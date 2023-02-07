Read full article on original website
Related
WOWO News
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant
MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
indianapublicradio.org
Would you support the pork tenderloin as the state sandwich?
Indiana has a state bird, a state flower, a state motto, but soon it could also have a state sandwich. Should Senate Bill 322 pass as it is written, the breaded pork tenderloin would be that sandwich. Huntington Republican Senator Andy Zay had a meeting with Governor Eric Holcomb months...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County sees largest increases in pended home sales & inventory in Central Indiana
Central Indiana’s residential real estate market saw available housing inventory continue to increase to start the new year. According to F.C. Tucker Company, part of the Howard Hanna family of companies, in January 2023, central Indiana housing inventory increased 90.5 percent, compared to January 2022. Pended home sales decreased 14.2 percent, and year-to-date home sale prices increased 8.7 percent.
WLFI.com
Brewery, distillery planned for relocated barn near Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A unique project mixing old and new is coming to Squirrel Park in Purdue University's Discovery Park District. Crews recently finished dismantling a century-old barn in Sheridan, Indiana. Purdue Trustee Sonny Beck is donating the barn to be reassembled, board-by-board, near campus. Purdue Research...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
casscountyonline.com
Logan’s Landing Executive Director
Logan’s Landing is in search of a new Executive Director!. Logan’s Landing, located in downtown Logansport IN, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to making Cass County’s downtown between-the-rivers district a viable place to operate a business, a rewarding place to live, and a fun place to visit.
casscountyonline.com
NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties
Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
WLFI.com
DNR steps up to keep Wildcat Park open
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Wildcat Park remains open after much uncertainty about its future. As we've reported, Tippecanoe County let its lease on the land expire at the end of last year. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources owns the land. DNR is stepping up in the absence...
News Now Warsaw
State’s ‘heat map’ shows hot spots for Narcan use
WARSAW — An online tool made available through the Indiana Department of Health is shedding light on how often Narcan is being used to fight the opioid epidemic. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is the drug used to resuscitate people in the midst of an opioid overdose, which often involves fentanyl.
clintoncountydailynews.com
An Inside Look at the Clinton County Morgue
The County Coroner is an elected official with many responsibilities with the foremost being the oversight of an investigation and certification of a variety of deaths within the Coroner’s jurisdiction for legal or public health interest. For years, Clinton County did not have an official morgue of its own...
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
WLFI.com
Wingate auto shop catches fire; building considered total loss
WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — An auto shop in Montgomery County was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday afternoon. According to Coal Creek Fire Chief Darren Forman, the building caught fire and there were several explosions while firefighters were on scene from chemicals stored at the shop. One person was...
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Jail records show he is […]
WLFI.com
Driver arrested after semi tips over, spills grain
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in custody after a semi he was driving tipped over and spilled a load of grain. The crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday morning at U.S. 231 and Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette. A News 18 reporter saw officers handcuff Nicholas...
Big Ten basketball power rankings: Indiana skyrockets, Ohio State plummets
Mathematically speaking, the race for the Big Ten Championship is not over, but it certainly feels like it. Following Rutgers' loss to Indiana Tuesday, Purdue now holds a full three-game lead on the rest of the league with seven conference games remaining. "How can’t you play when each game matters...
wfft.com
Troopers arrest man accused of driving drunk with pregnant wife, kids in car
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana State Police have arrested a man accused of driving drunk this morning with his family in the car. Troopers say 31-year-old Alex James Kincaid of Akron, Ohio had a blood-alcohol concentration of .21, nearly three times the Indiana legal limit of .08. Kincaid is...
WLFI.com
Court doc: Hammer attack victim sedated and intubated with facial fractures
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The victim of a hammer attack was "medically sedated and intubated" with facial fractures and later rushed to an Indianapolis hospital, according to a court document. The 32-year-old man remained hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman says. As we've reported, two...
Comments / 0