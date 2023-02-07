ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

KLTV

2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two women accused of their involvement with the death of an Angelina County woman have plead guilty to murder. Breana Lee Green and Deidra Marie Lee confessed each to a charge of murder in the death of Ashley Schaeffer in 2022. Green confessed to driving Victor...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Man charged in Livingston murder case

A Livingston man has been arrested and charged in a murder case from late last week in Polk County. Polk County Today is reporting that 67-year-old Michael David Treadway is accused of stabbing to death Michael Shane Treadway, 47, of Elgin. It’s unknown what relation the two men had to each other.
LIVINGSTON, TX
kjas.com

Another Dollar General has been hit by theives

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department say at least two more Dollar General Stores have been hit by burglars and there is evidence that indicates that the crimes might have been committed by the same suspects who recently broke into the location on Highway 63 west of Jasper. Officers...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Two arrested in Newton County on drug and weapons charges

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby has announced that two men have been arrested on drug and weapons charges. According to Burby, shortly after 9:00 Tuesday morning his deputies along with law enforcement on the municipal, state, and federal level had warrants in hand when they descended upon a home on Highway 190 in Bon Weir.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

JCSO trying to ID store burglary suspects

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to assist them in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary case. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the crime occurred during the early morning hours on Monday at the Dollar General Store on Highway 63 West. Cherry says deputies...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches man wanted for thefts in Sabine Parish

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two recent felony theft cases were solved by Detectives at the Criminal Investigations Division. In mid-January, a 31′ travel trailer and a 10’x12′ portable building were stolen from two victims who live near the Sabine-Natchitoches Parish line, close to Marthaville. The travel trailer contained two firearms.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KAGS

Huntsville house party shooting suspects arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 12:38 AM, Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a large house party near 19th St. and Avenue O. When they arrived, multiple victims were located and life-saving efforts immediately began. Walker County EMS, the Texas Department of Public...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
kogt.com

Hit and Run On MacArthur

Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
ORANGE, TX
KLTV

Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, ant on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
LUFKIN, TX
12NewsNow

Fire damages two Beaumont apartment units Friday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two separate apartment units were heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning in Beaumont. Beaumont firefighters were sent to a fire at the Mosaic Apartments in the 2200 block of North 10th St at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning according to District Chief Scott Wheat of the Beaumont Fire Department.
BEAUMONT, TX

