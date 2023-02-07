Read full article on original website
Related
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
TODAY.com
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
techaiapp.com
Geography, language dictate social media and popular website usage, study finds
Since its inception, the internet has been viewed by technology experts and scholars as a way to access information at a global scale without having to overcome hurdles posed by language and geography. However, researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign found that how people around the world use the same popular social media platforms and websites remains vastly different based on their language and geography.
techaiapp.com
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
Dr. ChatGPT will see you soon. The artificial intelligence system scored passing or near passing results on the US medical licensing exam, according to a study published on Thursday. “Reaching the passing score for this notoriously difficult expert exam, and doing so without any human reinforcement, marks a notable milestone...
techaiapp.com
Researchers review deep learning-based methods to detect time series data anomaly
Monitoring financial security, industrial safety, medical conditions, climate, and pollution require analysis of large volumes of time series data. A crucial step in this analysis involves identification of unusual points, patterns, or events that deviate from a dataset. This is known as “anomaly detection” and is performed using data mining techniques.
techaiapp.com
Accessible Parenting Tips for When You Have a Baby
It’s practically a rite of passage for new parents to spend time researching the best baby gear, setting up the nursery, and wondering just how much life will change with the addition of their little one. If you have a physical disability, it’s no different. You just might have...
Comments / 0