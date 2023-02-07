Read full article on original website
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
New WWE Hire Revealed, Set For Debut February 10
A new WWE hire has been revealed, and fans won’t have to wait long to see him make his debut for the company. Fightful Select (subscription required) has confirmed that WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick, who officially started with the company this week. Chadwick will be announcing...
AEW Star Opens Up About Relationship With Young Bucks Deteriorating
Dax Harwood of FTR has opened up about his relationship with the Young Bucks deteriorating after Full Gear 2020. At the November 2020 pay-per-view, Matt & Nick Jackson defeated Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Speaking with Matt Koon on his FTR podcast, Harwood admitted...
Hall Of Famer’s Sons Hope To Be At WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have discussed their WWE aspirations ahead of WrestleMania week. The Hughes brothers, who wrestle as TNT, have been making names for themselves on the independent scene in recent years, and have appeared on AEW Dark numerous times since their AEW debuts in November 2020.
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Scars Following Toxic Attraction NXT Split
Gigi Dolin has now shown off her battle scars after Jacy Jayne’s shocking betrayal on WWE NXT. On the February 7 episode, the Toxic Attraction teammates joined WWE Raw star Bayley for a ‘Ding Dong, Hello!’ talk show segment. After Dolin and Jayne traded verbal shots, Bayley...
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
Popular Star Reveals WWE Has Rejected Several Extreme Pitches
Liv Morgan has teased the introduction of a hardcore persona, revealing that WWE has turned down several of her extreme pitches. Speaking with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Morgan noted that she fell in love with WWE as a kid because of the extreme stipulations, so those are the type of matches she’s interested in competing in.
AEW Star Expecting In-Ring Return Next Month
An AEW star is expecting to make their in-ring return next month. In February 2021, Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show in WWE, signed with All Elite Wrestling and joined Tony Schiavone for the commentary team for AEW Dark Elevation. Wight would later make his in-ring debut for the...
Recently Returned WWE Star Reveals Who Made First Contact
A recently returned WWE star has revealed who made the first contact that would bring them back to the company. Bronson Reed was released in August 2021, making his way to NJPW and Impact Wrestling until his surprise return to WWE in December 2022. Whilst his run in NJPW had...
Injured AEW Star Backstage At Dynamite Amid In-Ring Hiatus
An update has emerged on former AEW World Champion Thunder Rosa, following this week’s AEW Dynamite taping. While holding the AEW Women’s Title, Thunder Rosa revealed that she was recovering from a back injury ahead of the September 2022 All Out pay-per-view. Toni Storm won the interim AEW...
AEW Star Thought He Might Die During Bloody Match
A member of AEW’s Jericho Appreciation Society has revealed that they thought they might “pass away” during a particularly bloody match. Speaking about the Blood & Guts match that took place on AEW Dynamite in June 2022, Angelo Parker told SwerveCity Podcast:. “I bled so much. Yeah,...
AEW Star Injured During Dynamite Match?
An AEW star appeared to potentially sustain an injury during a big match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, dubbed Championship Fight Night. During an AEW Women’s World Championship eliminator match between the Bunny and Jamie Hayter, the match’s abrupt finish left some fans wondering if perhaps the Bunny hadn’t been injured.
Former NXT Star Offered AEW Contract?
A new report has revealed if a former NXT star might have been offered an AEW contract. EJ Nduka recently became a free agent after his contract with Major League Wrestling roughly a month ago. However, it seems like the former NXT star could be off the market already. According...
WWE Raw Star Wants Intercontinental Championship Match With GUNTHER At WrestleMania
Elias has been fortunate enough to share big WrestleMania moments with some of the all-time great WWE stars, such as John Cena and the Undertaker. Elias’ sole WrestleMania match took place inside an empty WWE Performance Center against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36. Elias was a recent guest on...
Former WWE Champion Says Rising Star Has ‘All The Tools’
The final stop on the Road to WrestleMania is set to take place next weekend, as WWE brings the Elimination Chamber to Montreal. The titular match on the show will be for the United States Championship, with Austin Theory defending his title against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Rumoured WrestleMania Match Would Be A ‘Test’ For Major Star
It’s WrestleMania season, and with it, the directions for several of WWE’s top stars has started to become a little bit clearer. One match for WrestleMania 39 that has been rumoured for several months now is a clash between John Cena and current United States Champion Austin Theory.
Legendary Sports Announcer Praises WWE Name
A legendary ring announcer has praised the voice of a current WWE announcer and congratulated her on her engagement. Michael Buffer is known by many as the voice of boxing, WCW until 2001 and has announced for MLB World Series, NBA and NFL playoff games, among other sports. He recently...
Former WWE Star Explains How Upcoming Boxing Debut Came Together
A former WWE star explains how his upcoming boxing debut came together. John Hennigan, formerly known as John Morrison in WWE, has spent his 20 year career wrestling around the world for multiple promotions, such as AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, AAA and more. After two decades in the business, Hennigan is expanding his resume outside of wrestling and heading into the boxing ring.
WWE Star Recalls Wrestling In A Prison
A WWE star has recalled wrestling in a prison. Before signing with WWE, Johnny Gargano earned a reputation by wrestling all over the world in various locations and arenas. One of the most unique locations that “Johnny Wrestling” has performed in was an actual prison. Speaking on Beat...
Former ROH Champion To Become Free Agent This Spring
The free agent market is set to become quite large in the coming months of professional wrestling, and we now know another name who could join the fray. PWInsider is reporting that former Ring Of Honor Champion Davey Richards is set to become a free agent this Spring. Richards is...
