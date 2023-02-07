Vote Now: Who should be SB Live's Alabama Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 31-Feb. 6)

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

Leah Brooks, Hazel Green

Grabbed 23 rebounds to go with 14 points in a 68-53 win over Good Hope.

London Harris, Lee-Huntsville

Scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded six assists and five steals in a 50-41 win over Buckhorn.

Elisabeth Hand, Danville

Scored 17 points to go with six rebounds in a 46-39 win over Colbert County.

Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian

Scored 20 points to go with eight rebounds and four steals in a 68-13 win over Booker T. Washington.

Shannon Jones, Midfield

Scored 20 points to go with five rebounds, five assists and eight steals in a 103-16 win over Tarrant.

Salim London, Hoover

Scored 18 points to go with five rebounds and four assists in a 55-43 win over Spain Park.

Ann Reed McNeece, McGill-Toolen

Scored 19 points to help the Yellow Jackets beat Robertsdale 62-28, scoring her 1,000th career point in the process.

Mehkai Menefee, Dothan

Scored 23 points to lead the Wolves past Cottonwood 85-38.

Win Miller, Vestavia Hills

Scored 19 points to lead the Rebels to a 62-58 win over Mountain Brook.

Kameron Shanks, Prattville

Scored 21 point to help Prattville past Stanhope Elmore 78-61.

Holly Smith, Holtville

Scored a career-high 30 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and recorded four steals in a 60-27 win over Maplesville.

Donovan Wilson, Daphne

Scored 20 points to go with five assists in a 71-48 win over Foley.

Kaylee Yarbrough, New Hope

Scored 43 points in an 83-32 win over North Jackson, including 10 three-pointers.