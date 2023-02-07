ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox17.com

Murfreesboro native wins Hell's Kitchen, an 'epic moment'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Chef Alex Belew, who hails from Murfreesboro, won this season's edition of Hell's Kitchen Thursday. In regards to winning the show, Belew described his emotions vividly. "When I walked through that door I was in complete disbelief.," Belew said. "The whole finale was so surreal....
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Plane heading from Milwaukee to Orlando diverted to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Southwest flight heading to south Florida from Milwaukee Thursday morning was diverted to Nashville. Flight 1169 was scheduled to arrive in Orlando just before 10 a.m. The plane had just crossed the border into Georgia when it turned around and headed for BNA. A...
ORLANDO, FL
fox17.com

Victim of Green Hills shooting is home, healing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A victim was left in critical condition after being shot three times while walking in the Green Hills area and now a second suspect is in custody. FOX 17 News’ Kaitlin Miller spoke with the victim's family Friday, and they told us their daughter is finally at home recovering.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

SEC fines Vandy $250k for rushing court after upset of Vols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is fining Vanderbilt $250,000 for fans rushing the court after the Commodores upset No. 6 Tennessee on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The league announced the fine Friday for violating the SEC policy limiting access to the competition area. This is Vanderbilt’s fourth offense...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Underground cable causes power outage in Bellevue

Nashville Electric is working to restore power this morning after thousands were impacted overnight in the Bellevue area. NES says that an underground cable from a substation is to blame. Crews repaired the damage and power has been restored to the area. Get reports like this and all the news...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One sought, three captured in 21-year-old's Hendersonville murder

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.--The Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) is investigating the murder of a 21-year-old found in the front yard of a Cole Court Home on Wednesday. Police say Mark McCord Jr. was found in the front yard of a home on the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon suffering from gunshot wounds.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

La Vergne Middle School student charged for bringing gun on campus

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A student in Middle Tennessee has been charged for allegedly bringing an unloaded gun to school on Friday. Rutherford County Schools sent a message to La Vergne Middle School parents informing them of the situation. The district says all students are safe and no threat was made towards the school.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Two victims life-flighted after Murfreesboro crash involving truck

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people have been transported to the hospital by helicopter after a serious injury crash in Murfreesboro. The crash involved a car and a box truck, Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reports. Investigators say speed may have been a factor that led to the crash. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Second suspect arrested in Green Hills shooting that left med student critical

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A second suspect has been arrested in the Jan. 30 shooting of a medical student out for a walk in the Green Hills area. Metro Police say 22-year-old Desmond Tyler was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted aggravated kidnapping, and attempted aggravated robbery. He's being held on a $915,000 bond.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

La Vergne mayor grilled by city leaders, residents amid scandal

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — City leaders and residents in La Vergne met for the first time Wednesday since the police chief was fired amid a sex scandal investigation—and things got heated. Words like anger, frustration, confusion are just some of the feelings expressed at the La Vergne...
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

Convicted felon accused of various Cowan Street vehicle break-ins arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday night for more than 20 vehicle break-ins that primarily took place at a business on Cowan Street. Metro Police report 21-year-old Robert McWilliams III was arrested in January for the car break-ins, but was out on bond when another motor vehicle burglary warrant was issued.
NASHVILLE, TN

