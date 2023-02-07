Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Was Taken Aback By WWE NXT's Jay Briscoe Nod
One AEW star was pleasantly surprised when WWE showed its respect following the passing of Jay Briscoe. The former 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and two-time ROH World Champion was killed in a traffic accident on January 17. During a recent episode of his "Swerve City Podcast," Swerve Strickland admitted he was taken aback when Briscoe's passing was acknowledged on "NXT." He talked about the significance of that moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star And Others React To Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Segment
Fans and wrestlers alike are still in awe of the interaction between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes on last night's "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. Although the segment began with the two men showering each other with praises, it took a drastic turn when Heyman reminded Rhodes that unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who sat under the learning tree with Dusty Rhodes at WWE's Performance Center, Cody himself — the son of the late, great "American Dream" — never actually trained with his father at WWE's training facility. Heyman made things even more personal by referring to Reigns as "the son he [Dusty] always wanted."
ringsidenews.com
Why Rhea Ripley Was Absent From WWE RAW This Week
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. Despite that, she is still a human being in the end and needs a break from time to time. It seems she was absent from RAW this week for that reason only.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Doesn’t Believe He Cheated On Chyna With Stephanie McMahon
WWE is famous for its wild storylines and provocative content. It’s not uncommon for characters to participate in romantic programs as part of a storyline or character development. In professional wrestling, such scripted romantic moments can often turn into real-life flings with far fetching consequences. Triple H and Stephanie...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famer’s Sons Hope To Be At WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have discussed their WWE aspirations ahead of WrestleMania week. The Hughes brothers, who wrestle as TNT, have been making names for themselves on the independent scene in recent years, and have appeared on AEW Dark numerous times since their AEW debuts in November 2020.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
Why The Rock Is Making A Huge Career Mistake By Not Returning For WrestleMania 39
Dwayne Johnson has allegedly decided not to return for WrestleMania 39, and I think that's a huge mistake.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Reflects On Cody Rhodes' Decision To Leave AEW
Cody Rhodes moved one step closer to achieving the dream he's always strived for by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. "The American Nightmare" now aims to become the first Rhodes to hold the WWE Championship, a goal he outlined after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Despite shocking the world by leaving AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE, Rhodes' comeback felt like a homecoming. Since his departure, however, Rhodes' former manager Arn Anderson and his son Brock have been in "limbo," with Rhodes' absence leaving them without a spot on weekly television.
wrestlinginc.com
Baron Corbin Loses More Than Just A Match On WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer JBL no longer wishes to be associated with Baron Corbin. On the 2/6 edition of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida, JBL reluctantly accompanied Corbin to the ring for his match against Dexter Lumis and did not take kindly to Corbin's eventual loss. In a subsequent backstage segment, JBL would officially dump Corbin as his on-screen client.
nodq.com
Former WWE writer suggests that Rhea Ripley should “get rid of all that goth stuff”
During his podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on Rhea Ripley heading into Wrestlemania 39…. “I believe Rhea Ripley can beat Charlotte Flair. Rhea Ripley is a beast. She is a big woman. I’d believe that if she beats Charlotte, I believe it. But my problem really is, bro, so now would you have Rhea Ripley as a heel champion, and then because she is bigger and just more impressive than the other girls? You know, we’ve got the Candice LeRaes, and we’ve got the Alexa Blisses, we’ve got these girls that are like… Rhea Ripley would kill them! So now, you’re getting into that Roman Reigns area again. I would do it, bro, if the plans were to slowly but surely turn Rhea Ripley babyface. Get rid of all that goth stuff; let’s really see what a beautiful woman she is if that were the plan. If she is the heel WWE Women’s Champion, I mean, what are we going to do, have Becky beat her? Like, how many times are we going to go back to that well? And if it’s not Becky, then who is it?”
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Relationship With Young Bucks Deteriorating
Dax Harwood of FTR has opened up about his relationship with the Young Bucks deteriorating after Full Gear 2020. At the November 2020 pay-per-view, Matt & Nick Jackson defeated Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Speaking with Matt Koon on his FTR podcast, Harwood admitted...
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Hire Revealed, Set For Debut February 10
A new WWE hire has been revealed, and fans won’t have to wait long to see him make his debut for the company. Fightful Select (subscription required) has confirmed that WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick, who officially started with the company this week. Chadwick will be announcing...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
wrestlinginc.com
Trish Stratus Names Two Women Deserving Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Described by Jim Ross as "one of Canada's greatest exports," Trish Stratus was the face of the WWE women's division from roughly 2001 until 2006. A seven-time women's champion and four-time Pro Wrestling Illustrated Woman of the Year, Stratus is one of only 25 women enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Signing With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has discussed signing with IMPACT Wrestling. At IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022, Dirty Dango made his return to IMPACT Wrestling to challenge Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. As previously reported, PWInsider revealed on January 31 that Dango had officially signed with IMPACT. Speaking on...
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Reacts To Reports Of Her Taking A Break From WWE
Alexa Bliss has seemingly refuted reports that she's currently taking time off from WWE. "Don't believe things you read," Bliss tweeted late Tuesday night. "Unless it comes directly from me...it's not real lol." On Tuesday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite reported that Bliss hasn't been backstage at any WWE shows...
Comments / 0