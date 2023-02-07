ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

New information released into fire that claimed lives of Topeka mom, 2 children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New information about a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a Topeka mother and her two children has been released in an affidavit requested by 13 NEWS. The affidavit indicates that when fire crews arrived at 916 Warren Ave. on Jan. 20 to find the house engulfed in flames, Topeka Fire Department officials also found Kyle James Tyler, 32, of Holton on the back deck of the home.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Officials search for those responsible for heavy gunfire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for at least two suspects they believe were responsible for early-morning heavy gunfire in Central Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says that just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials were called to several locations in the central part of the city with reports of gunfire. These locations include:
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested for drugs after reports of known shoplifter at Home Depot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found on him when officials responded to reports of a known shoplifter at a local Home Depot. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to Home Depot at 5900 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a known shoplifter.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officials release pictures of Manhattan Menards theft suspect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are attempting to identify a man they have photos of as a suspect in a recent theft at Manhattan’s Menards. Riley County Police say they are looking to identify the man pictured as a suspect in a theft from Menards, in the 500 block of McCall Rd., that happened on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the incident, two generators were stolen, a wrench, a vinyl sliding window and a water softener which cost the business about $2,780.
MANHATTAN, KS
abc17news.com

Texas executes inmate for fatally shooting 3 teens in 1998

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine’s attorneys had argued his trial and death sentence were marred by racial bias. He received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution was carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop it and following a decision earlier Wednesday by a Texas appeals court that reinstated the execution order. Fifty-four-year-old Balentine was condemned for the January 1998 shooting deaths of two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old at a home in Amarillo. He was the third inmate in Texas and the sixth in the U.S. to be put to death this year.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
WIBW

Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - A train-vehicle accident south of Burlingame has resulted in a fatality. Kansas High Patrol (KHP) identified Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton, as the driver in the accident. KHP also stated Neilson was Westbound on 189th Street. Neilson was struck when he failed to yield to an...
BURLINGAME, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after reappearing at alleged burglary scene

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he reappeared at the same address he allegedly burglarized in January. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Daniel J. Petty, 36, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, in connection to a January burglary. On Jan....
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy