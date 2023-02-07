Feb. 9—WALLBURG — The body found on the campus of Ledford Middle School last week was an 18-year-old from High Point, Davidson County Sheriff's Office investigators say. Sheriff Richie Simmons confirmed to The High Point Enterprise on Wednesday that Tanner Michael Jones was the person found dead at the school the morning of Feb. 1. Jones was a 2022 graduate of Southwest Guilford High School, according to his obituary, in which his family said Jones was a "loyal, loving and sweet kid" who found joy in playing video games and riding dirt bikes.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO