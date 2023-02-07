Read full article on original website
howellcountynews.com
Hoop Queen win over Salem
The Willow Springs Bears hosted the Salem Tigers for the Hoop Queen game Friday night. The SCA rivals fought tooth and nail throughout game. The Bears jumped out early in the first few minutes of the game and maintained a narrow lead throughout all four quarters. Salem struggled with turnovers. As soon as they got into a rhythm and started putting up points, they lost possession. The Bears took full advantage, excelling in rebounds and recoveries. In the last minutes of the fourth quarter, Kolby James came off the bench, and ruled the court. The Bears’ lead widened to 77 to 67.
KYTV
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
Duel in the Desert: Lake of the Ozarks resident working the Super Bowl. KY3's Chad Plein reports from Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. Duel in the Desert: Eagles fans ready for the Super Bowl, too. KY3's Chad Plein reports from Phoenix as Super Bowl 57 nears. Another upper low will...
Watch Missouri’s Rocky Creek Herd of Wild Horses Running Free
There was a time when Missouri was truly wild. The wild horses of Shannon County are one of the last vestiges of that. There's new video showing the Rocky Creek herd from that region who still run free to this day. Tim Layton is the most reliable person I know...
Man, 81, killed in Mountain Grove crash
Willie E. Craig, 81, of Mountain Grove, was driving a 2016 Kia Soul on Route ZZ around 5 miles west of Mountain Grove. At 2:20 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol initiated an investigation in a crash involving his vehicle.
howellcountynews.com
William "Billy Bird" Ray Owens
William Ray Owens, a resident of West Plains, passed away at Shady Oaks Healthcare in Thayer, Missouri, on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was born September 10, 1944, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Glen Melvin and Maude Marie (Stark) Owens and was 78 years old. Bill lived with his folks...
howellcountynews.com
Ronald Ray Shemwell
Funeral services for Ronald Ray Shemwell, 87, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, at First Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Shemwell passed away at 1:40 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, Arkansas. Ronald, the...
howellcountynews.com
Maxie Arlene Cork
Funeral services for Maxie Arlene Cork, 88, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Cork passed away at 1:31 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home. She was born May 24, 1934, in the State...
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
This medieval-style home in southern Missouri contains ’70s-style wood paneling
How many of us have said we're the king or queen of the castle? You can make that idiom come to life by owning a medieval-style keep in southern Missouri.
KYTV
Greene County leaders say no setbacks in the Kansas Expressway Extension project
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Kansas Expressway extension project in Springfield is well on its way. The first phase should wrap up this November. Crews blocked off Weaver and Farm Road 145 for through traffic on February 8. Work will happen there through March. Greene County highway leaders said like...
howellcountynews.com
Bryan joins R-IV school board
Willow Springs native Debbie Bryan was sworn in Monday evening as the newest member of the Willow Springs board of education. She will finish the term left vacant after the resignation of Jeff Cunningham in December. Bryan told the board Monday night that she looks forward to serving and is especially interested in the district’s new career-technical education programs. Please see next week’s issue of the Howell County News for more information.
Pedestrian killed by semi near Licking
The pedestrian was identified as Allen J. Long, 56, of Licking. The investigation showed that a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit driven by a 48-year-old Salem man struck Long. Long was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:26 a.m.
KYTV
Pedestrian injured in Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries in a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on Scenic Avenue between Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police...
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released
UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
KTLO
Footprints in the snow lead to arrest of Ozark Co. man
An Ozark County man has been arrested after abandoning his vehicle and attempting to flee from police. According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Feb. 3, authorities witnessed a vehicle traveling east on U.S. 160 near Spring Creek. They recognized the driver as Aaron Perry, who has a revoked driver’s license. As authorities turned their patrol truck around to conduct a traffic stop, Perry passed a vehicle on a curve and sped away to evade the deputies.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
KYTV
Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they have located a man reported missing from Nixa. Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning. Police say he was last seen at the Casey’s on West Cardinal in Springfield around 2 a.m. Police had concerns because he did not have his medications. To...
KYTV
Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors safe. Police say a man swiped two monkeys from their enclosure at a zoo in Dallas. The Dickerson Park Zoo recently upgraded its surveillance camera...
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit
A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
