Beyoncé Turned Down A Drink From Jay-Z In The Middle Of The Grammys, And People Have Theories About What Was Actually Happening

By Alex Gurley
 3 days ago

Everyone who watched the Grammys this weekend knows Beyoncé showed up fashionably late — but they may not have caught a hilariously awkward moment with Jay-Z right after her arrival.

Jc Olivera / WireImage / Getty Images

When the couple were seated, it appears that Jay grabbed a drink...right before host Trevor Noah approached to present Bey with the Grammy she missed.

While Beyoncé stayed camera-ready, Jay seemed to be completely oblivious that they were even being filmed.

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs / Via youtube.com

In fact, Jay even attempted to pass Beyoncé a drink in the middle of it all...

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs / Via youtube.com

And then had a hilarious reaction when she declined:

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs / Via youtube.com

The funny husband-wife interaction caused a lot of buzz online — from speculation about what was going through Jay's mind to Bey's reaction:

I know Jay Z hurt Beyonce didn’t wanna drink 💀💀 #grammys #beyonce #jayz

@jonatanjleon 02:22 AM - 06 Feb 2023
@aicila1994 / Via tiktok.com

Jay z tried to offer Beyoncé some drink and she ain’t wont noneeee. 😭

@jontaoht 02:19 AM - 06 Feb 2023
@trecyyy__ / Via tiktok.com
@tashamiller79 / Via tiktok.com

Why would Jay Z make Beyoncé late for the Grammys and try give her that drink when the cameras was on them lol 😂 I know she was embarrassed

@checheeese 03:04 PM - 06 Feb 2023
@bythewayitsnae / Via tiktok.com

And while Bey may have initially turned down Jay-Z's offer for a drink, she was definitely ready to share a toast later in the evening!

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Congratulations again, Bey!

