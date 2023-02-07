Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Why Rhea Ripley Wasn't On WWE Raw This Week
Rhea Ripley will have her hands full at Elimination Chamber on February 18 when she teams up with stablemate Finn Balor to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix. Yet while that match was made this past Monday on "WWE Raw," the Eradicator of The Judgement Day was nowhere to be found. However, her absence that night is no cause for fan concern. That's because, per Fightful, the women's Royal Rumble winner was simply back home in Australia visiting family.
ringsidenews.com
Rumor Killer On WWE Having Issues With Lacey Evans
WWE only has so many hours of television time that they can fill up every week. Lacey Evans hasn’t found much time for herself in recent memory, and the rumor mill might suggest that there is trouble for the Lady of WWE. That is not the case at all.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Offers Contract To Ex-WWE Superstar
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans simply couldn’t believe the company could release anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they felt was a horrible thing to do. This included former WWE star Ezra Judge. In fact, Judge, who now goes by the name EJ Nduka, was offered an AEW contract recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title
Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista
Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Believes It’s Time For Her To Start Having Rivalries With Top Stars
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in the AEW’s women’s division. Ever since her debut, she has captivated audiences with her raw strength and athleticism. In fact, she boasts the longest active win streak on the roster and is the only wrestler to win 50 straight matches.
WWE SmackDown live results: The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet
Will Jey Uso show up for his scheduled title defense?
PWMania
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air, Pre-Show Dark Match Result
Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in a dark match prior to Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. After SmackDown went off the air, two dark match main events took place. In a No Disqualification match, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest.
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
PWMania
Current Favorites to Win at WWE Elimination Chamber Revealed
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 betting odds have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number for the underdogs represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H ‘Gives Up’ On WWE Star’s Push, Felt It Wasn’t Working
Since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July, various members of the WWE roster have undergone character changes. One such name was Baron Corbin, who was moved over to the Raw roster, reverted to his ‘Baron’ first name rather than ‘Happy’, and was paired up with WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield.
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR: Former WWE Champion May Return Before WrestleMania 39
This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. A former WWE champion, who has been injured for quite some time, may be returning to the ring before WrestleMania 39. In a response to a fan on his Facebook Stories, wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz stated that Randy Orton recently contacted him about making boots for his return to the ring. He said the following:
ringsidenews.com
Possible Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber Title Match
WWE will be presenting their next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, on February 18th. With just a little over a week to go, the company has been preparing proper storylines for all of its feuds. This includes the US Title Elimination Chamber match, and now it seems a possible spoiler for the match was given.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen
Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star In Support Of CM Punk Return, Believes He Did ‘Nothing Wrong’
We have not seen CM Punk on AEW television since the now infamous AEW All Out media scrum and subsequent backstage altercation with the Elite. Punk also suffered an injury during his AEW World Championship victory over Jon Moxley in the show’s main event, which would have sidelined him from AEW television for months regardless.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On The Usos’ Elimination Chamber Status
WWE is set to hold it’s Elimination Chamber premium live event next weekend, the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania. The main event of the show is the highly anticipated clash between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. One big question mark has...
wrestletalk.com
Everything That Happens With The Bloodline From SmackDown Tonight (February 10)
Get caught up with everything that happens with The Bloodline throughout tonight’s WWE SmackDown (February 10) on the road to Elimination Chamber. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown started with a promo segment in the ring from Paul Heyman before he was interrupted by a familiar face. With Heyman calling Sami...
wrestletalk.com
How WWE Wrote The Usos Out Of Elimination Chamber & SmackDown In Montreal
Find out how WWE wrote the Usos out of appearing next week in Montreal on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. With both next week’s WWE SmackDown and premium live event Elimination Chamber coming to fans from Montreal, the final scenes of tonight’s show explained why the Usos wouldn’t be in attendance.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Name Believes WrestleMania 39 Main Event Will Be Legacy Defining
Paul Heyman has broken down the importance of the upcoming WrestleMania encounter between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble event to earn an opportunity to face Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the latter’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Speaking in...
