South Orange, NJ

Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Council Approves $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With no comments from the public during required hearings, council members unanimously voted to approve $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. The funds are slated for permanent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances treatment plants that are centralized to service all active wells. With only a dozen people...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Wood-Ridge's Nieves Nominated for Ramapo College Trustee

TRENTON, NJ - Wood-Ridge resident Albert "Albie" Nieves has been nominated to be a member of the Ramapo College of New Jersey Board of Trustees, it was announced in late January. According to the "New Jersey Legislative Digest," Nieves was nominated to replace Gary Montroy. Governor Murphy asked Senator Sarlo...
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican

PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of the memorial service planned for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will be in attendance. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin Craig_Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing

SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary

ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Sayreville Remembers Councilwoman Dwumfour As Kind Soul

SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. Dwumfour, a pastor in...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Newly Renovated Sub Acute Rehab Unit Brings Manhattan Aesthetic to Linden, NJ

Linden, New Jersey – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand re-opening of AristaCare at Parkside, formerly known as AristaCare at Delaire, on January 26, 2023. The event was attended by Mayor Armstead and First Lady Danie Orelien Armstead who officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the facility's renovation.
LINDEN, NJ
Spend an Incredible Summer at YMCA’s Camp Michikamau

HARRIMAN, NY — Get back to the basics this summer with the Greater Bergen County YMCA’s full outdoor sleepaway camping experience with plenty of swimming. At Camp Michikamau, offered at Harriman State Park, kids get to be kids while making childhood memories that last a lifetime. “Camp Michikamau...
HARRIMAN, NY

