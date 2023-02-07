The Willow Springs Bears hosted the Salem Tigers for the Hoop Queen game Friday night. The SCA rivals fought tooth and nail throughout game. The Bears jumped out early in the first few minutes of the game and maintained a narrow lead throughout all four quarters. Salem struggled with turnovers. As soon as they got into a rhythm and started putting up points, they lost possession. The Bears took full advantage, excelling in rebounds and recoveries. In the last minutes of the fourth quarter, Kolby James came off the bench, and ruled the court. The Bears’ lead widened to 77 to 67.

