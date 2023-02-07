West Linn’s Justin Rademacher takes home second Reser’s TOC title; could first state title be next? (182 pounds)

By René Ferrán | Photos by Leon Neuschwander

West Linn senior Justin Rademacher earned his second consecutive Reser’s Tournament of Champions title Saturday, overcoming an early hiccup to record a second-round pin of Hillsboro’s Preston Echevarria in the 182-pound final.

Rademacher, who is No. 9 in the country in FloWrestling’s national rankings and No. 8 in SBLive/Sports Illustrated’s , has had only one match against an in-state opponent go the distance this season.

When he took Echevarria down eight seconds into the final, it didn’t look as if this match would last long. But Echevarria managed to escape a minute later, then caught Rademacher by surprise by shooting in and taking him down with 31 seconds left in the period.

“I wasn’t really expecting a shot, and he got to my leg, and I just went down,” Rademacher said. “I was like, ‘This is fine,’ and I just stayed composed and kept wrestling.”

Within six seconds, he’d reversed positions and rode out the first period. He chose the down position to open the second, got another reversal, then after Echevarria escaped, took the Spartans junior down and got the fall with 18 seconds left in the period.

Once Rademacher wrapped up his second TOC title, his thoughts turned to the one title that has eluded him throughout his career.

He reached the OSAA state final as a freshman and junior, losing both times to a Sprague wrestler — Brook Byers in the 160 final as a freshman and Riley Davis (now at Amarillo High in Texas) in last year’s 170 final. In between, he placed third at the OWA state meet.

He might own the title “Best Wrestler Never to Have Won a State Title” — which he acknowledged he’s thought of himself since his freshman year.

“I’m just ready for it now,” the Oregon State signee said. “I’ve been working so hard. It’s just another thing, though. It’ll come.”

—

OREGON'S TOP WRESTLERS