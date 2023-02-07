Read full article on original website
KLTV
2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two women accused of their involvement with the death of an Angelina County woman have plead guilty to murder. Breana Lee Green and Deidra Marie Lee confessed each to a charge of murder in the death of Ashley Schaeffer in 2022. Green confessed to driving Victor...
kjas.com
Man charged in Livingston murder case
A Livingston man has been arrested and charged in a murder case from late last week in Polk County. Polk County Today is reporting that 67-year-old Michael David Treadway is accused of stabbing to death Michael Shane Treadway, 47, of Elgin. It’s unknown what relation the two men had to each other.
New autopsy results bring mother of Lumberton man who died in 2018 one step closer to closure
LUMBERTON, Texas — Kolby Kulhanek was 25 years old when deputies found his body near a dirt pit in October 2018. Jefferson County deputies flying the department's helicopter spotted him in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton. The Lumberton man had been missing for a week before his body was discovered.
kjas.com
Don't play hit and run with the sheriff's right hand
In you want to be involved in a hit and run incident, it might be a good idea not to be a good idea to hit a car that is not driven by the sheriff's administrative assistant and office manager. Jo Ann Sargent does not tote a gun, badge or...
Police: Lufkin man finds two strangers living in house, lightsabers missing
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man in Lufkin allegedly found a person sleeping on his couch and another showering in his bathroom on Thursday after returning home from traveling, according to Lufkin Police Department. The homeowner said they knew neither of the people who authorities identified as Gavyn Randall Deaton, 17, and Jordan Ray Johnson, […]
kjas.com
Another Dollar General has been hit by theives
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department say at least two more Dollar General Stores have been hit by burglars and there is evidence that indicates that the crimes might have been committed by the same suspects who recently broke into the location on Highway 63 west of Jasper. Officers...
kjas.com
Two arrested in Newton County on drug and weapons charges
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby has announced that two men have been arrested on drug and weapons charges. According to Burby, shortly after 9:00 Tuesday morning his deputies along with law enforcement on the municipal, state, and federal level had warrants in hand when they descended upon a home on Highway 190 in Bon Weir.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after IH-10 wreck Friday morning in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a wreck along Interstate 10 in Beaumont that backed up morning traffic while it was cleared. The wreck, involving the motorcycle, a car and a truck, happened just before 8 a.m. according to the Beaumont Police Department. A...
Deputies searching for two male suspects wanted for burglarizing Dollar General store in Jasper
JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding two suspected wanted in a burglary. It happened on February 6, 2023 at Dollar General, located at 12955 TX-63 W in Jasper. Deputies responded to an alarm in the early morning hours....
kjas.com
JCSO trying to ID store burglary suspects
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to assist them in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary case. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the crime occurred during the early morning hours on Monday at the Dollar General Store on Highway 63 West. Cherry says deputies...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man wanted for thefts in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two recent felony theft cases were solved by Detectives at the Criminal Investigations Division. In mid-January, a 31′ travel trailer and a 10’x12′ portable building were stolen from two victims who live near the Sabine-Natchitoches Parish line, close to Marthaville. The travel trailer contained two firearms.
Huntsville house party shooting suspects arrested
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 12:38 AM, Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a large house party near 19th St. and Avenue O. When they arrived, multiple victims were located and life-saving efforts immediately began. Walker County EMS, the Texas Department of Public...
kogt.com
Hit and Run On MacArthur
Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital with serious injuries following multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 62 near Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after three people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 62 near Mauriceville, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News. It happened Friday, February 10, 2023 shortly before 6:30 p.m. A Nissan passenger car was driving north on Highway...
KLTV
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, ant on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
Fire damages two Beaumont apartment units Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two separate apartment units were heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning in Beaumont. Beaumont firefighters were sent to a fire at the Mosaic Apartments in the 2200 block of North 10th St at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning according to District Chief Scott Wheat of the Beaumont Fire Department.
newtoncountynews.net
Newton County Man Indicted on Two Counts of Unauthorized Harvest of Timber
A Newton County man has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of unauthorized harvest of timber. Brian Christopher Martin, 42, of Newton, is accused of acquiring timber from two properties in Newton County and selling it to a sawmill without the owners’ knowledge. For more on...
Lufkin, Texas Teen Ejected After Scary Rollover Accident
Monday afternoon right before 4 PM, I got a message about a bad accident in front of the Kings Row Mobile Home Park on US HWY 69 South going toward Huntington. One of the drivers was ejected into the middle of the highway and things did not look good. Now...
kjas.com
Ortego’s ex-Valentine Facebook post lands him a LIVE interview on FOX News
We recently told you about a Facebook post by Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego, who is a former Jasper County deputy. That post, announcing a “Valentines Special”, went viral and on Friday morning Ortego was interviewed LIVE on FOX News. The post said if you have...
