Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
tapinto.net
Girls Basketball: Parsippany Defeats Whippany Park, 48-31
WHIPPANY, NJ -- The Parsippany girls basketball team evened its record with a 48-31 victory over Whippany Park on Tuesday. The RedHawks reached .500 with a 10-10 record. Georgia Kachulis led Parsippany with 14 points. Irem Ucar finished with eight points in the victory. Mikayla Swan scored nine points and...
tapinto.net
Piscataway HS girls hoops advance in GMCT, wrestling falls in state tourney
PISCATAWAY, NJ -- There was some good news and not so good news surrounding Piscataway High School athletics on Monday. The good news was the girls basketball team won its initial game in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament while the wrestling team fell as the underdog in the opening round of the state tournament.
tapinto.net
GSCSNJ Elects Piscataway Resident Valerie Mason-Robinson to Board of Directors
CHERRY HILL, NJ – Valerie Mason-Robinson of Piscataway has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey (GSCSNJ). She joins 22 members who are committed to advancing the organization’s mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character and who make the world a better place, according to a news release.
tapinto.net
Wood-Ridge's Nieves Nominated for Ramapo College Trustee
TRENTON, NJ - Wood-Ridge resident Albert "Albie" Nieves has been nominated to be a member of the Ramapo College of New Jersey Board of Trustees, it was announced in late January. According to the "New Jersey Legislative Digest," Nieves was nominated to replace Gary Montroy. Governor Murphy asked Senator Sarlo...
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
tapinto.net
Three South Brunswick Township Police Officers Advance
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - The South Brunswick Police Department has promoted three officers to fill in vacancies created by retirements. Those promoted include Frank Lombardo to Captain, Gary Holsten to Lieutenant, and Michael Leung to Sergeant. “These supervisors bring decades of service, experience, and knowledge to their positions," South Brunswick...
tapinto.net
Dog Trapped on Second Floor Dies in Hillsborough Townhouse Fire
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - A dog trapped on the second floor was unable to make it downstairs and died as a result of smoke inhalation from a fire in a townhouse at 604 Tall Oak Lane Tuesday night, according to Township Police Sgt. Jack Howard. Police and firefighters responding to a...
tapinto.net
Police Seek Man Who Threatened to Shoot Up Two Local Wawa Stores
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened to shoot up two different Wawa convenience stores in South Brunswick Township in the past week. Authorities have released still images taken from security camera footage. The first incident took place on Thursday, February 2, at 9:30...
tapinto.net
Barnegat Police Investigate Another Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft Overnight
BARNEGAT, NJ - Barnegat Township Police Officers investigated an incident of an attempted motor vehicle theft overnight. Police stated that the key fobs of the vehicle were left inside, which allows the vehicle to be an easy target. At the time of the attempted theft, the homeowner observed the suspects...
tapinto.net
Local Officials and Law Enforcement Laud Statewide Expansion of Mental Health Collaboration
PERTH AMBOY - Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Sen. Joe Vitale (both D-19th Dist.) are among the many state lawmakers who recognize the need for more responsive behavioral health care when emergencies arise in New Jersey. That is why they are among the leaders supporting the $10 million expansion of...
tapinto.net
Gunmen Threaten Hillsborough Resident Outside Dover Court Residence
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - A Dover Court resident headed outside to start his car early Monday morning before heading to work was confronted by two gunmen, who police say were breaking into cars in the vicinity. They pointed their weapons at the resident, demanding that he empty his pockets, according to...
Comments / 0