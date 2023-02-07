Read full article on original website
Judge to rule Tuesday on Missouri’s man’s murder conviction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge plans to announce next week whether a Missouri man’s conviction for murder should be overturned. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason has set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce his decision in the case of Lamar Johnson. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is seeking to vacate Johnson’s conviction in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd in St. Louis. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says Johnson should stay behind bars. Johnson has always maintained he did not kill Boyd. Another man who is in prison for different murder testified in December that he and another man killed Boyd and Johnson wasn’t there.
California man shipped at least 32 kilos of meth to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A California man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for shipping large amounts of methamphetamine to Missouri, according to US Attorney Teresa A. Moore. Nicknamed “Pancho,” Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in federal prison without parole. The San...
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement arrest armed Texan fugitive couple
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) – On Friday Randolph County sheriff deputies, Pocahontas police officers, and Arkansas State Police arrested an armed couple from Texas. According to our content partners at Region 8 News the Arkansas State Police sent a tip to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell on Thursday about a fugitive couple on the run from Texas that were passing through the state.
Former city clerk in Missouri pleads guilty to stealing $487,673 from small, struggling community
The former city clerk of Flordell Hills, Missouri on Monday admitted stealing $487,673 from the small, struggling community. Maureen Woodson, 68, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel to one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. Woodson admitted that from roughly February 2016 to April 2022, she and the former assistant city clerk, Donna Thompson, wrote about 614 checks to themselves without the authority or knowledge of the mayor, the treasurer, or the board of aldermen. They forged the signature of the mayor and/or the treasurer on the checks, the plea agreement says.
Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented […]
Stores begin selling recreational marijuana
Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Four wanted for St. Charles credit card thefts
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are searching for four men accused of stealing credit cards and using them for various purchases in St. Charles. The St. Charles Police Department says all four used “fraudulent credit cards” Thursday to purchase items from a business located on Country Club Road.
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
16th Judicial District drug activity nets punishment, forfeitures
Arkansas 16th Judicial District drug offenders received tough punishment and were forced to give up more than $80,000 in asset forfeitures in 2022, according to a release from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellye S. Barber. One Independence County drug offender received a 35-year prison sentence. An Independence County jury found Shawn...
Missouri woman convicted in man’s death, dumping body in forest
Danisha Price has been convicted in the death of Bruce Ehrenberg Sr. in addition to dumping his body in a Missouri forest.
Missouri executes man who said he was 1,800 miles away during killings
A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred.Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It was the nation's fifth execution this year, following a previous execution in Missouri, two in Texas and one in Oklahoma. All were by lethal injection.Taylor kicked his feet as the 5 grams of pentobarbital were administered, then took five or six deep breaths before all movement stopped. In a final...
Kansas GOP picks election conspiracy promoter as new leader
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans have narrowly picked a former Kansas secretary of state candidate who promoted election conspiracies to lead it for the next two years. The Kansas state GOP committee’s vote Saturday in Topeka for activist Mike Brown as the state chair followed his promise to shake up the party. The vote also came after several months of contentious infighting that mirrored acrimony in the GOP across the U.S. Almost immediately after the 90-88 vote for Brown, the state committee was reviewing a resolution calling on the U.S. House to impeach President Joe Biden. It tabled the measure until its next meeting.
Former Arkansas Senator sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and…
State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse
Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Three arrested for introducing contraband into Mississippi jail. Another suspect being sought in case.
Three people have been arrested and another person in being sought in case involving the introduction of contraband into a Mississippi jail and the trafficking of a controlled substance. Officials with the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office arrested Liquanda Martin, 47, on Tuesday. Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins were arrested last...
GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges
GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
Three more indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl in northwest Missouri
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri, including a St. Joseph resident. The Western District of Missouri U.S. Attorney’s office reports 22-year-old Kaden Bernard of St. Joseph has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. Also indicted were 31-year-old Raymundo Felix-Perez, a citizen of Mexico who lived in Bethany, and 26-year-old Joshua Stramel of Kansas City, Kansas.
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
Mississippi man arrested for alleged solicitation of minor online
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Alton Jackson, 28, for alleged solicitation of a minor online on Feb. 6, 2023. CPSO says the Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Jackson in late Jan. 2023, for soliciting what he believed to be a minor online for sex.
