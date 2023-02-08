ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madelyn Cline Revealed How It Felt To Break Up With Chase Stokes And How The Public Affected Her Dealing With It

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 3 days ago

You know Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline from the hit Netflix show Outer Banks .

Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

You also probably know that the costars became a real-life couple while working together, dating from June 2020 to October 2021.

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

In a recent joint interview , Chase and Madelyn talked about what it was like to continue working together after they split.

Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Now, Madelyn's sharing her own experience of how the breakup really felt.

Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Images for TAG Heuer

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan , she says she "doesn't owe anyone an explanation" for how the split went down — and that, if anything, anticipating such an expectation made her breakup with Chase that much harder.

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

"I am a really private person," she said. "There’s a part of me that is for me and nobody else. But in hindsight, duh, making my relationship public made it everybody else’s business."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"And I realized the negative side effects of that while going through the breakup, realizing I had let people in and then felt like I couldn’t get anybody out. It just hit me like a freight train."

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

Madelyn also said that she wanted her and Chase to "move on and be happy." "People see the need for sides," she added. "There are no sides — there’s no winning or losing in a breakup.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

She also dished on her current relationship status and revealed that she is "happily taken" without specifying who specifically she is dating. "All I know is he makes me incredibly happy," she said. "And I’ve truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered."

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

"Love is tight. And when you find something like that, you fight for that shit. And also, you fight to keep it yours, you know?”

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Read the entire interview here .

