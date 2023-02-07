Read full article on original website
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opens two Katy-area locations
Two Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade franchises opened in the Katy-area this January. (Courtesy Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade) Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opened two locations in the Katy-area within one week of each other. The Katy Mills location at 25220 Kingsland Blvd., Ste. 300, had been planned for almost a year...
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations opens Feb. 9 at Market Street in The Woodlands
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations offers a large selection of whiskey as well as a menu of seasonal and American dishes. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Bosscat Kitchen & Libations opened its location in The Woodlands on Feb. 9 at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 250, according to Market Street management.
Grazeables to relocate to Tomball, add grab-and-go charcuterie options
Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. (Courtesy Grazeables) Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. The business offers tea sandwiches; Japanese sandos, or fruit sandwiches; mini desserts; and charcuterie platters and boxes. The business also offers grazing tables for events.
Xalisco Cocina Mexicana opening Feb. 11 in The Woodlands
Xalisco Cocina Mexicana will offer a variety of traditional and modern dishes. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Xalisko Cocina Mexicana will open Feb. 11 in The Woodlands, offering Mexican-style dishes inspired by the state of Jalisco with modern twists, according to owner Juan Martines. The restaurant will offer a variety of dishes...
Porky's Belly BBQ sells out brisket in grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery
Porky's Belly BBQ held a grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Porky's Belly BBQ) Porky's Belly BBQ, located at 15496 FM 2854, held a grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery. Owners Sergio and Solaida Nunez said the restaurant sold out of brisket, mac and cheese, and ribs in the first weekend.
First Pearland location of Torchy's Tacos opening in mid-March
The Torchy's Tacos in East Pearland is slated to open in mid-March, according to the company's communications manager. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) A new Torchy’s Tacos location is slated to open in East Pearland on March 15 at 2800 E. Broadway St., according to Torchy’s Tacos Communications Manager Marisa Patterson.
Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District
One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Fascinating facts you might not know about Houston’s Market Square Park
The beautiful park is the heartbeat of downtown's Historic District.
Changing locations: Sweet & Boozy moves to more intimate space in Katy's LaCenterra
Sweet & Boozy sells a variety of ice cream flavors for kids, such as the Thunderup loaded with toppings, as well as alcohol-infused ice cream flavors for adults. (Courtesy Sweet & Boozy) Ice cream shop Sweet & Boozy is relocating its headquarters and corporate store to a new space in...
Nashville-style chicken franchise Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken opens Bay Area location
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken (not pictured) opened a new location in the Bay Area offering chicken that requires a waiver at its spiciest. (Courtesy Pexels) Virginia-based franchise Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken opened a new location at 2410 Bay Area Blvd. E., Houston, in January. The franchise offers Nashville-style chicken at...
Doughnut guide: 7 scrumptious Heights, River Oaks, Montrose shops to satisfy your cravings
Some shops, like Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, offer doughnuts among a wide variety of other baked goods. (Courtesy Pexels) Whether it is a creative combination of unexpected flavors or the classic, reliable glazed version, doughnuts are offered at a number of shops in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area. Some shops, like Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, offer doughnuts among a wide variety of other baked goods. Others focus primarily on doughnuts themselves, with a list of coffees and kolaches to round out the menu. This guide provides a noncomprehensive list of places to grab a local doughnut, whether it is to go with coffee to start the morning or to satisfy a sweet tooth after a long day.
Park Place at The Boardwalk Steakhouse & Grille coming soon to Katy
Park Place at the Boardwalk features elevated dishes with Southern, Latin and Caribbean influences. (Courtesy Park Place at the Boardwalk Steakhouse & Grill) The same owner bringing The Middle Chamber restaurant to Katy is also opening Park Place at the Boardwalk Steakhouse & Grill on March 9, within walking distance to Katy’s newest mixed-use development.
La Pizca Mexican Grill brings authentic dishes to Conroe
La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. Owner Amador Soto said the new restaurant serves authentic Mexican food selected by a team of top-notch chefs. He said opening weekend produced an amazing turnout.
flicksandfood.com
Soul Food Eatery and Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score Big for the Game
Soul Food Eatery & Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game. The bakery and soul food kitchen, Cupcake Kitchen in Houston, offers fans 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular bakery and soul food...
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street – The Woodlands Names the Latest Additions to the Retail and Restaurant Scene
THE WOODLANDS, TX – A new year brings much-anticipated openings to the dining and shopping options to guests at Market Street in The Woodlands. The shopping, dining and entertainment destination is experiencing a transformative moment as it diversifies the property’s tenant mix with the addition of a variety of new boutiques and restaurants.
Spring to Become New Home of Summer Moon
This coffee shop is tentatively set to open in time for summer.
Fitness studio Meraki Haus offers aerial, dance classes in Conroe
Fitness and dance studio Meraki Haus in Conroe opened Jan. 14. (Courtesy Meraki Haus) Meraki Haus, located at 1905 Longmire Road, Ste. C1, Conroe, opened Jan. 14. The studio offers a combination of fitness and dance classes, including pole and aerial work with traditional dance and fitness movements. Owner Jenna Brooks said she decided to open Meraki Haus to help bring her passion and knowledge of movement to the whole community.
Upcoming Chinese restaurant Benny Chows called out for 'problematic' concept
Critics say Benny Chows is insensitive to people of Asian descent.
Black-Owned Company Signed $334 Million Deal With Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport
Houston has no shortage of Black-owned businesses. Now, a Black-owned management company will be shedding more light on Black-owned companies, thanks to a lucrative deal with the Houston City Council. According to AfroTech, Aviation Pros entered into a 10-year contract worth $334 million with Latrelle’s Galley and the city of...
