During his podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on Rhea Ripley heading into Wrestlemania 39…. “I believe Rhea Ripley can beat Charlotte Flair. Rhea Ripley is a beast. She is a big woman. I’d believe that if she beats Charlotte, I believe it. But my problem really is, bro, so now would you have Rhea Ripley as a heel champion, and then because she is bigger and just more impressive than the other girls? You know, we’ve got the Candice LeRaes, and we’ve got the Alexa Blisses, we’ve got these girls that are like… Rhea Ripley would kill them! So now, you’re getting into that Roman Reigns area again. I would do it, bro, if the plans were to slowly but surely turn Rhea Ripley babyface. Get rid of all that goth stuff; let’s really see what a beautiful woman she is if that were the plan. If she is the heel WWE Women’s Champion, I mean, what are we going to do, have Becky beat her? Like, how many times are we going to go back to that well? And if it’s not Becky, then who is it?”

