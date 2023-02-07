Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
Reddit suffers security breach that exposed source code and internal data
Social news aggregation platform Reddit suffered a security breach in which the threat actors gained unauthorized access to internal documents, code, and some business systems. Reddit announced that a sophisticated and highly-targeted phishing attack hit the employees of the company. However, the Reddit user passwords and accounts were not compromised.
New ‘invisible finger’ technology poses potential phone-hacking threats, researchers say
When a team of researchers from the University of Florida unveiled new technology that allows someone to hack into a nearby touchscreen-enabled device using what they call an “invisible finger,” those in the field of cybersecurity took notice. The discovery, publicly recognized by the Institute of Electrical and...
Google Warns Against Pitfalls of AI in Chatbots Amid Development of Bard Against ChatGPT: Report
The boss of Google’s search engine warned against the pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, as Google parent company Alphabet battles to compete with blockbuster app ChatGPT. “This kind of artificial intelligence we’re talking about right now can sometimes lead to something...
Octopus Strike! Three Argo CD API Exploits In Two Weeks
Argo CD is a popular Continuous Deployment tool that enables DevOps teams to manage their applications across multiple environments. However, in the past two weeks, three critical vulnerabilities have been detected in the tool, exposing sensitive information and compromising the security of the system. In this article, we will discuss the three vulnerabilities and their impact on the system, as well as the patches and workarounds available. Let’s dive into it!
Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet
Many Twitter users found themselves unable to tweet, follow accounts or access their direct messages on Wednesday as the Elon Musk-owned platform experienced a slew of widespread technical problems. “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get...
Bing is Microsoft’s chance to win the search battle if Bing doesn’t screw it up
People are finally talking about Bing, Microsoft’s 14-year-old search engine that almost no one uses but which now has the immense brain power of ChatGPT behind it. And still, that might not be enough to make it a success. With less than 9% of the global search engine market...
New TA886 group targets companies with Screenshotter malwareSecurity Affairs
The TA886 hacking group targets organizations in the United States and Germany with new spyware tracked as Screenshotter. A recently discovered threat actor, tracked as TA886 by security firm Proofpoint, is targeting organizations in the United States and Germany with new malware dubbed Screenshotter. The experts first spotted the attacks...
Researchers review deep learning-based methods to detect time series data anomaly
Monitoring financial security, industrial safety, medical conditions, climate, and pollution require analysis of large volumes of time series data. A crucial step in this analysis involves identification of unusual points, patterns, or events that deviate from a dataset. This is known as “anomaly detection” and is performed using data mining techniques.
Google Pixel 7a Leaked Protective Case Renders Hint at Design of Pixel 6a Successor
Google Pixel 7a — the purported mid-range successor to the Pixel 6a — is expected to be released in mid-2023. The design, key specifications and other details about this Google-branded smartphone have previously been leaked online. The Pixel 7a smartphone is said to feature a similar design and dimensions to its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, with elements of the Pixel 7. Recently leaked renders of a protective case for the purported Pixel 7a appear to match previously leaked images related to the smartphone’s design.
India’s Shemaroo Entertainment Ropes in Polygon to Launch Bollywood-Themed NFT Marketplace
The Polygon blockchain has bagged another significant partnership in India and this time, it is for the benefit of cinema buffs in the country. Shemaroo Entertainment has partnered with Polygon to launch an NFT marketplace, themed on India’s Bollywood film industry. Shemaroo announced the development on Thursday, February 9. The entertainment and media company has decided to name its upcoming NFT marketplace ‘Virtasy.io’, and it will be launched in the coming days.
Tech layoffs in 2023: A timeline
Though technology companies announced massive layoffs last year, 2023 is looking much worse, as tech giants including Amazon, Microsoft, Google, IBM, SAP, Salesforce, and Facebook parent company Alphabet announce sweeping jobs cuts. The problem: Big Tech went on a hiring binge during the pandemic when lockdowns sparked a tech buying...
How Safe Is It to Use Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency continues to grow in popularity as tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum move further into the mainstream. More and more people are looking into using cryptocurrency and have questions about doing so, with one of the most common being if it’s safe to use. This article will look at cryptocurrency in more detail and outline what it is, how it’s used and why it’s safe to use.
PayPal and Twitter abused in Turkey relief donation scams
Scammers are now exploiting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Turkey and Syria by abusing legitimate platforms like PayPal and Twitter to steal donations. This week, high magnitude earthquakes that claimed more than 15,000 lives, caused extensive infrastructural damage and disrupted network connectivity across the Middle East and Mediterranean region. The...
