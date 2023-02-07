ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

Reddit suffers security breach that exposed source code and internal data

Social news aggregation platform Reddit suffered a security breach in which the threat actors gained unauthorized access to internal documents, code, and some business systems. Reddit announced that a sophisticated and highly-targeted phishing attack hit the employees of the company. However, the Reddit user passwords and accounts were not compromised.
techaiapp.com

Octopus Strike! Three Argo CD API Exploits In Two Weeks

Argo CD is a popular Continuous Deployment tool that enables DevOps teams to manage their applications across multiple environments. However, in the past two weeks, three critical vulnerabilities have been detected in the tool, exposing sensitive information and compromising the security of the system. In this article, we will discuss the three vulnerabilities and their impact on the system, as well as the patches and workarounds available. Let’s dive into it!
techaiapp.com

Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet

Many Twitter users found themselves unable to tweet, follow accounts or access their direct messages on Wednesday as the Elon Musk-owned platform experienced a slew of widespread technical problems. “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get...
techaiapp.com

New TA886 group targets companies with Screenshotter malwareSecurity Affairs

The TA886 hacking group targets organizations in the United States and Germany with new spyware tracked as Screenshotter. A recently discovered threat actor, tracked as TA886 by security firm Proofpoint, is targeting organizations in the United States and Germany with new malware dubbed Screenshotter. The experts first spotted the attacks...
techaiapp.com

Researchers review deep learning-based methods to detect time series data anomaly

Monitoring financial security, industrial safety, medical conditions, climate, and pollution require analysis of large volumes of time series data. A crucial step in this analysis involves identification of unusual points, patterns, or events that deviate from a dataset. This is known as “anomaly detection” and is performed using data mining techniques.
techaiapp.com

Google Pixel 7a Leaked Protective Case Renders Hint at Design of Pixel 6a Successor

Google Pixel 7a — the purported mid-range successor to the Pixel 6a — is expected to be released in mid-2023. The design, key specifications and other details about this Google-branded smartphone have previously been leaked online. The Pixel 7a smartphone is said to feature a similar design and dimensions to its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, with elements of the Pixel 7. Recently leaked renders of a protective case for the purported Pixel 7a appear to match previously leaked images related to the smartphone’s design.
techaiapp.com

India’s Shemaroo Entertainment Ropes in Polygon to Launch Bollywood-Themed NFT Marketplace

The Polygon blockchain has bagged another significant partnership in India and this time, it is for the benefit of cinema buffs in the country. Shemaroo Entertainment has partnered with Polygon to launch an NFT marketplace, themed on India’s Bollywood film industry. Shemaroo announced the development on Thursday, February 9. The entertainment and media company has decided to name its upcoming NFT marketplace ‘Virtasy.io’, and it will be launched in the coming days.
techaiapp.com

Tech layoffs in 2023: A timeline

Though technology companies announced massive layoffs last year, 2023 is looking much worse, as tech giants including Amazon, Microsoft, Google, IBM, SAP, Salesforce, and Facebook parent company Alphabet announce sweeping jobs cuts. The problem: Big Tech went on a hiring binge during the pandemic when lockdowns sparked a tech buying...
techaiapp.com

How Safe Is It to Use Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency continues to grow in popularity as tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum move further into the mainstream. More and more people are looking into using cryptocurrency and have questions about doing so, with one of the most common being if it’s safe to use. This article will look at cryptocurrency in more detail and outline what it is, how it’s used and why it’s safe to use.
techaiapp.com

PayPal and Twitter abused in Turkey relief donation scams

Scammers are now exploiting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Turkey and Syria by abusing legitimate platforms like PayPal and Twitter to steal donations. This week, high magnitude earthquakes that claimed more than 15,000 lives, caused extensive infrastructural damage and disrupted network connectivity across the Middle East and Mediterranean region. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy