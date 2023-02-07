ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cleveland Claims Former White Sox Pitcher Off Waivers

The Guardians continue to make minor moves this week as we count down the days to the start of Spring Training. They've signed multiple pitchers to Minor League deals and they just keep adding more. On Thursday afternoon, the organization announced that they had claimed right-hander Jason Bilous off waivers...
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: February 11

After spending the 2009 season waiting for a call from any of 30 teams, White Sox slugger Frank Thomas officially announces his retirement. Frank spent the first 16 seasons of his career in Chicago, accumulating a team second-best 73.8 WAR and still ranking in the Top 10 in a number of all-time White Sox categories:
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

The Official Unofficial 2023 White Sox Cope Guide

Happy February, White Sox fans. It’s almost time for Spring Training, and many of you may be wondering how to move on from the nauseatingly mediocre 81-81 season of 2022, after being subsequently bludgeoned by the empty offseason impotence of the front office. It hurts to be a White Sox fan again, during a time the power rankings predicted we’d be celebrating. To soothe your soul, I’ve assembled this handy cope guide for those of you who are apprehensively looking to the future. Get ready for ...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Who are the Chicago Cubs in the World Baseball Classic?

Like the Olympics, every four years is a super-baseball fan's favorite time of the year. The World Baseball Classic. Earlier this week, the rosters for the countries involved were announced, and the Chicago Cubs have players representing 10 of the 20 teams involved. So who are the players on the 10 teams and what are Cubs fans hoping to see from them?
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Sharing Sox Podcast 99 — The elephant is still in the room

In the final Sharing Sox before pitchers and catchers report for spring training, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, ponder the question of how incredibly incompetent the commissioner’s office has to be to have not yet completed analysis of domestic abuse complaints against Mike Clevinger that were filed last summer, and then ponder what the heck the White Sox are to do if Clevinger reports to camp.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy