Duluth, MN

northernnewsnow.com

Downtown Duluth announces ‘Movies in the Park’ summer lineup

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth announced Tuesday their summer lineup for “Movies in the Park” presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics. After the community voted on the organization’s Facebook page, eight movies were selected as fan favorites. This season’s lineup:. July 7 - Top Gun:...
DULUTH, MN
B105

One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy

Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Angel on the Ice: Born out of tragedy, Ashland’s ice rescue craft continues to make a difference

ASHLAND, WI -- One cold day in 1991, 16-year-old Dan Bochler was out on Lake Superior’s Chequamegon Bay when the ice gave out underneath him. “The Dan Bochler incident occurred long before my career here at Ashland fire,” said Captain Matt Spangler with the Ashland Fire Department, “I believe he was out fishing and found himself in the lake.”
ASHLAND, WI
FOX 21 Online

Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens

DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
DULUTH, MN
B105

BBB Warns Of Fake Parking Ticket Scam

It looks like scammers are getting more creative by the day! The Better Business Bureau is warning of a parking ticket scam, where scammers actually print out fake parking tickets and stick them to your windshield. Recently, there was another scam that made headlines. A funeral home in Minnesota shared...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth woman will attend President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Representative Pete Stauber invited Sharon McMahon to be his guest for the annual speech, which is set to be held at the nation’s Capitol at 8 p.m. CT.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating law enforcement near Cotton

COTTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and pulling people over near Cotton. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, as of Thursday morning, their office had received three reports of a person driving a vehicle with emergency lights and stopping cars.
COTTON, MN
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Shell Lake Man On Washburn County Birch Theft Case

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Bradley Kent, one of four men that were charged criminally following the removal of birch from land belonging to the County of Washburn. Bradley Kent, Michael Balog, Steven Turner, and Andrew Mortensen were also each charged with conspiracy to commit theft of and...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
