Happy February, White Sox fans. It’s almost time for Spring Training, and many of you may be wondering how to move on from the nauseatingly mediocre 81-81 season of 2022, after being subsequently bludgeoned by the empty offseason impotence of the front office. It hurts to be a White Sox fan again, during a time the power rankings predicted we’d be celebrating. To soothe your soul, I’ve assembled this handy cope guide for those of you who are apprehensively looking to the future. Get ready for ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO