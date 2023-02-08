21 Of The Best Budget Meals People Made When They Used To Be Broke And Still Get Hungry For Today
Now that inflation is trying to save eggs for aristocrats , you may find yourself resorting to more safe, simple, "struggle" meals to keep yourself fed but keep your money in your bank account where it belongs.
Reddit user u/diazdesire267 recently asked , "What was your favorite food when you didn't have much money and you still crave to eat now even when you can now afford more decent meals?" Similarly, Reddit user u/plremina recently asked , "What's your favorite 'struggle' meal?" Here are a few recipes that won't break the bank:
1. "Elbow macaroni, butter, and black pepper."
2. "Tomato sandwiches. Sliced tomato, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, oil, and vinegar if you like, and you’re set. It's cheap, hits a lot of different flavor profiles at once, and is kinda filling."
3. "Arrozcaldo. I came from a poor family living in a mining town. Anything that was affordable to most was a luxury for us. I didn't have spaghetti or cake for my birthday or any other fancy meals the other kids have. But, my grandmother would prepare Arrozcaldo. She could only buy a piece of chicken, so she boiled and shredded it, then boiled the bone for broth. Then, she added a combination of sticky rice and normal rice and got a couple of eggs that we share as toppings. It feeds the whole family. It wasn't as fancy as cakes or spaghetti, but I'm very happy my family could prepare something for me knowing that it isn't within our budget."
"I'm 29 now, and the family is living decently. I could afford to eat in a fancy five-star restaurant, but I still crave Arrozcaldo. I'd still choose to have Arrozcaldo over a cake for my birthday."
