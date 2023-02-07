Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymixfm.com
Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb....
mymixfm.com
US 40 house fire displaces two adults, three children
SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on US 40 Friday afternoon. According to Seelyville Fire Deputy Chief John Hendricks, crews arrived at the scene of the fire on US 40 east of Seelyville around 1 p.m. Friday. The single-story residential structure is considered a loss due to the damage caused by the fire.
mymixfm.com
Traffic change confirmed ahead of incoming casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A stoplight will be added on E Margaret Dr. on the south end of the Terre Haute Casino Resort. After consulting with INDOT, Churchill Downs officials determined that most of the traffic flow in and out of the casino would be on E Margaret Dr. Thus, making the need for a stop light necessary.
mymixfm.com
FSA Counseling celebrates 160 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – FSA Counseling Center held a celebration for its 160 years of service in the Wabash Valley at the Hulman Center Friday night. The group provides mental health services throughout the area. They partner with local organizations such as CODA, The Vigo County School Corporation...
mymixfm.com
Local lawmaker wants Vigo Co. to be part of court-appointed lawyer pilot program
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local legislator is hoping to bring a pilot program to Vigo County appointing lawyers for certain children in the welfare system. Senator Jon Ford authored a bill that would study a pilot program regarding attorney representation for children 12 and older who are in the welfare system in six Indiana counties.
mymixfm.com
Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s...
mymixfm.com
Goin’ 2 The Hoop Scoreboard 2-10-23
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Goin’ 2 The Hoop has got you covered on several basketball games across the Wabash Valley. Here is a list of games we will cover tonight. Scores will be updated as we get them. Indiana Games. Terre Haute South – 78 at West...
mymixfm.com
Sullivan officials move into new City Hall building
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Work is underway in the city of Sullivan to make a transition from the old City Hall to a new City Hall building located at 110 North Main Street. City of Sullivan Public Works Director JD Wilson says that the old building used to be...
mymixfm.com
Tactical Recovery offers addiction help for veterans and first responders
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) — For a number of months, Deborah Hodson has been preparing for the launch of Tactical Recovery. She’s the director of this program which will help veterans and first responders deal with many issues caused by trauma and difficult situations. The effort is personal...
mymixfm.com
‘Community Challenge’ helps raise over $10,000 for local organization
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Several groups around the Wabash Valley faced off in a friendly contest at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Saturday, raising over $10,000 for Camp Navigate. The organization hosted the “community challenge” for the first time since 2020. The fundraiser allowed for dozens of adults to...
Comments / 0