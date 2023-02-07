Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Name Believes Roman Reigns Deserves An Emmy
The ongoing Bloodline saga in WWE has received critical acclaim from both fans and those within WWE. The performances of everyone involved in the story have been praised, including those of Sami Zayn and the Tribal Chief himself, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief’s Wise Man, Paul Heyman, spoke to Variety,...
wrestletalk.com
Every 2023 Women’s Elimination Chamber Participant’s Chance Of Winning Ranked
It’s almost time for the women’s Elimination Chamber: the match that performs exactly the same function as the women’s Royal Rumble (determining the contender for one of the company’s top women’s titles at WrestleMania) but generates a third of the interest because there’s no chance of Mickie James suddenly turning up halfway through.
wrestletalk.com
Current Champion Wants Dream Match With WWE’s Charlotte Flair
NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille has commented on the possibility of a match with WWE star Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women’s Championship since defeating Serena Deeb for the gold in June 2021 at the When Our Shadows Fall event. One of the most dominant...
wrestletalk.com
Shawn Michaels Set For Shock WrestleMania Match?
WWE is set to bring the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 39, to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in April, and the stars are sure to be out for the show. Over the past year, speculation arose about many huge names from WWE’s past wrestling at the event; such as John Cena, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.
wrestletalk.com
Here’s How WWE Will Follow Up Shocking Toxic Attraction Betrayal
The ending of last week’s episode of WWE NXT got a lot of people talking once the show went off the air. The segment saw the shocking break up of Toxic Attraction, when Jacy Jayne superkicked Gigi Dolin, before kicking her against the door on the set of ‘Ding Dong Hello’.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Details Scrapped Return Plans
Former WWE star Matt “The Blueprint” Morgan has revealed that he was planned to return to the company at the 2014 Royal Rumble. Morgan, who began his career with WWE as a contestant in the company’s Tough Enough television show, wrestled as part of the SmackDown roster from 2003 to 2005.
wrestletalk.com
Impact Champion Names Dream Opponents
An Impact Wrestling Champion has named their choice of dream opponents that they’d like to face, including a current WWE name. Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion after defeating Moose in April 2022. In an interview with Sportskeeda’s Max Everett, Alexander spoke about his path in wrestling,...
wrestletalk.com
Big WWE Star Returns On SmackDown
A major WWE star has made their return (just in time for WrestleMania season!) on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. After an in-ring segment with Natalya summoned Shayna Baszler to defend herself from the accusation of being a “knock off version of Ronda Rousey,” the woman herself appeared. Making...
wrestletalk.com
How WWE Wrote The Usos Out Of Elimination Chamber & SmackDown In Montreal
Find out how WWE wrote the Usos out of appearing next week in Montreal on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. With both next week’s WWE SmackDown and premium live event Elimination Chamber coming to fans from Montreal, the final scenes of tonight’s show explained why the Usos wouldn’t be in attendance.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls Wrestling In A Prison
A WWE star has recalled wrestling in a prison. Before signing with WWE, Johnny Gargano earned a reputation by wrestling all over the world in various locations and arenas. One of the most unique locations that “Johnny Wrestling” has performed in was an actual prison. Speaking on Beat...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Names ‘Such Good Foil’ He Enjoys Wrestling
An AEW star has named another member of the AEW roster that he has fun wrestling, noting that the pair are ‘such good foils’ for one another. Wheeler Yuta appeared on the podcast The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke at length about his time with the Blackpool Combat Club and feuding with one very particular person.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Named First Inductee In Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2023
A current AEW star and professional wrestling legend has been the first inductee named for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame class of 2023. Christopher Daniels was announced as the first inductee in the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2023 today via announcement on social media. It was...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Explains How Upcoming Boxing Debut Came Together
A former WWE star explains how his upcoming boxing debut came together. John Hennigan, formerly known as John Morrison in WWE, has spent his 20 year career wrestling around the world for multiple promotions, such as AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, AAA and more. After two decades in the business, Hennigan is expanding his resume outside of wrestling and heading into the boxing ring.
wrestletalk.com
Legendary Sports Announcer Praises WWE Name
A legendary ring announcer has praised the voice of a current WWE announcer and congratulated her on her engagement. Michael Buffer is known by many as the voice of boxing, WCW until 2001 and has announced for MLB World Series, NBA and NFL playoff games, among other sports. He recently...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Moment He Realized How Influential He Was
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled the moment he realized how influential his career was. Shawn Michaels is considered by many to be one of the greatest in-ring performers in the history of professional wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer now heads up the NXT developmental brand, so he...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Discusses First Large Period Of Time Away From The Ring
A returning WWE star has discussed the first large period of time away from the ring. To end 2022, Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, missed three months of WWE programming due to injury. At WWE Royal Rumble, Niven returned to the ring and lasted 28 minutes in the Women’s...
wrestletalk.com
Main Roster WWE Star Asked To Work US Indie Show
A main roster WWE star asked to work for a popular United States independent wrestling company before the appearance of AEW stars. Chris Jericho and the entire Jericho Appreciation Society made a surprise appearance at PWG’s BOLA show in January 2023. The group accompanied PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reveals Torn ACL Injury
A WWE star has revealed a torn ACL injury. As previously reported, NXT star JD McDonagh suffered a detached retina that will keep him out of action for up to 14 days. It seems that McDonagh is not the only NXT talent that is currently sidelined with an injury. On...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber?
A huge spoiler has potentially been revealed for an upcoming title match at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 18. On the show from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the WWE United States Championship will be on the line. The current champion Austin Theory will enter the Elimination Chamber with Seth “Freakin” Rollins,...
Comments / 0