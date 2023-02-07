Read full article on original website
'A fair shot:' Supporters fight for Davidson County inmate's freedom
Feb. 11—DAVIDSON COUNTY — Nine days ago, Marilyn Groome made the 25-minute drive from her home in High Point to the old Davidson County Courthouse in Lexington, so she could stand in a cold drizzle to show her support for an incarcerated man she's never even met. "I...
Body found was young High Point man
Feb. 9—WALLBURG — The body found on the campus of Ledford Middle School last week was an 18-year-old from High Point, Davidson County Sheriff's Office investigators say. Sheriff Richie Simmons confirmed to The High Point Enterprise on Wednesday that Tanner Michael Jones was the person found dead at the school the morning of Feb. 1. Jones was a 2022 graduate of Southwest Guilford High School, according to his obituary, in which his family said Jones was a "loyal, loving and sweet kid" who found joy in playing video games and riding dirt bikes.
Man hits pregnant woman with car on purpose, crashes moments later, deputies say
A Forsyth County man is behind bars after deputies say he hit a pregnant woman with his car. Damian Berryman, 26, was driving down Burruss Mill Road earlier this month when he intentionally hit a pregnant woman with the mirror of his car, according to police reports. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
