling to as an example that the experiment does indeed work. And for Season 3, that was Alexa and Brennon. In the After the Altar special, which dropped on Netflix in three parts on Feb. 10, they share plans to start a family.
What Is WatchTok? TikTok Has Its Own Community for Watch Lovers

Sure, Gen Z will never know what a VHS or landline is, but they are here for one piece of dated technology: Watches. And it's not just them. Folks of all ages are enamored with watches. In a world where the current time is just one phone screen tap away, many people are still looking to their wrists. But what's even more surprising is watch lovers are all coming together in one common place: TikTok.
'You' Showrunner Says Joe Set His Baby up With a "Really Good Life" (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 3-4 of You. After the catastrophic events of last season, Joe Goldberg is ready for a fresh start in Season 4 of You. The fan-favorite murderer officially reinvents himself across the pond, now living in London as a college professor named Jonathan Moore. But wait, isn't Joe (er, Jonathan) forgetting something? Or, in this case, someone?
Sam Communicates With Sign Language in 'The Last of Us' — Is the Character Deaf in the Game?

Spoiler alert: This article discusses plot details for Episode 5 of The Last of Us on HBO. As an adaptation of an acclaimed video game, HBO's The Last of Us has taken plenty of creative liberties with the source material when it comes to representation. Episode 3 of the series expounded on a male character's sexuality, a subject that was previously unexplored in the game with the original depiction of said character. The episode represents a landmark television moment for LGBTQ inclusivity.
The Characters in 'You' Hallucinate on Absinthe — Drink Myths Debunked

Joe Goldberg is back, and this time he swears he's really done murdering people. The first part of the fourth season of You is now available on Netflix, and users are rushing to binge it as quickly as possible. In this new season, Joe has moved to London, and quickly finds himself falling in with a crowd of ultra-wealthy party animals.
Netflix's 'You' Is Back With Part 1 of Season 4, so Let's Play Some Killer Catch-up

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Seasons 1-4 of You. Hello, you. It's been ages since we last saw Joe (Penn Badgley) in the Season 3 finale of Netflix's You, where he was covering his tracks with a half-faked murder-suicide. We say half because while Joe actually murdered Love (Victoria Pedretti), he didn't really kill himself.
