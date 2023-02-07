ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabool, MO

Comments / 0

Related
howellcountynews.com

Maxie Arlene Cork

Funeral services for Maxie Arlene Cork, 88, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Cork passed away at 1:31 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home. She was born May 24, 1934, in the State...
WEST PLAINS, MO
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
MISSOURI STATE
constructiondive.com

Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility

The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
howellcountynews.com

William "Billy Bird" Ray Owens

William Ray Owens, a resident of West Plains, passed away at Shady Oaks Healthcare in Thayer, Missouri, on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was born September 10, 1944, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Glen Melvin and Maude Marie (Stark) Owens and was 78 years old. Bill lived with his folks...
WEST PLAINS, MO
howellcountynews.com

Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit

A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
kjluradio.com

Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County

A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
howellcountynews.com

Willow Springs man assaults elderly father

A Willow Springs man faces three assault charges after authorities say he attacked his elderly father. Responding to a report of a domestic incident, Texas County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the Scott Lane residence last Monday to find Johnnie Renegar, 37, restrained in a headlock by his father, aged 76.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
northcassherald.com

Area man charged in brutal rape

PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
kjluradio.com

Waynesville woman sentenced for shooting inside St. Robert bar & pool hall

A Waynesville woman is sentenced to probation for firing a gun inside a bar last year while under the influence of alcohol. Danisha Blevins pleaded down earlier this week to one count of first-degree property damage. In exchange for her plea, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Blevins was sentenced earlier today to five years supervised probation.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon man caught with more than three pounds of methamphetamine now charged

Charges are now filed against a Laclede County man arrested with three-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine. Scott Bonner, 41, of Lebanon, was taken into custody Saturday night after officers initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected of trafficking narcotics. Bonner attempted to drive off, but tire deflation devices were used...
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy