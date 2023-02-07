Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Resolution congratulating Chiefs passes Jackson County Legislature by 6-3 vote over ‘jabroni’ controversy
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fun non-binding resolution meant to congratulate the Chiefs for making the Super Bowl devolved into controversy this week, as some Jackson County legislators voted against the measure based on what they call “poor sportsmanship”. The resolution was brought up during Tuesday’s Jackson...
howellcountynews.com
Maxie Arlene Cork
Funeral services for Maxie Arlene Cork, 88, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Cork passed away at 1:31 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home. She was born May 24, 1934, in the State...
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
constructiondive.com
Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility
The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
howellcountynews.com
William "Billy Bird" Ray Owens
William Ray Owens, a resident of West Plains, passed away at Shady Oaks Healthcare in Thayer, Missouri, on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was born September 10, 1944, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Glen Melvin and Maude Marie (Stark) Owens and was 78 years old. Bill lived with his folks...
Watch Missouri’s Rocky Creek Herd of Wild Horses Running Free
There was a time when Missouri was truly wild. The wild horses of Shannon County are one of the last vestiges of that. There's new video showing the Rocky Creek herd from that region who still run free to this day. Tim Layton is the most reliable person I know...
1 dead in fatal crash between tractor-trailers on I-70 in Lafayette County
An Oak Grove man died in a crash Wednesday morning between two tractor-trailer trucks in Lafayette County, Mo.
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit
A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
kjluradio.com
Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County
A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man assaults elderly father
A Willow Springs man faces three assault charges after authorities say he attacked his elderly father. Responding to a report of a domestic incident, Texas County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the Scott Lane residence last Monday to find Johnnie Renegar, 37, restrained in a headlock by his father, aged 76.
northcassherald.com
Area man charged in brutal rape
PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
Lone Jack cattle processor again facing OSHA fines over workplace safety
The United States Department of Labor has levied more than $570,000 in fines against a Lone Jack, Missouri, cattle processor.
kjluradio.com
Waynesville woman sentenced for shooting inside St. Robert bar & pool hall
A Waynesville woman is sentenced to probation for firing a gun inside a bar last year while under the influence of alcohol. Danisha Blevins pleaded down earlier this week to one count of first-degree property damage. In exchange for her plea, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Blevins was sentenced earlier today to five years supervised probation.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man caught with more than three pounds of methamphetamine now charged
Charges are now filed against a Laclede County man arrested with three-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine. Scott Bonner, 41, of Lebanon, was taken into custody Saturday night after officers initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected of trafficking narcotics. Bonner attempted to drive off, but tire deflation devices were used...
