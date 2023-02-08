ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Zara Larsson's Opinion About Movie Theaters Is Being Called The "Worst Take Ever," And Yep, It Really Is

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vogcY_0kfclMaH00

I truly believe Zara Larsson is one of the most underrated pop stars in the game right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYF3t_0kfclMaH00
Rune Hellestad - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

From the impeccable "Lush Life"...

...to the criminally underrated "All the Time"...

...the girl has bops for DAYS.

I preface this post with how much I love her music, because I really am a huge fan!

Fox

But she has crossed the line with this one.

Fox

She has gone too far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLPwX_0kfclMaH00
@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

Zara posted a piping hot take on TikTok about talking in movie theaters...

@zaralarsson

In my controversial era

♬ original sound - Zara Larsson

...and now the clip has gone viral on Twitter.

ok maybe she deserves to be a flop…

@irene_xcx 10:37 PM - 03 Feb 2023

"We need to talk about this," she starts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzJnp_0kfclMaH00
@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

"I'm about to go to a movie, and it made me think, people say, 'If you talk during a movie, you shouldn't go to the cinema.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPNhv_0kfclMaH00
@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

"BRPP lies," she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGLsL_0kfclMaH00
@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

"If you don't want to hear people talking during the movie, then you shouldn't go to the cinema. Isn't the whole thing about watching something with other people in the same room to experience it together...to laugh and scream and have full on analyses of the characters while you're watching it?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WRb1_0kfclMaH00
@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

"If you want to sit in silence like a fucking stone, just go home!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEi3s_0kfclMaH00
@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

"And yeah, I'm sorry I'm that person. Take me to jail. I'm gonna be disrespectful every time. I will say things during the movie, I will say a lot of things during the movie."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3FoY_0kfclMaH00
@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

"Yup, that's me. And that's just what it should be. I feel like we should change the culture about going and seeing a movie."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41r6x7_0kfclMaH00
@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

"It should always be chitty chatty in the cinema, and that's just my opinion," she finishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqVTq_0kfclMaH00
@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

That's CERTAINLY a take.

Fox

And the response has been expected.

@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

Truly, I love ya, big fan, but it's just wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EGNm_0kfclMaH00
@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

From "I'm stealing something out of your house" if this is you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQq55_0kfclMaH00
@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

... to "we already got some worst take of 2023 contenders."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173555_0kfclMaH00
@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

It seems like every living being who has ever been to a movie theater disagrees with Zara's take.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDTJu_0kfclMaH00
@zaralarsson/ tiktok.com

Now please stream her new song "Can't Tame Her" because surely she would only say a hot take so wrong for promo reasons.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach

If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Weighs in on Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Replacement, Reveals She Turned Down Seat

As The Voice fans brace themselves for Blake Shelton‘s departure, Reba McEntire reminded folks that she was nearly an OG member of the cast. It turns out producers approached the country music legend before Shelton. After McEntire rejected the offer for the show, the producers turned to Shelton and he remained with them for over a decade. With his departure, she may be more open to changing her mind.
housebeautiful.com

'The Voice' Fans Beg Blake Shelton to Be Careful After Watching His "Wild" Instagram Video

Blake Shelton is taking things easy ahead of The Voice season 23, but what he's doing in his free time has a few fans concerned. Ahead of the country singer's final season on the NBC series, he headed back home to his Oklahoma farm just outside of Tishomingo. Amid a surprise snowfall in late January, Blake chose to do something else other than stay inside. Dressed in warm gear, the "God's Country" vocalist hopped on his red tractor and did a little bit of work on his land.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release

Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’

Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy