From the February/March 2023 issue of Car and Driver. Tires: Goodyear Assurance Finesse; 235/55R-19 101H M+S. Readers often write to us asking that we set lap times in non-performance vehicles. To prove we listen, we lapped our long-term Kia Carnival, making it our first minivan entry. The brakes went squishy, the body leaned, and its 290-hp V-6 sent the van to 112.4 mph on the Front Straight. The 3:39.1 it turned landed it dead last (315 out of 315) among production vehicles, 1.4 seconds behind the 130-hp 2015 Honda Fit. Anticipating a follow-up question, we loaded it with six passengers to see how the extra mass would affect the lap.

