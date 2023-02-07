Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
tapinto.net
Suozzo Provides Updates on New Building Construction and Renovations in South Hunterdon Regional School District
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ - South Hunterdon Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Suozzo provided an update to the district on the school construction projects that are set to move forward over the coming months. Suozzo said in a letter to the community Wednesday that the preK through fourth grade renovation and fifth...
tapinto.net
Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
tapinto.net
Rahway Board of Education Announces Dr. Aleya Shoieb as Acting Superintendent
RAHWAY, NJ — In an unexpected move, the Rahway Board of Education (BOE) announced at its February 7th caucus meeting that the superintendent of the Rahway Public Schools, Dr. Patricia Camp, is currently on a leave of absence. Dr. Aleya Shoieb, who has been the principal of Franklin Elementary...
tapinto.net
Council Approves $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With no comments from the public during required hearings, council members unanimously voted to approve $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. The funds are slated for permanent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances treatment plants that are centralized to service all active wells. With only a dozen people...
tapinto.net
Bayonne Juniors and Seniors Invited to Participate in Statewide Scholarship Competition
BAYONNE, NJ - High school seniors and juniors who live in Bayonne and plan to continue their education after high school have until Friday, March 10 to apply for the Louis Bay Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition. This scholarship is sponsored statewide by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities,...
tapinto.net
Wood-Ridge's Nieves Nominated for Ramapo College Trustee
TRENTON, NJ - Wood-Ridge resident Albert "Albie" Nieves has been nominated to be a member of the Ramapo College of New Jersey Board of Trustees, it was announced in late January. According to the "New Jersey Legislative Digest," Nieves was nominated to replace Gary Montroy. Governor Murphy asked Senator Sarlo...
tapinto.net
Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher
FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry...
tapinto.net
Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican
PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
tapinto.net
Kenilworth's David Brearley High School Inducts New Class into National Honor Society
KENILWORTH, NJ - David Brearley High School National Honor Society chapter inducted its newest class at the Westwood in Garwood Jan 30. To be accepted to the distinguished society students must demonstrate that they are outstanding in all four pillars: scholarship, character, leadership, and service. Scholarship is a commitment to...
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
tapinto.net
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement...
tapinto.net
Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of the memorial service planned for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will be in attendance. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin Craig_Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
tapinto.net
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
tapinto.net
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing
SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
tapinto.net
Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary
ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the...
tapinto.net
Bordentown Regional High School's Academic Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations Through Friday
BORDENTOWN, NJ — Do you know a Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) or William MacFarland High School graduate who has excelled in their lives post-high school? Now is the time to nominate them for the BRHS Academic Hall of Fame. Each school year, BRHS accepts nominations for induction into...
tapinto.net
Fair Lawn’s 13th Annual Taste of Our Town to be held on February 27th
FAIR LAWN, NJ - The Fair Lawn Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that it is hosting its 13th annual Taste of Our Town event which will take place on Monday, February 27th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, at the Fair Lawn Community Center located at 10-10 20th Street. The...
tapinto.net
Sayreville Remembers Councilwoman Dwumfour As Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. Dwumfour, a pastor in...
tapinto.net
Newly Renovated Sub Acute Rehab Unit Brings Manhattan Aesthetic to Linden, NJ
Linden, New Jersey – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand re-opening of AristaCare at Parkside, formerly known as AristaCare at Delaire, on January 26, 2023. The event was attended by Mayor Armstead and First Lady Danie Orelien Armstead who officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the facility's renovation.
tapinto.net
Spend an Incredible Summer at YMCA’s Camp Michikamau
HARRIMAN, NY — Get back to the basics this summer with the Greater Bergen County YMCA’s full outdoor sleepaway camping experience with plenty of swimming. At Camp Michikamau, offered at Harriman State Park, kids get to be kids while making childhood memories that last a lifetime. “Camp Michikamau...
Comments / 0