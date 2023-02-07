ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant

MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
MARKLE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Would you support the pork tenderloin as the state sandwich?

Indiana has a state bird, a state flower, a state motto, but soon it could also have a state sandwich. Should Senate Bill 322 pass as it is written, the breaded pork tenderloin would be that sandwich. Huntington Republican Senator Andy Zay had a meeting with Governor Eric Holcomb months...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County sees largest increases in pended home sales & inventory in Central Indiana

Central Indiana’s residential real estate market saw available housing inventory continue to increase to start the new year. According to F.C. Tucker Company, part of the Howard Hanna family of companies, in January 2023, central Indiana housing inventory increased 90.5 percent, compared to January 2022. Pended home sales decreased 14.2 percent, and year-to-date home sale prices increased 8.7 percent.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Brewery, distillery planned for relocated barn near Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A unique project mixing old and new is coming to Squirrel Park in Purdue University's Discovery Park District. Crews recently finished dismantling a century-old barn in Sheridan, Indiana. Purdue Trustee Sonny Beck is donating the barn to be reassembled, board-by-board, near campus. Purdue Research...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
casscountyonline.com

Logan’s Landing Executive Director

Logan’s Landing is in search of a new Executive Director!. Logan’s Landing, located in downtown Logansport IN, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to making Cass County’s downtown between-the-rivers district a viable place to operate a business, a rewarding place to live, and a fun place to visit.
LOGANSPORT, IN
casscountyonline.com

NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties

Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

DNR steps up to keep Wildcat Park open

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Wildcat Park remains open after much uncertainty about its future. As we've reported, Tippecanoe County let its lease on the land expire at the end of last year. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources owns the land. DNR is stepping up in the absence...
News Now Warsaw

State’s ‘heat map’ shows hot spots for Narcan use

WARSAW — An online tool made available through the Indiana Department of Health is shedding light on how often Narcan is being used to fight the opioid epidemic. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is the drug used to resuscitate people in the midst of an opioid overdose, which often involves fentanyl.
WARSAW, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

An Inside Look at the Clinton County Morgue

The County Coroner is an elected official with many responsibilities with the foremost being the oversight of an investigation and certification of a variety of deaths within the Coroner’s jurisdiction for legal or public health interest. For years, Clinton County did not have an official morgue of its own...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Wingate auto shop catches fire; building considered total loss

WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — An auto shop in Montgomery County was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday afternoon. According to Coal Creek Fire Chief Darren Forman, the building caught fire and there were several explosions while firefighters were on scene from chemicals stored at the shop. One person was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Driver arrested after semi tips over, spills grain

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in custody after a semi he was driving tipped over and spilled a load of grain. The crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday morning at U.S. 231 and Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette. A News 18 reporter saw officers handcuff Nicholas...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Court doc: Hammer attack victim sedated and intubated with facial fractures

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The victim of a hammer attack was "medically sedated and intubated" with facial fractures and later rushed to an Indianapolis hospital, according to a court document. The 32-year-old man remained hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman says. As we've reported, two...
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy