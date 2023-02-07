Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition at Lightning Lap 2023
From the February/March 2023 issue of Car and Driver. Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 245/40ZR-18 (97Y) The GR Corolla called the police on us at least five times. Bounce it off a curb or slam on the brakes before entering a corner, and the GR, perhaps thinking it's a normal Toyota, calls 911. An unamused sheriff visited VIR, leading an on-hand Toyota technician to disable the system. Otherwise, when it wasn't narcing on us, the GR gave us fits of laughter.
CAR AND DRIVER
2022 Kia Carnival at Lightning Lap 2023
From the February/March 2023 issue of Car and Driver. Tires: Goodyear Assurance Finesse; 235/55R-19 101H M+S. Readers often write to us asking that we set lap times in non-performance vehicles. To prove we listen, we lapped our long-term Kia Carnival, making it our first minivan entry. The brakes went squishy, the body leaned, and its 290-hp V-6 sent the van to 112.4 mph on the Front Straight. The 3:39.1 it turned landed it dead last (315 out of 315) among production vehicles, 1.4 seconds behind the 130-hp 2015 Honda Fit. Anticipating a follow-up question, we loaded it with six passengers to see how the extra mass would affect the lap.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica at Lightning Lap 2023
From the February/March 2023 issue of Car and Driver. Tires: Bridgestone Potenza Race; F: 245/30ZR-20 (90Y) L,R: 305/30ZR-20 (103Y) L. The Lamborghini badge is synonymous with speed, and to no one's surprise, the Huracán Tecnica is the fastest of this year's crop. Unencumbered by massive aerodynamic appendages, the Italian wedge sliced through the air, blitzing down the Front Straight at 165.0 mph.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 at Lightning Lap 2023
From the February/March issue of Car and Driver. Power and Weight: 382 hp • 3341 lb • 8.7 lb/hp. Tires: Michelin Pilot Super Sport; F: 255/35ZR-19 (96Y), R: 275/35ZR-19 (100Y) Often overshadowed by the "it's just a BMW" stigma, the Supra is actually superior to the BMW Z4...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Civic Type R at Lightning Lap 2023
From the February/March issue of Car and Driver. Class: LL2 | Base Price: $46,170 | As-Tested: $46,625. Power and Weight: 315 hp • 3174 lb • 10.1 lb/hp. Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup; 2 265/30ZR-19 (93Y) Here's one for the impatient. The Honda Civic Type R is the...
CAR AND DRIVER
2022 Hyundai Kona N at Lightning Lap 2023
From the February/March 2023 issue of Car and Driver. Hyundai has some explaining to do. Like why it created a tenacious and affordable little crossover that has no peers, one so extreme that its most aggressive N suspension mode is too stiff for VIR, causing us to dial it back to Sport. And yet it came to Lightning Lap packing no extra tires and its rears on the wear bars (with a dealer-inspection sticker calling attention to this fact, no less).
CAR AND DRIVER
2022 Audi RS3 at Lightning Lap 2023
From the February/March 2023 issue of Car and Driver. Tires: Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R; F: 265/30ZR-19 (93Y) AO, R: 245/35ZR-19 (93Y) AO. We've read your letters asking about how much impact R-compound tires have on a lap at VIR. The Audi RS3 gave us that answer this year as we saw how sticky rubber transformed the 401-hp sports sedan.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players quitting in Season 2 if promised feature isn’t added
Call of Duty Warzone 2 players are threatening to quit the battle royale over a lack of stat tracking, with many worried it’s not coming with Season 2. For many longtime Call of Duty players, one of the biggest parts of any yearly release is finding out where they sit on the global leaderboards and how they stack up against friends with stats.
CAR AND DRIVER
Super Bowl LVII Car Commercials: What We Know So Far
At $7 million for a 30-second spot, this year Super Bowl commercials are an expensive proposition. That's why GM brought in Will Ferrell to introduce the idea that you're about to see GM EVs all over Netflix shows, but only where it makes sense, so no Bolts in Bridgerton. Kia,...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal speaks out on Adderall abuse in pro Apex Legends
TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has called out other Apex Legends pros for abusing Adderall to gain an advantage at LAN events. Competitive Apex Legends is a high-stakes environment with big money on the line, especially when it comes to the s-tier events like ALGS playoffs. In the...
