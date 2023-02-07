Read full article on original website
WIBW
New information released into fire that claimed lives of Topeka mom, 2 children
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New information about a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a Topeka mother and her two children has been released in an affidavit requested by 13 NEWS. The affidavit indicates that when fire crews arrived at 916 Warren Ave. on Jan. 20 to find the house engulfed in flames, Topeka Fire Department officials also found Kyle James Tyler, 32, of Holton on the back deck of the home.
KMBC.com
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
Wichita Eagle
Will Kansas crack down on Missouri weed? Lawman made national headlines with his raids
Kansas and Missouri have a long and colorful history when it comes to crossing state lines for the enjoyment of vices. Most of it has involved liquor and the states’ differing laws. Last year, with Kansas legalizing sports betting, Missourians had to start flocking west to gamble. Now we...
Kansas man sentenced for death of his uncle
A Kansas man who pleaded no contest to the August 2021 stabbing death of his uncle has been sentenced.
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
WIBW
Officials search for those responsible for heavy gunfire in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for at least two suspects they believe were responsible for early-morning heavy gunfire in Central Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says that just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials were called to several locations in the central part of the city with reports of gunfire. These locations include:
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for drugs after reports of known shoplifter at Home Depot
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found on him when officials responded to reports of a known shoplifter at a local Home Depot. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to Home Depot at 5900 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a known shoplifter.
3rd man arrested in connection to killing of soldier in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police have arrested a third man in connection to the alleged shooting of a soldier in Manhattan almost one year prior. The Riley County Police Department reports that Edward Wright, 27, of Junction City was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 1:45 p.m. in connection to the death of Fort Riley soldier […]
Missouri woman convicted in man’s death, dumping body in forest
Danisha Price has been convicted in the death of Bruce Ehrenberg Sr. in addition to dumping his body in a Missouri forest.
WIBW
Officials release pictures of Manhattan Menards theft suspect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are attempting to identify a man they have photos of as a suspect in a recent theft at Manhattan’s Menards. Riley County Police say they are looking to identify the man pictured as a suspect in a theft from Menards, in the 500 block of McCall Rd., that happened on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the incident, two generators were stolen, a wrench, a vinyl sliding window and a water softener which cost the business about $2,780.
WIBW
Lawrence man convicted for pulling gun on tow truck driver loading his car
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Lawrence has been convicted for aggravated assault after he pulled a gun on a tow truck driver as he was in the process of towing the man’s car. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that a jury...
abc17news.com
Texas executes inmate for fatally shooting 3 teens in 1998
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine’s attorneys had argued his trial and death sentence were marred by racial bias. He received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution was carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop it and following a decision earlier Wednesday by a Texas appeals court that reinstated the execution order. Fifty-four-year-old Balentine was condemned for the January 1998 shooting deaths of two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old at a home in Amarillo. He was the third inmate in Texas and the sixth in the U.S. to be put to death this year.
WIBW
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - A train-vehicle accident south of Burlingame has resulted in a fatality. Kansas High Patrol (KHP) identified Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton, as the driver in the accident. KHP also stated Neilson was Westbound on 189th Street. Neilson was struck when he failed to yield to an...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after reappearing at alleged burglary scene
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he reappeared at the same address he allegedly burglarized in January. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Daniel J. Petty, 36, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, in connection to a January burglary. On Jan....
2 found shot, killed inside vehicle Wednesday in Kansas City
Kansas City police found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle on the 5200 block of 28th Terrace Wednesday. Both victims died.
Kansas City police identify human remains found in backyard
Kansas City police identified human remains found in a backyard near Paloma and Oak on Oct. 30, as Sirrena S. Truitt, 53.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to almost 16 years in prison for arson, insurance, bank fraud conspiracies and illegal firearms
A Lee’s Summit, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court in two separate indictments for leading an arson and insurance fraud conspiracy and a separate bank fraud conspiracy, and for illegally possessing firearms. Wandale J. Fulton, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to a total of...
The human cost of gun violence: one Kansas mother tells her story | Commentary
Mary Snipes’ son Felix was shot to death, leading her on a path through grief to activism.
Kansas veteran enlisted because his family didn’t think he could handle it
Kevin Tisdale's time in the Marine Corps all started with a bet.
WIBW
Shots fired in NE Topeka lead to man’s arrest after gun found to be stolen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard gunshots, saw a man throw the gun in a yard and found that it was stolen. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, while officers were on patrol they heard gunshots in the area of SE 10th and Lawrence St.
