MANCHESTER, NH - They may own an NFL record, but each one of the Patriots six Super Bowl titles have a special spot in the hearts of New England fans. But for Lou Imbriano, he's hoping to create a new memory with one of them. The former New England Patriots VP and Chief Marketing Officer is auctioning off his official Super Bowl XXXVIII ring that he earned with the Pats for the 2003 season. The Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in that game. "Everybody remembers, if you're a New England Patriots fan, where you were when they won the first Super...

2 DAYS AGO