This Colts-Ravens Trade Sends Lamar Jackson To Indianapolis
There are going to be a lot of eyes on quarterback Lamar Jackson this off-season. One of the most electrifying players in the NFL is set to hit free agency, but it is anyone’s guess if he will truly be available on the market. The Baltimore Ravens will have...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Robert Kraft Addresses If He’d Ever Consider Selling Patriots
Robert Kraft has been owner of the Patriots since 1994, and for a generation of fans, his name forever will be tied to New England. The 81-year-old grew up a fan of the team, and he has helped guide the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles under his ownership. The...
Rob Gronkowski puts ball in Patriots court on New England Retirement
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has revealed he would consider retiring as a Patriot if New England offered. Rob Gronkowski has no plans to return to the NFL field; however, the retired tight end admitted that he would be open to signing a one-day contract to retire with the New England Patriots.
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Analysis Network
This Raiders-Vikings Trade Sends Hunter Renfrow To Minnesota
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had a tough 2022 season. After recording his first 1,000-yard campaign during the 2021 season, he signed a two-year contract extension worth $32 million. It was a modest number, but the Raiders could already look to be getting out from under it this offseason.
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
NBC Sports
Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in
After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
3 Teams Who Should Pursue A Trade For Rams’ Jalen Ramsey
The 2022 season was a rocky one for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. That is hard for some to believe because when taking a look at his counting statistics, it was arguably the best one of his career. Jalen Ramsey had the first two sacks of his career and...
Kraft details how decision to hire O'Brien was made with Belichick
BOSTON -- Early in Robert Kraft's tenure as owner of his hometown New England Patriots, he could have been described as a "hands-on" owner. Then-head coach Bill Parcells might have used a different descriptor.The point was, Kraft bent the ears of his front office in the '90s, leading to a discord with the head coach, who planned his own departure from New England while ... preparing to lead the Patriots into the Super Bowl. Kraft, though, learned from those early missteps, and he's often discussed the leadership strategy he applies to all of his businesses. Kraft tries to hire quality leaders,...
Former Patriots executive auctioning off Super Bowl ring to support veterans
MANCHESTER, NH - They may own an NFL record, but each one of the Patriots six Super Bowl titles have a special spot in the hearts of New England fans. But for Lou Imbriano, he's hoping to create a new memory with one of them. The former New England Patriots VP and Chief Marketing Officer is auctioning off his official Super Bowl XXXVIII ring that he earned with the Pats for the 2003 season. The Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in that game. "Everybody remembers, if you're a New England Patriots fan, where you were when they won the first Super...
Jack Jones co-signed on Patriots adding this game-changing receiver
One of the perennial needs for the New England Patriots is a viable outside receiver that legitimately scares opposing defenses. Rookie cornerback Jack Jones offered up a solution after co-signing on the Patriots going out and getting five-time Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen. Per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the Los...
