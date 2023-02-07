Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista
Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H ‘Gives Up’ On WWE Star’s Push, Felt It Wasn’t Working
Since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July, various members of the WWE roster have undergone character changes. One such name was Baron Corbin, who was moved over to the Raw roster, reverted to his ‘Baron’ first name rather than ‘Happy’, and was paired up with WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says There Was 'A Price To Pay' For Being Ric Flair's Friend
Ric Flair's departure from WCW to WWF in 1991 caused a seismic shift in the wrestling world. And while you might think Flair would have tipped off his closest confidants that he was making the jump, his former Four Horsemen stablemate Arn Anderson said Flair kept him in the dark.
wrestlinginc.com
Why Rhea Ripley Wasn't On WWE Raw This Week
Rhea Ripley will have her hands full at Elimination Chamber on February 18 when she teams up with stablemate Finn Balor to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix. Yet while that match was made this past Monday on "WWE Raw," the Eradicator of The Judgement Day was nowhere to be found. However, her absence that night is no cause for fan concern. That's because, per Fightful, the women's Royal Rumble winner was simply back home in Australia visiting family.
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Austin Theory's Future As United States Champion
Austin Theory has an uphill battle to conquer next weekend, but a new report suggests a favorable outcome might be in line for the reigning United States Champion. On February 18, Theory will lay his title down inside WWE's most unforgiving structure — the Elimination Chamber — against five other men. The current champion will enter the chamber with some stiff competition, as he battles familiar foe Seth "Freakin" Rollins, along with Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Montez Ford. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, though, there is a possibility for Theory to retain.
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Drops A Clue About His Whereabouts Ahead Of WWE SmackDown This Week
The WWE Universe bared witnessed the internal decimation of one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE at the Royal Rumble event last week, The Bloodline. The bold move that led Sami Zayn to choose himself over just being a tool for Roman Reigns led to serious implications, which also saw Jey Uso walking out on the group. However, it looks like Jey has dropped a hint about his whereabouts.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen
Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
ringsidenews.com
Unmasked Rey Mysterio Rejects Fan Autograph Request At Airport
Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest underdogs in WWE history. The iconic luchadore continues to inspire fans and peers with his incredible in-ring prowess and storytelling abilities. Recently, a video of an unmasked Rey Mysterio found its way to social media. In the clip, Rey is seen rejecting fan...
wrestletalk.com
Update On The Bunny’s Injury Status Following AEW Dynamite Scare
AEW star The Bunny seemingly suffered an injury on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite during her clash with Jamie Hayter. The match had to be ended prematurely, with Hayter picking up the victory due to the injury concern for the Bunny. In an update from PWInsider, the backstage...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Offers Contract To Ex-WWE Superstar
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans simply couldn’t believe the company could release anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they felt was a horrible thing to do. This included former WWE star Ezra Judge. In fact, Judge, who now goes by the name EJ Nduka, was offered an AEW contract recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace
While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
wrestlinginc.com
Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title
Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...
Popculture
Country Star and Baseball Player Reveal Engagement While Vacationing in the Dominican Republic
A country music singer and professional baseball player are about to get married. According to PEOPLE, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Marshall "Kaz" Kasowski got engaged to Julia Cole while on vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic over the holidays. Kasowski had a wedding photographer posing as a tourist beach snapper and offered the couple a photoshoot. Cole declined at first but eventually said yes, leading to Kasowski popping the question.
Comments / 4