Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner Makes Her Feelings on USA Basketball Clear
Although Brittney Griner is not present at the USA Basketball training camp, she is still keeping up with the team. According to a report from The Washington Times, Griner sent a text message to Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the camp was going. Griner was released in a...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Text Message News
Brittney Griner is not a part of Team USA this week, but the WNBA star is still interested in the team. Griner, who spent most of 2022 in a Russian prison, is back in the United States, thanks to a trade between the American government and Russia. While Griner is not currently playing basketball, ...
Diana Taurasi on Brittney Griner: 'Just to see her smile was emotional for everyone.'
Despite missing USA Basketball mini camp this week, Brittney Griner remains in touch with numerous players as she plans her return to the WNBA.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Isiah Thomas Reportedly Lands Prominent Role With NBA Team
The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are reportedly bringing in Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to take a "prominent role" in the team's front office, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Ishbia purchased a majority stake in the Suns and Mercury for a record price of $4 billion ...
The WNBA's superteam era
The WNBA season doesn't begin for 101 days, but it's already looking like a two-horse race between new superteams in Las Vegas and New York. State of play: The Liberty added three stars (including two former MVPs) in free agency to a squad that already boasted Sabrina Ionescu, while the defending champion Aces added league legend Candace Parker.
Brittney Griner not at Team USA camp, but Diana Taurasi keeping in touch
Brittney Griner texted her good friend Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the USA Basketball training camp was going. Griner was back in Arizona, choosing to skip the camp in Minnesota so she can be with her wife and recover from her time in a Russian jail. She returned to the U.S. in December after a dramatic prisoner swap.
Report: WNBA Investigating Aces for Circumventing Salary Cap
The defending champions added a pair of stars, including Candace Parker, to the roster this offseason.
WNBA free agency 2023: 3 most impactful signings of the offseason
WNBA free agency did not disappoint as it kicked off with an exclamation point on February 1st. Many players shocked the world with their selections and future destinations. The 2023 free agency class has changed the landscape of the WNBA and this upcoming season will be unpredictable. Superstars such as Breanna Stewart, and Candace Parker have shocked the world with their free-agency destinations.
swishappeal.com
(Updated) 2023 WNBA Free Agency: Chicago Sky went from aiming to repeat to rebuilding
The Chicago Sky were up by 10 entering the fourth quarter of Game 5 against the Connecticut Sun. It seemed the dream matchup against Las Vegas was a foregone conclusion and the Sky would get an opportunity to defend their title and potentially be the first WNBA team to repeat since the 02 Los Angeles Sparks.
thenexthoops.com
WNBA figures react to league investigation of Las Vegas Aces
The defending champion Las Vegas Aces finally issued a statement Wednesday night over allegations levied their way by former Ace, Dearica Hamby, but privately they must defend themselves against a formal investigation by the league itself, as reported Wednesday morning by The Next. According to sources, Las Vegas is alleged to have made under-the-table payment offers to both current players seeking extensions and free agents in the form of below-market sponsorship deals requiring little work from the player. Such deals would violate the current CBA.
WNBA investigating Las Vegas Aces for under-the-table payments, Dearica Hamby statements
The question around salaries surfaced after the team signed Candace Parker and Alysha Clark.
msn.com
Alpine skiing-Former world downhill medallist Fanchini dies aged 37
(Reuters) - Italian Elena Fanchini, who won the downhill silver medal at the 2005 Alpine skiing world championships, has died aged 37, the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) said on Wednesday. Fanchini, who took part in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, was forced to withdraw from the 2018...
Comments / 0