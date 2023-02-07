Read full article on original website
Related
aroundosceola.com
Where this week's water line flushing will occur
This week's line flushing operations by Toho Water Authority will be in two small areas along Partin Settlement Road. One is in the neighborhoods just east of East Lakeshore Boulevard north of Partin Settlement, the other is along U.S. Highway 192. Those are the areas where customers are likely to experience a temporary drop in water pressure and discolored water. Water pressure and clarity will return once flushing operations in the area are completed.
aroundosceola.com
Red Cross, partners with Osceola Fire Rescue, Sound The Alarm in Kissimmee for fire safety
Saturday morning, the American Red Cross and the Osceola County Fire Department teamed up in Kissimmee installing free smoke alarms making homes safer. Volunteers also educated residents about home fire safety. Using a door-step education approach, volunteers provided safety education, starting at 10 a.m. from the Buenaventura Lakes Community Center....
aroundosceola.com
Longhorns claim first-ever boys hoops district title
Harmony earns regional playoff spot with 48-46 win over Lake Nona; matchups announced Sunday. Caden Scarborough hit the second of two free throws, and the Harmony defense came up with a huge steal with three seconds remaining as the Longhorns (22-5) won their first district title in school history with a 48-46 win over top-seeded Lake Nona (20-7) in the District 7A-5 championship game Friday at Celebration High.
Comments / 0