I like history, so much so, I spend a lot of time online looking for stories to read and write about. As I was scouring the web for a topic, I ran across a declassified study that was conducted in 1950 which presents the potential effects on the Hanford site after a direct hit of an atomic bomb at Grand Coulee Dam. Although we have come a long way in regard to defense and managing rivers in Washington State, and the likelihood of an event of this magnitude seems impossible, I found the report fascinating. And, it gives you an eerie look into our vulnerable past.

GRAND COULEE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO