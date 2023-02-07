Read full article on original website
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
Check Out The Fastest, Coolest, Ice Slide At A Minnesota Finnish Sliding Festival
Have you ever heard of Laskiainen? It's the Finnish sliding festival that takes place in a tiny Minnesota community each winter. It's also the festival that nobody from outside of the Finnish community knows how to pronounce, so I'll help you with that. Lus-key-eye-nen. Laskiainen is a winter celebration with...
northernnewsnow.com
Downtown Duluth announces ‘Movies in the Park’ summer lineup
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth announced Tuesday their summer lineup for “Movies in the Park” presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics. After the community voted on the organization’s Facebook page, eight movies were selected as fan favorites. This season’s lineup:. July 7 - Top Gun:...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
northernnewsnow.com
Angel on the Ice: Born out of tragedy, Ashland’s ice rescue craft continues to make a difference
ASHLAND, WI -- One cold day in 1991, 16-year-old Dan Bochler was out on Lake Superior’s Chequamegon Bay when the ice gave out underneath him. “The Dan Bochler incident occurred long before my career here at Ashland fire,” said Captain Matt Spangler with the Ashland Fire Department, “I believe he was out fishing and found himself in the lake.”
New Development Bringing Lodging, Retail + Wine Bar To Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District
Looking to fill a gap in the Duluth tourism industry, a new development will bring a unique lodging experience, along with shopping and a wine bar, to the Lincoln Park Craft District. Zenith Basecamp is targeted at outdoor enthusiasts and will provide people with a cool and affordable place to...
Birthday Gifts Stolen From Duluth Heritage Center, Help Needed To ID Suspects On Video
It's always a shame when people take it upon themselves to steal things from others. It's especially low when people steal from kids, but that's exactly what happened last week at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Not only were things stolen from kids, but they were gifts intended for a...
FOX 21 Online
Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens
DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
BBB Warns Of Fake Parking Ticket Scam
It looks like scammers are getting more creative by the day! The Better Business Bureau is warning of a parking ticket scam, where scammers actually print out fake parking tickets and stick them to your windshield. Recently, there was another scam that made headlines. A funeral home in Minnesota shared...
northernnewsnow.com
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth woman will attend President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Representative Pete Stauber invited Sharon McMahon to be his guest for the annual speech, which is set to be held at the nation’s Capitol at 8 p.m. CT.
Man Arrested For Impersonating A St. Louis County Sheriff, Making Traffic Stops
A suspect has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Northland. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have a suspect in custody at the county jain in Virginia who was involved with the situation. The situation remains under investigation. Prior the arrest, the...
northernnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating law enforcement near Cotton
COTTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and pulling people over near Cotton. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, as of Thursday morning, their office had received three reports of a person driving a vehicle with emergency lights and stopping cars.
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Shell Lake Man On Washburn County Birch Theft Case
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Bradley Kent, one of four men that were charged criminally following the removal of birch from land belonging to the County of Washburn. Bradley Kent, Michael Balog, Steven Turner, and Andrew Mortensen were also each charged with conspiracy to commit theft of and...
Superior To Restructure Elementary School Boundaries + Possible Consolidation
The Superior School District has started a conversation that may affect many families in the city. District Administrator, Dr. Amy Starzecki sent an e-mail to families explaining the potential changes that may be taking place in the 2024-2025 school year. During the school board meeting on Monday, February 6, information...
