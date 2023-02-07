Read full article on original website
Tulare Western students most college ready in county
Tulare Western High School graduates 62% of students with completed A-G requirements allowing them to apply to any four year University of California. When it comes to students who completed A-G requirements for the 2021/2022 school year, Tulare Western High School came out on top of all the comprehensive high schools in the county according to superintendent Lucy Van Scyoc. A-G requirements are what allow students the opportunity to apply to a four year University of California. Tulare Western’s counseling department has worked to educate students on the importance of completing the necessary college ready requirements according to Leandra Garcia, assistant principal of counseling at Tulare Western.
WUSD puts on hardhat with help of tech education grants
Woodlake Union School District receives $37,000 from the Perkins V grant and $155,000 from the Career Technical Education Incentive Grant, strengthens technical career pathways. Woodlake Union School District received over $192,000 from two grants, which will help to strengthen their career and technical education (CTE) programs. The grant funding will...
Local league helps fund higher education
Tulare County League of Mexican American Women opens their scholarship application for those who need financial assistance offering $1,000 per student. Local non-profit the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women (TCLMAW) has opened up this year’s scholarship applications. TCLMAW will be awarding students $1,000 each. The only requirements to apply are that applicants must be a Tulare County resident at the time of application, and show a financial need. The application can be found on their website, www.tularecountylmaw.org, and the deadline for submission is March 31.
Bullpups' Coach Felder calls it a career, albeit a legendary one
Coach Brad Felder is calling it a career — and what a career it’s been. The Hanford Bullpups coach is the winningest boys basketball coach in CIF Central Section history with 576 wins. “I don’t look at it as a personal issue. I look at it that I’ve...
Trustee Slams FUSD Admin for ‘Sanitizing’ Info, Tardy Responses
Fresno Unified Trustee Susan Wittrup says the district’s administration needs to respond more quickly to trustee queries, and not “sanitize” information by putting a positive spin on it. Wittrup’s comments came during the board-superintendent communication portion of Wednesday’s School Board meeting. She prefaced her remarks...
This week is National Marriage Week in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County declared at its most recent Board of Supervisors meeting that the week of February 7 until February 14 is National Marriage Week in the County of Fresno. The declaration on Tuesday follows the establishment of National Marriage Week which was adopted in the United States in 2010. The resolution […]
New Exeter task force to fight crime by studying
Exeter task force studies crime data in Tulare County. At the Jan. 24 city council meeting, councilwoman Vicki Riddle presents a new ad hoc committee with the help of city attorney Julia Lew and city manager Adam Ennis. The new task force’s purpose is to do a “deep dive” into...
CASA advocates for foster youth through state funding
VISALIA – A local advocacy organization served hundreds of foster youth last year for the betterment of their lives, and this year were able to expand their program due to grant funding from the state. The Court Appointed Special Advocate Association, better known as CASA, of Tulare County provides...
Parlier student dies after being hit by car, PUSD announces
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parlier Unified School District announced Friday that a seventh-grade student from a local school was hit by a car on her way home from school and passed away from her injuries. School district officials expressed their deepest condolences and are offering emotional counseling and support to all students and staff upon […]
Fresno Family Gifts $2.4 Million for Community Cancer Care
A Fresno man who recently beat stage four throat cancer and his wife have donated $2.4 million to Community Health System. The gift from Fresno accountant Chris Morse and his wife, Michelle, benefits the Community Cancer Care Institute in Clovis. The Morse family previously donated to CCI in memory of...
Fresno County Officials Ignored Water Warnings and Now Taxpayers Are Footing the Bill for Luxury Subdivision
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is a collaboration between SJV Water and Fresnoland. A high-end housing development in the foothills above Fresno that was approved despite unreliable groundwater supplies is now getting a $4.2 million taxpayer bailout to bring in surface water that may, or may not, materialize. Jesse Vad.
Taggers Damage Renzi Artwork at Burned Building in Central Fresno
What a fire could not do, vandals have. Taggers defaced artwork created by famed Fresno artist Clement Renzi sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. The 288-clay tile piece entitled “A Day in the Park,” was on the side of the Fagbule Glass House. The abandoned building burned down on Jan. 30. All that remained was the art relief, which was untouched. Demolition crews knocked down the building, save for the wall containing the artwork, facing Shields Avenue by Highway 41, across the street from the Manchester Center.
The Ugly Company based in Farmersville gets $9 million funding boost
A local company that saves ugly fruit has received a multi-million-dollar business boost to continue its mission of feeding a need.
What’s happening to the IMAX building at River Park in Fresno?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Edwards Fresno Stadium 21 first opened in May of 1998 at River Park. The first blockbuster film to be shown there was Godzilla, directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Matthew Broderick and Maria Pitillo. One of the unique features of that theater was its detached IMAX screen from the main building […]
Declassified Study: Direct Atomic Bomb Strike on Grand Coulee Would Have Done This to Hanford
I like history, so much so, I spend a lot of time online looking for stories to read and write about. As I was scouring the web for a topic, I ran across a declassified study that was conducted in 1950 which presents the potential effects on the Hanford site after a direct hit of an atomic bomb at Grand Coulee Dam. Although we have come a long way in regard to defense and managing rivers in Washington State, and the likelihood of an event of this magnitude seems impossible, I found the report fascinating. And, it gives you an eerie look into our vulnerable past.
Three rivers local contributes to Willie Nelson’s grammy-winning album
Jack Wesley Routh’s song “Dreamin’ Again” earns a spot on Willie Nelson’s newest album “A Beautiful Time,” which won the grammy for best country album on Feb. 6. Routh is a songwriter through and through, and has been for decades. He writes a window into the past through his melodic country songs, finding inspiration in each pluck of his guitar strings. But his cowboy tunes extend farther than his home in Three Rivers. One of his most recent pieces, “Dreamin’ Again,” was featured in a grammy-award winning album by country icon Willie Nelson this month. With signature twang and lyrics embedded with heartache, “Dreamin Again” was just one of many songs that Routh gifted the world of country music.
DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old. In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
Ring video shows events of California ‘cartel-style massacre’
VISALIA, Calif. (NewsNation) — A week after two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in Goshen, California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released the Ring doorbell footage of events police are calling a “cartel-style massacre.”. In the video, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz...
‘Cartel-style massacre’: Sheriff backs applying death penalty
(NewsNation) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux asserts that Mexican cartels hold a strong influence over California gangs and says applying the death penalty would go a long way toward making the streets safer. Boudreaux spoke to NewsNation in an exclusive interview following the fatal shooting of six people...
