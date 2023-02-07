ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Child care facility employee arrested on drug, gun charges

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families said a woman who was arrested after the FBI seized drugs and guns from her apartment was a program director at a child care facility. The DCYF told ABC6 News that Jill Giordano, 37, was previously...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Man charged in deadly Taunton crash indicted on drug, firearms charges

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that the man connected to a fatal crash from last November has been indicted on new charges. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, was charged with second degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide and was indicted on drug...
TAUNTON, MA
CBS News

Woman charged with killing her 3 kids planned it all out, prosecutors say

Plymouth, Mass. — Prosecutors alleged Tuesday that Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury, Mass. mother accused of killing her three children, planned the murders in advance and was of sound mind at the time of their deaths, CBS Boston reports. Clancy remains hospitalized and her defense attorney says she's paralyzed from the waist down.Clancy was arraigned by video conference from her hospital bed. Her defense attorney and the prosecutor attended in person with a judge at Plymouth District Court during the hearing.The 32-year-old is accused of killing her three young children at their home last month. Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, said she's...
DUXBURY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Oxford Man Pleads Guilty to Theft of Government Funds

WORCESTER - A local man pleaded guilty in federal court in Worcester on Feb. 2 for using the Social Security number of someone else to obtain a federal tax refund and driver's license. Richard Diaz-Montero, 44, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to charges of false representation of a Social Security number...
OXFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI
liveboston617.org

Boston Drug Dealer Charged with Murdering 13-Year-Old Boy in Broad Daylight

Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, has now been arrested and charged with murdering Tyler Lawrence, 13, in Mattapan on January 29th. Skerritt had already been arrested on federal drug charges just last week. Between both incidents, Skerritt is being charged with murder, and various firearm and ammunition-related crimes, and is a level 3 armed career criminal, the Suffolk County DA office reports.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River child molester sentenced to over a decade in prison

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to a decade in prison last week for molesting his girlfriend’s daughter. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said 36-year-old Hans Joachim pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.
FALL RIVER, MA
thepulseofnh.com

MA Man Sentenced In NH

A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
MALDEN, MA
YAHOO!

Man who stabbed girlfriend 13 times in Windsor Locks gets break

Feb. 7—A man who stabbed his girlfriend 13 times, starting at one Windsor Locks hotel and continuing at another, got a break on immediate prison time Monday, when a judge sentenced him to the mandatory minimum of five years behind bars, despite the victim's last-minute request for more prison time.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
YAHOO!

thereminder.com

Suspect in mall shooting arrested, charged with murder

HOLYOKE – The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Jan. 28 has been arrested and identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez pled not guilty to charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and he is being held without bail. Santana Rodriguez is accused of shooting an innocent bystander after an altercation with another person inside of the Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Salon inside the mall.
HOLYOKE, MA

