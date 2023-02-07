Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Child care facility employee arrested on drug, gun charges
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families said a woman who was arrested after the FBI seized drugs and guns from her apartment was a program director at a child care facility. The DCYF told ABC6 News that Jill Giordano, 37, was previously...
newbedfordguide.com
Biddeford Police charge New Bedford man for discharge of firearm, crack cocaine, assault
“The Biddeford Police Department announces the arrest of Julius Andrade (20 years of age) of Allen Street in New Bedford, Massachusetts, who was wanted by the Biddeford Police on charges of Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, both Class C felonies. Mr. Andrade was...
ABC6.com
Brockton police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly committing an armed home invasion in Taunton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Brockton police tracked down three men wanted in a Taunton armed robbery case. Police said an 18-year-old Jenson Vernet, a 15-year-old from Everett, and a 16-year-old from Somerset shot at a house in Taunton, causing damage. Taunton police told ABC 6 News Wednesday that they...
ABC6.com
Man charged in deadly Taunton crash indicted on drug, firearms charges
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that the man connected to a fatal crash from last November has been indicted on new charges. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, was charged with second degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide and was indicted on drug...
ABC6.com
FBI seizes 150 grams of meth, distribution materials, guns from Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Guns, ammunition, drugs, and materials used to distribute were seized by the FBI in a Pawtucket home search on Wednesday. Pawtucket police Lt. Dino Giorgio said on Feb. 8, the FBI joined Pawtucket police in a court-ordered search at an apartment on Hicks Street. As...
Swan shot dead in Warwick
The DEM said it's working to find out if the bird was shot accidentally or on purpose.
Woman charged with killing her 3 kids planned it all out, prosecutors say
Plymouth, Mass. — Prosecutors alleged Tuesday that Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury, Mass. mother accused of killing her three children, planned the murders in advance and was of sound mind at the time of their deaths, CBS Boston reports. Clancy remains hospitalized and her defense attorney says she's paralyzed from the waist down.Clancy was arraigned by video conference from her hospital bed. Her defense attorney and the prosecutor attended in person with a judge at Plymouth District Court during the hearing.The 32-year-old is accused of killing her three young children at their home last month. Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, said she's...
whdh.com
Man indicted in fatal Taunton crash now facing multiple drug trafficking charges after stash house search
A 34-year-old man already charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash in Taunton last year has been indicted on numerous drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to officials. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was previously arrested and ordered to be held without bail following a crash on Kingman Road on Nov....
Suspect in deadly Providence shooting held on $75K bail
A bail hearing was held Tuesday for 36-year-old Rufus Watson, who faces several firearms charges in the death of Jennie Jensen last week.
thisweekinworcester.com
Oxford Man Pleads Guilty to Theft of Government Funds
WORCESTER - A local man pleaded guilty in federal court in Worcester on Feb. 2 for using the Social Security number of someone else to obtain a federal tax refund and driver's license. Richard Diaz-Montero, 44, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to charges of false representation of a Social Security number...
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
liveboston617.org
Boston Drug Dealer Charged with Murdering 13-Year-Old Boy in Broad Daylight
Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, has now been arrested and charged with murdering Tyler Lawrence, 13, in Mattapan on January 29th. Skerritt had already been arrested on federal drug charges just last week. Between both incidents, Skerritt is being charged with murder, and various firearm and ammunition-related crimes, and is a level 3 armed career criminal, the Suffolk County DA office reports.
ICE Arrests Convicted Brazilian Drug Trafficker Hiding Out In Somerville
A Brazilian citizen was caught hiding out in Massachusetts when he should have been serving a prison sentence in his native country for drug trafficking, authorities said. Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested Diogo De-Sales Gomes in Somerville on Friday, Feb. 3, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reports.
ABC6.com
Fall River child molester sentenced to over a decade in prison
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to a decade in prison last week for molesting his girlfriend’s daughter. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said 36-year-old Hans Joachim pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.
18-year-old motorcyclist had alcohol, THC in system at time of double fatal crash: police
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash that also killed a 15-year-old girl last September had alcohol and THC in his system, Glastonbury police revealed Thursday.
thepulseofnh.com
MA Man Sentenced In NH
A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
Framingham Man 'Drippin' In Marijuana Arrested In Traffic Stop: Police
A man driving with a suspended license was discovered to have a large amount of concentrated THC and marijuana, including boxes of drugs decorated with characters from "The Simpsons" labeled as "Drippin Diamonds," according to officials. A traffic stop on Route 90 in Framingham led a police of…
YAHOO!
Man who stabbed girlfriend 13 times in Windsor Locks gets break
Feb. 7—A man who stabbed his girlfriend 13 times, starting at one Windsor Locks hotel and continuing at another, got a break on immediate prison time Monday, when a judge sentenced him to the mandatory minimum of five years behind bars, despite the victim's last-minute request for more prison time.
YAHOO!
Fall River man sentenced for molesting young child
FALL RIVER — A city man was sentenced last week to serve a decade in prison for molesting a child, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced on Tuesday. Hans Joachim, 36, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court on Jan. 31 to indictments charging him with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14.
thereminder.com
Suspect in mall shooting arrested, charged with murder
HOLYOKE – The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Jan. 28 has been arrested and identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez pled not guilty to charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and he is being held without bail. Santana Rodriguez is accused of shooting an innocent bystander after an altercation with another person inside of the Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Salon inside the mall.
