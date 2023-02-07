ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Q 96.1

25 Best Smells in the World According to Mainers

Smells are everywhere. I honestly think that all New Englanders at one point or another have visited the Museum of Science in Boston, MA, where either their parents or teachers forced them to smell animals. Yes, you read that correctly. There is actually a section in the Museum of Science where you are able to smell animal's scents (bears, moose, birds, and more).
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ways to reduce browntail moth risks in the winter months

MAINE, USA — Browntail moths are a growing problem throughout the state of Maine, remaining in outbreak status since 2015. February was announced as Browntail Moth Awareness Month by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry to increase attention on clipping and destroying their webs in the winter months.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Emu on the Run: Flightless Bird Leads Police on Chase Through Massachusetts Towns

Now this is quite 'emu'-sing (see what we did there?). For those who don't know, this is an emu. According to the Smithsonian, these large, flightless birds are native to Australia, and reside in "eucalyptus forest, woodland, heath land, desert shrub lands and sand plains." When it comes to birds, emus are second in height only to ostriches, standing at around 5.7 feet tall. That's taller than this writer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMTW

Record warmth reaches Maine

Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine

There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023

Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras

These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals

(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
ELLSWORTH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Family of Graham Lacher increases reward; expands search out-of-state

The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, 2022, when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC) in Bangor, has increased the reward amount for his safe return from $2,500 to $3,500. They are also making a special effort to let other states know about the Silver Alert issued for him in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Manmade Lake in Maine?

Located in the North Maine Woods, Chesuncook Lake is the largest manmade lake in Maine. Covering 26,200 acres, the lake is actually the third largest lake overall in the state, trailing only Moosehead Lake and Sebago Lake. The Making of a Lake. Chesuncook Lake was formed by a succession of...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Seven Surprising Things You Never Knew About Police That Patrol Maine Turnpike

Look at that flash of blue in the left lane on I-95 in Maine. It's a Maine State Police Officer patrolling the highway, making it safer for you and me to drive. The Maine State Police are made up of eight different Troops, but only one has the distinction of specifically patrolling the I-95 system in Maine. Troop G looks out for public safety, specifically keeping motorists safe.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Beware of The Top 4 Most Dangerous Roads in Maine

I like to drive. It's cathartic and freeing. I remember when I first got my license and took that first open road by storm. I was playing Missy Elliot and really feeling myself. That day I learned a very important lesson which was that even though I am being told to "lose control", I shouldn't.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

