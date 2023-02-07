ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Springs, MO

Hoop Queen win over Salem

The Willow Springs Bears hosted the Salem Tigers for the Hoop Queen game Friday night. The SCA rivals fought tooth and nail throughout game. The Bears jumped out early in the first few minutes of the game and maintained a narrow lead throughout all four quarters. Salem struggled with turnovers. As soon as they got into a rhythm and started putting up points, they lost possession. The Bears took full advantage, excelling in rebounds and recoveries. In the last minutes of the fourth quarter, Kolby James came off the bench, and ruled the court. The Bears’ lead widened to 77 to 67.
SALEM, WV
William "Billy Bird" Ray Owens

William Ray Owens, a resident of West Plains, passed away at Shady Oaks Healthcare in Thayer, Missouri, on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was born September 10, 1944, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Glen Melvin and Maude Marie (Stark) Owens and was 78 years old. Bill lived with his folks...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Ronald Ray Shemwell

Funeral services for Ronald Ray Shemwell, 87, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, at First Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Shemwell passed away at 1:40 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, Arkansas. Ronald, the...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Maxie Arlene Cork

Funeral services for Maxie Arlene Cork, 88, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Cork passed away at 1:31 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home. She was born May 24, 1934, in the State...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Bryan joins R-IV school board

Willow Springs native Debbie Bryan was sworn in Monday evening as the newest member of the Willow Springs board of education. She will finish the term left vacant after the resignation of Jeff Cunningham in December. Bryan told the board Monday night that she looks forward to serving and is especially interested in the district’s new career-technical education programs. Please see next week’s issue of the Howell County News for more information.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
Pedestrian killed by semi near Licking

The pedestrian was identified as Allen J. Long, 56, of Licking. The investigation showed that a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit driven by a 48-year-old Salem man struck Long. Long was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:26 a.m.
LICKING, MO
Pedestrian injured in Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries in a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on Scenic Avenue between Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released

UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
OROVILLE, CA
Footprints in the snow lead to arrest of Ozark Co. man

An Ozark County man has been arrested after abandoning his vehicle and attempting to flee from police. According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Feb. 3, authorities witnessed a vehicle traveling east on U.S. 160 near Spring Creek. They recognized the driver as Aaron Perry, who has a revoked driver’s license. As authorities turned their patrol truck around to conduct a traffic stop, Perry passed a vehicle on a curve and sped away to evade the deputies.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they have located a man reported missing from Nixa. Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning. Police say he was last seen at the Casey’s on West Cardinal in Springfield around 2 a.m. Police had concerns because he did not have his medications. To...
NIXA, MO
Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit

A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO

