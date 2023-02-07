Read full article on original website
Yankees, Mets could be in mix for slugging All-Star third baseman
To dream the impossible dream. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can hit the open market after the 2023 season if he opts out of his 10-year, $300 million contract. If that happens, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes both the New York Yankees and New York Mets could be in the mix.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
Sorry, Atlanta Braves fans: Mike Soroka wants you to call him something else now
Mike Soroka was far too simple. Instead, the Atlanta Braves pitcher wants fans to call him by his full name. Michael Soroka doesn’t roll off the tongue like ‘mike’ does, but we’ll go with it for now. Every now and then, media members are asked to...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Claims Former White Sox Pitcher Off Waivers
The Guardians continue to make minor moves this week as we count down the days to the start of Spring Training. They've signed multiple pitchers to Minor League deals and they just keep adding more. On Thursday afternoon, the organization announced that they had claimed right-hander Jason Bilous off waivers...
Ex-Red Sox players: These 32 from 2022 roster have new teams or remain free agents
Thirty-two players who appeared in games for the 2022 Red Sox are no longer with the team. Here’s where you’ll them around the league in 2023:. Christian Vázquez, Twins: Boston traded the catcher to the Astros on Aug. 1. He became a free agent this offseason and signed a three-year, $30-million contract with Minnesota on Dec. 16.
Michael Fulmer agrees to a deal with the Cubs, reports say
Former Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins pitcher Michael Fulmer has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Cubs.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: February 11
After spending the 2009 season waiting for a call from any of 30 teams, White Sox slugger Frank Thomas officially announces his retirement. Frank spent the first 16 seasons of his career in Chicago, accumulating a team second-best 73.8 WAR and still ranking in the Top 10 in a number of all-time White Sox categories:
chatsports.com
The Official Unofficial 2023 White Sox Cope Guide
Happy February, White Sox fans. It’s almost time for Spring Training, and many of you may be wondering how to move on from the nauseatingly mediocre 81-81 season of 2022, after being subsequently bludgeoned by the empty offseason impotence of the front office. It hurts to be a White Sox fan again, during a time the power rankings predicted we’d be celebrating. To soothe your soul, I’ve assembled this handy cope guide for those of you who are apprehensively looking to the future. Get ready for ...
Who are the Chicago Cubs in the World Baseball Classic?
Like the Olympics, every four years is a super-baseball fan's favorite time of the year. The World Baseball Classic. Earlier this week, the rosters for the countries involved were announced, and the Chicago Cubs have players representing 10 of the 20 teams involved. So who are the players on the 10 teams and what are Cubs fans hoping to see from them?
chatsports.com
Sharing Sox Podcast 99 — The elephant is still in the room
In the final Sharing Sox before pitchers and catchers report for spring training, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, ponder the question of how incredibly incompetent the commissioner’s office has to be to have not yet completed analysis of domestic abuse complaints against Mike Clevinger that were filed last summer, and then ponder what the heck the White Sox are to do if Clevinger reports to camp.
