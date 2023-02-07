SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of the memorial service planned for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will be in attendance. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin Craig_Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO